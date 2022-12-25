ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

NBC Sports

Shanahan reveals one 49ers roster move he wishes he had back

The 49ers are allowed to bring back only one more player off injured reserve for the remainder of the season, including the playoffs. San Francisco kept a spot open for running back Elijah Mitchell, who is expected to receive that designation over defensive tackle Hassan Ridgeway (pectoral). “That was the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Report: Derek Carr steps away from Raiders to avoid “obvious distractions”

After he was benched, Raiders quarterback Derek Carr was not spotted by reporters during the day’s practice. It sounds like he won’t be for the rest of the season. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Carr and the Raiders agreed that he would step away from the team to “avoid the obvious distractions.” So, Carr won’t practice and will be listed as not-injury related.
NBC Sports

Derwin James ejected from MNF for vicious hit on Colts' Ashton Dulin

Los Angeles Chargers star safety Derwin James was ejected from Monday night's game against the Indianapolis Colts for a vicious hit on wide receiver Ashton Dulin. In the second quarter, Colts quarterback Nick Foles floated a pass to Dulin in the flat. Before Dulin could turn upfield, James came flying in and led with his helmet as he delivered a shot to Dulin's head to break up the pass.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NBC Sports

Broncos’ Randy Gregory, Rams’ Oday Aboushi exchanged punches after game

Broncos linebacker Randy Gregory and Rams offensive lineman Oday Aboushi exchanged punches after their teams met on Christmas Day. Video taken after the game shows players on both teams shaking hands and hugging, but Gregory getting in Aboushi’s face. As Aboushi turned away from Gregory to shake hands with Broncos tight end Eric Tomlinson, Gregory swung at Aboushi and hit him in the head. Aboushi returned with a punch of his own. Other players then stepped between them. Both Gregory and Aboushi were wearing their helmets and neither appeared to be injured.
NBC Sports

Could we see Sean Payton and Tom Brady in New Orleans next year?

Earlier this month, we mused about Sean Payton and Tom Brady finally getting together in 2023, possibly with the Saints. While the possibility Brady to New Orleans (or anywhere) remains a complete and total unknown, there’s a growing school of thought in league circles that Payton, if he coaches in 2023, will return to the Saints.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBC Sports

Whitner argues 49ers are Purdy's team even if Jimmy G returns

Should Jimmy Garoppolo recover from his broken foot while the 49ers still are in the playoffs, would the veteran quarterback take back the reins from rookie Brock Purdy?. NBC Sports Bay Area's Donte Whitner says no way. "Word on the street is Jimmy Garoppolo's about to get out of a...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Purdy could become fifth rookie ever to accomplish this feat

With a win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, 49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy will become just the fifth player in NFL history to accomplish this feat. After replacing veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo in San Francisco's Week 13 win over the Miami Dolphins, Purdy went on to secure wins in each of his first three career starts against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Seattle Seahawks and Washington Commanders.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

49ers' Bosa named NFC Defensive Player of the Week ... again

Nick Bosa’s already-convincing case for NFL Defensive Player of the Year received yet another boost on Wednesday. The 49ers defensive end was chosen as the NFC Defensive Player of the Week for the second time this season and the fourth time in his four-year career. Bosa played a key...
WASHINGTON STATE
NBC Sports

Giants sign Jarrad Davis off Lions’ practice squad

The Giants signed linebacker Jarrad Davis off the Lions’ practice squad Wednesday, the team announced. In a corresponding move, the team placed offensive guard Shane Lemieux on injured reserve. Davis has spent five of his six NFL seasons with the Lions. He played for the Jets in 2021. The...
NBC Sports

Could Brady and Gronk reunite on new team in 2023? Here's the latest

Is it time to get the band back together for one more show?. Retired tight end Rob Gronkowski stirred speculation about a comeback last week when he cryptically tweeted, "I'm kinda bored," prompting several teams to reach out to him about returning in 2022. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport provided some...
NBC Sports

Broncos seem to commit to keeping G.M. George Paton, with one caveat

With new ownership in Denver firing coach Nathaniel Hackett with two games left in his first season, the next question becomes what becomes of the man who hired Hackett — and who both traded for and paid quarterback Russell Wilson?. Is General Manager George Paton safe?. The statement issued...
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports

Reports: Ejiro Evero turned down Broncos interim head coaching job

The Broncos have reportedly named senior assistant Jerry Rosburg their interim head coach in the wake of Nathaniel Hackett’s firing on Monday, but it appears Rosburg was not the first choice for the job. According to multiple reports, defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero was the first person offered the chance...
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports

Aaron Rodgers out of Wednesday practice with knee injury

The Packers’ late-season surge may be hitting a snag in Week 17. According to multiple reporters on the Green Bay beat, quarterback Aaron Rodgers is not practicing on Wednesday with a knee injury he sustained during the victory over Miami on Sunday. Rodgers did not miss a snap in...
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC Sports

Tyler Higbee on Baker Mayfield: He belongs in this league and proved it Sunday

Baker Mayfield‘s time with the Panthers was a bust in 2022, but he’s ending the year on a high note. Mayfield set a franchise record for completion percentage in a game during their 51-14 win over the Broncos on Sunday and he’s won two of the three games he’s played since joining the Rams as a waiver claim. Despite not having much time to learn the offense, Mayfield went 24-of-28 for 230 yards and two touchdowns to tight end Tyler Higbee while leading an offense that never punted.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

New Broncos coach apparently will run the football operation

Broncos G.M. George Paton is staying with the team. But he will no longer be running the football operation. Although the Broncos haven’t announced that development, it’s the inescapable conclusion to be gleaned from the comments made Tuesday by Broncos CEO Greg Penner. Paton had been firmly in...
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports

Steelers sign Tae Crowder off Giants practice squad

The final player selected in the 2022 draft is starting at quarterback for the 49ers and one of Brock Purdy‘s predecessors as Mr. Irrelevant is moving on to a new team on Tuesday. The Steelers announced that they have signed linebacker Tae Crowder to their active roster. Crowder was...
PITTSBURGH, PA

