Tahlequah, OK

KTUL

Tulsa Housing Solutions warming shelter serves over 140 people

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Housing Solutions reported that is served over 140 people during the stretch of below freezing temperatures. THS served more people than it expected to, but says thanks to help from volunteers, they were able to serve everyone who came through the doors. However, the...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Oklahoma Inaugural Committee announces inaugural ball performers for 2023

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Inaugural Committee announced the entertainment headliners for the 2023 inaugural balls on Monday. The headliners for the 2023 inaugural balls will all feature Oklahoma artists who specialize in red-dirt country music. The Tulsa inaugural ball on Jan. 6 will feature Corey Kent, a...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

Transportation Secretary Buttigieg making sure Southwest 'does right' by its customers

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Airlines are playing catch-up with the cancellations and delays. Southwest Airlines continues to have the biggest issue. According to Flight Aware, Tulsa International Airport is reporting 25 cancellations and one delay from the airline carrier. Nationally, 2,500 flights have been canceled. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa detectives solve roughly 95% of 2022 homicides

TULSA, Okla. — Out of the 68 homicides Tulsa police investigated in 2022, Lt. Brandon Watkins said only three remained unsolved. Data from the past few years shows the homicide rate is on pace with the past few years. Despite that, Watkins said 2022 has been unlike any other.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Southwest Airline fiasco affects flights at Tulsa International Airport

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Southwest Airlines fiasco is leaving no airport unaffected. Travelers at the Will Rogers Airport in Oklahoma City waited in long lines after almost every Southwest flight was cancelled. It seems Tulsa is no different. 21 Southwest flights scheduled to leave or arrive at the...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Thousands stranded in Tulsa after multiple Southwest Airlines cancellations

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Hundreds of Southwest passengers in Tulsa woke up to a canceled flight notification. So far, 21 Southwest flights were canceled that were supposed to leave out of Tulsa International Airport Tuesday, leaving passengers stranded. At Tulsa International Airport, the line at the Southwest ticketing counter...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Furnace out at midtown Tulsa apartment complex

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The stove is on in Dennis Ruffin's apartment but it's not because he's getting ready to cook dinner. "I don’t have no heat," he said. And he's not alone, management told us upwards of 40 people at Old South Apartments near 51st and Yale are also impacted by a broken furnace.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Owasso police searching for larceny suspects

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Owasso Police Department says they are seeking assistance in identifying the pictured individuals. They are allegedly related to a larceny from a retailer. Anyone with information is asked to call the OPD tip line at 918-272-COPS or email Det, Gray at kgray@cityofowasso.com. When calling...
OWASSO, OK
KTUL

Recycle Broken Arrow offers tips for holiday trash

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The City of Broken Arrow and Recycle Broken Arrow are offering tips on how to correctly recycle holiday trash. All cardboard should be broken down and flattened before being placed inside a recycling cart. Wrapping paper with no glitter or foil can be recycled. Bows...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
KTUL

Tulsa police searching for person of interest in financial crime

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Financial Crimes Unit of the Tulsa Police Department is searching for a person of interest who could be involved in a stolen check investigation. Police say the woman is suspected of altering a stolen check and attempting to cash it at a local department store.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

THURSDAY FORECAST: Isolated showers southeast

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Mostly cloudy skies for everyone today. Isolated showers are possible in our far southern and eastern counties this afternoon and evening. Winds have slowed somewhat and may gust to 30 mph out of the southwest. Temperatures today are warmer than normal and in the mid...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Train hits broken-down RV in Claremore

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — According to the Claremore Police Department, a train hit an RV Wednesday afternoon. Police say a 40-foot RV broke down on train tracks near West Ramm Road and Route 66 in Claremore. All occupants of the RV were able to safely exit and no injuries...
CLAREMORE, OK

