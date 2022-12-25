Read full article on original website
ABBA's Successful Avatar Show in London Offers a Glimpse at a Daring New Direction for Live Music
ABBA Voyage, which sees digital avatars of the four-piece Swedish band 'perform' a 90-minute concert created from motion capture, has proven a hit with critics and fans since launching in May. Its producers want to take the show around the world and believe it will be replicated in big venues...
AMC Shares Hit 52-Week Low as Recent Moves and Gimmicks Fail to Win Over Investors
Shares of AMC have fallen more than 85% so far this year, sinking below $4 as of Wednesday afternoon. The stock's high for 2022 was $21.09 in March. The stock drop comes after CEO Adam Aron announced a pay freeze for himself and the company proposed a 10-1 stock split.
Asia Markets Rise as China Says It Will End Quarantine for Inbound Travelers
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Stocks in Asia rose as China officially announced overnight it will end quarantine for inbound travelers on Jan. 8 — symbolizing an end to its zero-Covid policy that it's held for nearly three years. The nation also downgraded Covid to a...
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Tuesday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. Investors are holding out hope for a rally to end 2022, even though stocks are headed for a down December and their worst year since 2008. News that China effectively ended its zero Covid policy (more on that below) boosted global markets and added some pep to U.S. equities futures early Tuesday. Still, we could be in store for some volatility this week as trading volumes are expected to be low due to this being the week between Christmas and New Year's. Read live markets updates here.
