ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Miami

Crypto Exchange Kraken to Shutter Its Japan Operations After Global Layoffs

Crypto exchange Kraken said Wednesday that it will stop operations in Japan next month, blaming a "weak crypto market globally." The company will deregister from Japan's Financial Services Agency on Jan. 31, 2023. Kraken has been in cost-cutting mode lately. On Nov. 30, the firm slashed 1,100 jobs, or 30%...
NBC Miami

America's Richest Lost $660 Billion Collectively in 2022 — Elon Musk Lost the Most

Billionaires have had a bad year. Globally, the world's billionaires lost nearly $2 trillion, combined, in 2022, according to Forbes. The United States' billionaires lost $660 billion collectively, the highest of any country by Forbes's count, as tech stock prices took a nosedive fueled by rising interest rates, soaring inflation and a worsening economy.
NBC Miami

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Southwest, Peloton, Tesla, Herbalife and More

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Southwest — Shares dropped 6% after the company canceled 70% of its scheduled flights and warned that mass disruptions would continue "for the next several days." Airlines had canceled thousands of U.S. flights over the last week in the midst of severe snow, ice, high winds and cold around the country.
NBC Miami

Elon Musk Tells Tesla Employees Don't Be ‘Bothered by Stock Market Craziness'

Tesla CEO Elon Musk sent a companywide email on Wednesday urging employees to stay focused and not to pay attention to the stock market. Tesla shares have plummeted 42% in December and are poised to close out their worst month, quarter and year on record. Musk sold tens of billions...

Comments / 0

Community Policy