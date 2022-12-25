Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Law Requires Landlord Registration in NJMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
3 Great Pizza Places In PatersonTed RiversPaterson, NJ
Bonnie and Clyde Sought in Christmas Killing in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Bronx woman is New York City's one billionth subway riderWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
Deadline nears for no monthly rent for qualifying Bronx residents in affordable housing lotteryBeth TorresBronx, NY
Eater
2022’s Saddest Restaurant Closures
Welcome to Year in Eater 2022, Eater’s annual ritual of eulogizing the past 12 months through input from the city’s top food writers and New York figures. For 2022’s final week, Eater NY will be posting questions daily about New York City’s restaurant scene in the past year, with answers from those who know it best: Eater editors and friends of Eater. Now: What was 2022’s saddest restaurant closure?
NJ Restaurant, Once Featured on Food Network, Closing For Good This Weekend
A restaurant in the Garden State that was featured on Food Network for having a "sinfully decadent" dessert will be serving its last meal just as the calendar changes to 2023. And speaking of 2023, I'm sure many restaurant owners in New Jersey will be glad to see 2022 finally come to an end.
New Year’s Day 2022: What’s open, closed in NYC on Jan. 1 and Jan. 2
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — It’s almost time to celebrate the arrival of 2023!. With the start of the new year falling on a Sunday, many offices and institutions will remain closed to observe the holiday on Monday, Jan. 2. Here’s a look at what will be open and...
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches for 875 4th Avenue in Sunset Park, Brooklyn
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 875 4th Avenue, an eight-story residential building in Sunset Park, Brooklyn. Designed by Fischer + Makooi Architect and developed by Heritage Equity Partners under the 875 4th Avenue Acquisition LLC, the structure yields 150 residences and 62 enclosed parking spaces. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 45 units for residents at 80 to 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $53,863 to $187,330.
Peek Inside Newburgh, New York’s New Casino
The Hudson Valley's newest casino is opening its doors this week in Newburgh and they have offered up a peek inside before it is official. For months Hudson Valley has known about the casino coming to the Newburgh Mall. According to a press release, the casino is 50,000 square feet and they stated they were bringing 250 jobs to Orange County.
therealdeal.com
Tight Christmas: Park Slope townhouses lead Brooklyn’s contract chill
‘Twas the week before Christmas and all through the market, only a few Brooklyn buyers were stirring for luxury homes to target. Just nine homes asking $2 million or more went into contract last week, according to Compass, down from 12 homes that went into contract the previous week and 19 homes the week before that.
Best restaurants for 2022: 10 Staten Island spots for top service, food and ambiance
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — What is a perfect restaurant? By most standards, it’s one that wins customers with stellar service and food, plus an impressive beverage program. The place is comfortable with seasonal touches and special programming that keep things continually interesting for both staff and consuming audience.
Christmas Alone in New York City
Hello! My name is Reyin Jasmine, I am a full-time content creator and entrepreneur of Rey Of Sunshine hair products and The Jasmine Collective, a social media agency. I’m 21 and not in school and live in New York City. I have been living on the Island *do you know where Manhattan is? Yea! It’s on an island!* I have been living here for five months now. It has been a whirlwind, to be honest.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Readers react to Eric Adams’ proposal to ‘pedestrianize’ 5th Ave
In attacking Mayor Eric Adams’ plan to “pedestrianize” Fifth Avenue by widening sidewalks and reducing four auto lanes to one last week, I warned that it could lead to a Times Square-like situation where pedestrian plazas made for a poorer shopping environment while enabling disorderly behavior and crime.
Bronx woman is New York City's one billionth subway rider
On Tuesday morning, at the 161st Street and River Avenue Station on the 4, B, and D line in The Bronx, Bronxite Sasha Salazar became the one billionth subway rider for 2022. Salazar said of the historic moment, "Every New Yorker uses the subway every day and I know that we appreciate the MTA, all the workers that work for the MTA especially."
NYC launches $2 million study to ‘reimagine’ the Cross-Bronx Expressway
This aerial view shows the Cross-Bronx Expressway, looking east at Webster Avenue, under construction in New York City in 1960. The study seeks to identify remedies for the unequal health outcomes in the largely Black and Latino neighborhoods surrounding the highway. [ more › ]
pix11.com
MTA plans some subway service adjustments in NYC
Riders on a number of lines will experience service adjustments, MTA officials said Monday. They’re designed to better reflect post-COVID travel patterns. Both weekend and weekday service will be impacted. MTA plans some subway service adjustments in NYC. Riders on a number of lines will experience service adjustments, MTA...
What’s open, closed in NYC for Christmas holiday observed Dec. 26
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Christmas has come and gone, but many offices and institutions will remain closed on Monday, Dec. 26, to observe the holiday. Here’s a look at what’s open and what’s closed. Staten Island Advance. Will not publish. Banks. Closed. Financial Markets. Closed. Government Offices.
therealdeal.com
Chetrits sell Brooklyn buildings for $34M, leading midsize i-sales
New York City dealmakers kept busy ahead of the holidays. Six transactions involving mid-market commercial properties valued between $10 million and $40 million hit city records last week. Three deals were in Manhattan, two were in Brooklyn and one was in Queens. Below is more information on each sale, ranked by dollar figure amount.
Staten Island restaurants that closed in 2022: We lost these 32 eateries
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Like the sands of time, so shifts the restaurant landscape on Staten Island. At the moment, there are 1,031 licensed brick-and-mortar establishments, according to the Department of Health and Mental Hygiene. That’s nine more than where we were at this time last year.
newyorkled.com
2023 Thunderbird American Indian Dancers’ Pow-Wow And Dance Concert
Annual Thunderbird American Indian Dancers’ Pow-Wow And Dance Concert. All proceeds benefit Native American scholarship fund. Friday and Saturday at 8:00 PM, Saturday and Sunday at 3:00 PM. Running Time: 1 hour 30 minutes. Tickets $15. MATINEES ARE KIDS’ DAYS: At all matinée performances, children ages five to twelve...
East Harlem NYCHA residents left without heat or hot water Christmas weekend
As of Monday, every resident Eyewitness News reporter Crystal Cranmore has spoken with has either heat in some rooms or no heat at all.
