San Diego County, CA

Average San Diego County Gas Price at Second-Highest Christmas Amount

By Elizabeth Ireland
 3 days ago
Photo courtesy of Pixabay

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County was at its second-highest amount for a Christmas Sunday, despite dropping 41 of the previous 44 days.

The average price rose 1 cent Sunday to $4.446, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. Only the $4.619 average last Christmas was higher.

The average price dropped 41 consecutive days, decreasing $1.081, then rose one-tenth of a cent Friday and 1.1 cents Saturday. It is 1.4 cents less than one week ago, 69.2 cents lower than one month ago and 17.3 cents cheaper than one year ago.

The average price is $1.989 less than the record $6.435 set Oct. 5.

The national average price rose for the second consecutive day after a streak of 44 consecutive decreases totaling 70.9 cents, increasing a half-cent to $3.102. It is 4.7 cents less than one week ago, 47.6 cents lower than one month ago and 18.6 cents cheaper than one year ago.

The national average price is $1.914 lower than the record $5.016 set June 14.

City News Service contributed to this article.

SAN DIEGO, CA
