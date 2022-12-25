Read full article on original website
Muscogee Creek Nation Council approves agreement for south Tulsa, Jenks low water dam
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Muscogee Creek National Council approved an agreement Wednesday representative of approximately $8.2 million for the South Tulsa/Jenks low water dam project. The Nation said the agreement is an important step forward in joint plans between the City of Tulsa, City of Jenks, Indian Nations...
Chick-Fil-A donates more than 600 meals to patients at St. Francis over Christmas weekend
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Over the Christmas weekend, over 600 Chick-Fil-A meals were donated to patients at Saint Francis Health System. Chick-Fil-A Eastside Market Operator Arthur Greeno and his team spent their Christmas Eves serving patients, families, and staff. Greeno has donated meals to St. Francis for the past...
Tulsa Housing Solutions warming shelter serves over 140 people
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Housing Solutions reported that is served over 140 people during the stretch of below freezing temperatures. THS served more people than it expected to, but says thanks to help from volunteers, they were able to serve everyone who came through the doors. However, the...
Tulsa police give $36k worth of gifts as part of department's 'Random Acts of Kindness'
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department gave back this holiday season through their initiative, "Random Acts of Kindness." The department said it had a total of 42 officers across Tulsa giving out $36,000 worth of gifts to random people as well as several specific families in need.
Oklahoma Inaugural Committee announces inaugural ball performers for 2023
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Inaugural Committee announced the entertainment headliners for the 2023 inaugural balls on Monday. The headliners for the 2023 inaugural balls will all feature Oklahoma artists who specialize in red-dirt country music. The Tulsa inaugural ball on Jan. 6 will feature Corey Kent, a...
State of emergency issued for Muscogee Creek Nation due to extreme weather conditions
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Principal Chief David Hill has signed an Executive Order declaring a State of Emergency for the Muscogee Creek Nation. This action will allow the nation's office of emergency management to begin preparing documents for FEMA should the tribe request a Federal Disaster Declaration.
Transportation Secretary Buttigieg making sure Southwest 'does right' by its customers
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Airlines are playing catch-up with the cancellations and delays. Southwest Airlines continues to have the biggest issue. According to Flight Aware, Tulsa International Airport is reporting 25 cancellations and one delay from the airline carrier. Nationally, 2,500 flights have been canceled. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg...
Tulsa's new Murph 2.0 recycling facility takes on first holiday rush since 2021 fire
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — City workers have some extra help cleaning up Christmas across Green Country. This is the first for the new and improved Murph 2.0 Recycling Facility since a fire shut down operations for several months in 2021. Thanks to the new equipment, it is even easier...
Tulsa detectives solve roughly 95% of 2022 homicides
TULSA, Okla. — Out of the 68 homicides Tulsa police investigated in 2022, Lt. Brandon Watkins said only three remained unsolved. Data from the past few years shows the homicide rate is on pace with the past few years. Despite that, Watkins said 2022 has been unlike any other.
Southwest Airline fiasco affects flights at Tulsa International Airport
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Southwest Airlines fiasco is leaving no airport unaffected. Travelers at the Will Rogers Airport in Oklahoma City waited in long lines after almost every Southwest flight was cancelled. It seems Tulsa is no different. 21 Southwest flights scheduled to leave or arrive at the...
Thousands stranded in Tulsa after multiple Southwest Airlines cancellations
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Hundreds of Southwest passengers in Tulsa woke up to a canceled flight notification. So far, 21 Southwest flights were canceled that were supposed to leave out of Tulsa International Airport Tuesday, leaving passengers stranded. At Tulsa International Airport, the line at the Southwest ticketing counter...
Parts of Okmulgee County without water after system failure; crews work to restore outage
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — According to the Okmulgee County Rural Water District 2, the areas of Natura, Preston and Twin Hills experienced a water outage after the failure of a main inlet. The system has been unable to pull the water needed to support the district from the Okmulgee...
Locust Grove water leak repaired, residents still experiencing low water pressure
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — After a check valve at the Lake Hudson pump froze and broke overnight, Locust Grove residents were without water the day after Christmas. As of Tuesday, Dec. 27, the leak has been repaired. Locust Grove Town Hall says the water supply is still being built...
Furnace out at midtown Tulsa apartment complex
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The stove is on in Dennis Ruffin's apartment but it's not because he's getting ready to cook dinner. "I don’t have no heat," he said. And he's not alone, management told us upwards of 40 people at Old South Apartments near 51st and Yale are also impacted by a broken furnace.
Owasso police searching for larceny suspects
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Owasso Police Department says they are seeking assistance in identifying the pictured individuals. They are allegedly related to a larceny from a retailer. Anyone with information is asked to call the OPD tip line at 918-272-COPS or email Det, Gray at kgray@cityofowasso.com. When calling...
Recycle Broken Arrow offers tips for holiday trash
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The City of Broken Arrow and Recycle Broken Arrow are offering tips on how to correctly recycle holiday trash. All cardboard should be broken down and flattened before being placed inside a recycling cart. Wrapping paper with no glitter or foil can be recycled. Bows...
Tulsa police searching for person of interest in financial crime
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Financial Crimes Unit of the Tulsa Police Department is searching for a person of interest who could be involved in a stolen check investigation. Police say the woman is suspected of altering a stolen check and attempting to cash it at a local department store.
THURSDAY FORECAST: Isolated showers southeast
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Mostly cloudy skies for everyone today. Isolated showers are possible in our far southern and eastern counties this afternoon and evening. Winds have slowed somewhat and may gust to 30 mph out of the southwest. Temperatures today are warmer than normal and in the mid...
Train hits broken-down RV in Claremore
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — According to the Claremore Police Department, a train hit an RV Wednesday afternoon. Police say a 40-foot RV broke down on train tracks near West Ramm Road and Route 66 in Claremore. All occupants of the RV were able to safely exit and no injuries...
Lake Hudson pump valve freezes, busts; causes water outage in Locust Grove
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Parts of Locust Grove are without water the day after Christmas after a check valve at the Lake Hudson pumps froze and busted overnight. The Town of Locust Grove says the water is off on Broadway Street from Delaware Street to Water Street. Parts of Cherokee Street is also affected.
