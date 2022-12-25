Read full article on original website
‘Avatar: The Way of Water' Makes $1 Billion in 14 Days, Even With Covid Weighing on China
Worldwide ticket sales for Disney and James Cameron's "Avatar: The Way of Water" have topped $1 billion. The milestone comes 14 days after "The Way of Water" debuted in theaters, five days faster than "Avatar" achieved the same benchmark in 2009. Still, industry experts are concerned by muted ticket sales...
Crypto Exchange Kraken to Shutter Its Japan Operations After Global Layoffs
Crypto exchange Kraken said Wednesday that it will stop operations in Japan next month, blaming a "weak crypto market globally." The company will deregister from Japan's Financial Services Agency on Jan. 31, 2023. Kraken has been in cost-cutting mode lately. On Nov. 30, the firm slashed 1,100 jobs, or 30%...
America's Richest Lost $660 Billion Collectively in 2022 — Elon Musk Lost the Most
Billionaires have had a bad year. Globally, the world's billionaires lost nearly $2 trillion, combined, in 2022, according to Forbes. The United States' billionaires lost $660 billion collectively, the highest of any country by Forbes's count, as tech stock prices took a nosedive fueled by rising interest rates, soaring inflation and a worsening economy.
What's Next for Global Economy After an ‘Unusually Slow' Holiday Quarter: Forward Air CEO
Forward Air CEO Tom Schmitt described fourth quarter demand as "unusually slow" in an interview with CNBC's Frank Holland. The logistics CEO says that weak demand may last a few quarters of 2023 as much inventory already has moved into warehouses domestically. With China's shift in some Covid policies, Lunar...
Asia Markets Mixed as Investors Look Ahead to 2023 Headwinds, Hong Kong Stocks Rise on China Reopening
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Asia-Pacific markets mostly fell after Wall Street's losses overnight as investors weighed headwinds for the economy in 2023. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index added 1.93% as trade resumed after the holiday weekend – investors further digested China's announcement to scrap quarantine requirements...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Southwest, Peloton, Tesla, Herbalife and More
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Southwest — Shares dropped 6% after the company canceled 70% of its scheduled flights and warned that mass disruptions would continue "for the next several days." Airlines had canceled thousands of U.S. flights over the last week in the midst of severe snow, ice, high winds and cold around the country.
Elon Musk Tells Tesla Employees Don't Be ‘Bothered by Stock Market Craziness'
Tesla CEO Elon Musk sent a companywide email on Wednesday urging employees to stay focused and not to pay attention to the stock market. Tesla shares have plummeted 42% in December and are poised to close out their worst month, quarter and year on record. Musk sold tens of billions...
