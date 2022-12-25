Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NBC Sports
Kyle Shanahan on Raiders benching Derek Carr: I see some great players who can beat you
The 49ers began the week preparing to face Derek Carr on Sunday. They found out before the start of the first practice of Week 17 that Jarrett Stidham will start for the Raiders. Stidham, whom the Raiders claimed in a trade with the Patriots after Josh McDaniels became the team’s...
NBC Sports
Shanahan reveals one 49ers roster move he wishes he had back
The 49ers are allowed to bring back only one more player off injured reserve for the remainder of the season, including the playoffs. San Francisco kept a spot open for running back Elijah Mitchell, who is expected to receive that designation over defensive tackle Hassan Ridgeway (pectoral). “That was the...
NBC Sports
Report: Derek Carr steps away from Raiders to avoid “obvious distractions”
After he was benched, Raiders quarterback Derek Carr was not spotted by reporters during the day’s practice. It sounds like he won’t be for the rest of the season. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Carr and the Raiders agreed that he would step away from the team to “avoid the obvious distractions.” So, Carr won’t practice and will be listed as not-injury related.
NBC Sports
Derwin James ejected from MNF for vicious hit on Colts' Ashton Dulin
Los Angeles Chargers star safety Derwin James was ejected from Monday night's game against the Indianapolis Colts for a vicious hit on wide receiver Ashton Dulin. In the second quarter, Colts quarterback Nick Foles floated a pass to Dulin in the flat. Before Dulin could turn upfield, James came flying in and led with his helmet as he delivered a shot to Dulin's head to break up the pass.
NBC Sports
Broncos’ Randy Gregory, Rams’ Oday Aboushi exchanged punches after game
Broncos linebacker Randy Gregory and Rams offensive lineman Oday Aboushi exchanged punches after their teams met on Christmas Day. Video taken after the game shows players on both teams shaking hands and hugging, but Gregory getting in Aboushi’s face. As Aboushi turned away from Gregory to shake hands with Broncos tight end Eric Tomlinson, Gregory swung at Aboushi and hit him in the head. Aboushi returned with a punch of his own. Other players then stepped between them. Both Gregory and Aboushi were wearing their helmets and neither appeared to be injured.
NBC Sports
Could we see Sean Payton and Tom Brady in New Orleans next year?
Earlier this month, we mused about Sean Payton and Tom Brady finally getting together in 2023, possibly with the Saints. While the possibility Brady to New Orleans (or anywhere) remains a complete and total unknown, there’s a growing school of thought in league circles that Payton, if he coaches in 2023, will return to the Saints.
NBC Sports
Whitner argues 49ers are Purdy's team even if Jimmy G returns
Should Jimmy Garoppolo recover from his broken foot while the 49ers still are in the playoffs, would the veteran quarterback take back the reins from rookie Brock Purdy?. NBC Sports Bay Area's Donte Whitner says no way. "Word on the street is Jimmy Garoppolo's about to get out of a...
NBC Sports
Purdy could become fifth rookie ever to accomplish this feat
With a win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, 49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy will become just the fifth player in NFL history to accomplish this feat. After replacing veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo in San Francisco's Week 13 win over the Miami Dolphins, Purdy went on to secure wins in each of his first three career starts against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Seattle Seahawks and Washington Commanders.
NBC Sports
Jerry Jones on players losing the ball in the sun: “The sun was there for both teams”
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is proud of the football palace he built in Dallas, and he doesn’t take kindly to suggestions that the ability of the sunlight to get through the glass exterior and get into players’ eyes indoors represents a design flaw. In Sunday’s game, Cowboys receiver...
NBC Sports
49ers' Bosa named NFC Defensive Player of the Week ... again
Nick Bosa’s already-convincing case for NFL Defensive Player of the Year received yet another boost on Wednesday. The 49ers defensive end was chosen as the NFC Defensive Player of the Week for the second time this season and the fourth time in his four-year career. Bosa played a key...
NBC Sports
Giants sign Jarrad Davis off Lions’ practice squad
The Giants signed linebacker Jarrad Davis off the Lions’ practice squad Wednesday, the team announced. In a corresponding move, the team placed offensive guard Shane Lemieux on injured reserve. Davis has spent five of his six NFL seasons with the Lions. He played for the Jets in 2021. The...
NBC Sports
Could Brady and Gronk reunite on new team in 2023? Here's the latest
Is it time to get the band back together for one more show?. Retired tight end Rob Gronkowski stirred speculation about a comeback last week when he cryptically tweeted, "I'm kinda bored," prompting several teams to reach out to him about returning in 2022. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport provided some...
NBC Sports
Broncos seem to commit to keeping G.M. George Paton, with one caveat
With new ownership in Denver firing coach Nathaniel Hackett with two games left in his first season, the next question becomes what becomes of the man who hired Hackett — and who both traded for and paid quarterback Russell Wilson?. Is General Manager George Paton safe?. The statement issued...
NBC Sports
Andy Reid: You’ve got to be aware of anything and everything after coaching change
When the Chiefs started to game-plan for their Week 17 matchup with the Broncos, they were preparing for Nathaniel Hackett. But then came word that the Broncos had fired the now-former head coach, which potentially changes some things for Kansas City as the team gets ready to host Sunday’s matchup.
NBC Sports
Broncos seem to be stuck with Russell Wilson for at least one more year
The decision of the Broncos to fire coach Nathaniel Hackett and to keep, at least for now, G.M. George Paton suggests that the Broncos indeed will try to rectify the Russell Wilson debacle. They really have no choice. The contract that Paton gave to Wilson in late August makes the...
NBC Sports
Reports: Ejiro Evero turned down Broncos interim head coaching job
The Broncos have reportedly named senior assistant Jerry Rosburg their interim head coach in the wake of Nathaniel Hackett’s firing on Monday, but it appears Rosburg was not the first choice for the job. According to multiple reports, defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero was the first person offered the chance...
NBC Sports
Aaron Rodgers out of Wednesday practice with knee injury
The Packers’ late-season surge may be hitting a snag in Week 17. According to multiple reporters on the Green Bay beat, quarterback Aaron Rodgers is not practicing on Wednesday with a knee injury he sustained during the victory over Miami on Sunday. Rodgers did not miss a snap in...
NBC Sports
Tyler Higbee on Baker Mayfield: He belongs in this league and proved it Sunday
Baker Mayfield‘s time with the Panthers was a bust in 2022, but he’s ending the year on a high note. Mayfield set a franchise record for completion percentage in a game during their 51-14 win over the Broncos on Sunday and he’s won two of the three games he’s played since joining the Rams as a waiver claim. Despite not having much time to learn the offense, Mayfield went 24-of-28 for 230 yards and two touchdowns to tight end Tyler Higbee while leading an offense that never punted.
NBC Sports
New Broncos coach apparently will run the football operation
Broncos G.M. George Paton is staying with the team. But he will no longer be running the football operation. Although the Broncos haven’t announced that development, it’s the inescapable conclusion to be gleaned from the comments made Tuesday by Broncos CEO Greg Penner. Paton had been firmly in...
NBC Sports
Steelers sign Tae Crowder off Giants practice squad
The final player selected in the 2022 draft is starting at quarterback for the 49ers and one of Brock Purdy‘s predecessors as Mr. Irrelevant is moving on to a new team on Tuesday. The Steelers announced that they have signed linebacker Tae Crowder to their active roster. Crowder was...
