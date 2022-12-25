Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Law Requires Landlord Registration in NJMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
3 Great Pizza Places In PatersonTed RiversPaterson, NJ
Bonnie and Clyde Sought in Christmas Killing in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Bronx woman is New York City's one billionth subway riderWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
Deadline nears for no monthly rent for qualifying Bronx residents in affordable housing lotteryBeth TorresBronx, NY
bkreader.com
E-Bikes Are Not Allowed in Prospect Park, But These Brooklyn Electeds Think They Should Be
Brooklyn council members Shahana Hanif, Rita Joseph and Crystal Hudson are urging New York City Parks to allow electric bikes in Prospect Park. The council members penned a letter to NYC Parks Commissioner on Dec. 20, urging the parks department to work with Prospect Park Alliance to establish a policy that permits e-bike users. Their districts all include portions of Prospect Park.
Man, 49, stabbed in head at Tompkins Square Park in the East Village
Police are searching for a man who stabbed another man in the head at Tompkins Square Park on Wednesday. The attacker stabbed a 49-year-old man in the head near Avenue B and 7th Avenue around 2:08 p.m., according to police.
pix11.com
MTA plans some subway service adjustments in NYC
Riders on a number of lines will experience service adjustments, MTA officials said Monday. They’re designed to better reflect post-COVID travel patterns. Both weekend and weekday service will be impacted. MTA plans some subway service adjustments in NYC. Riders on a number of lines will experience service adjustments, MTA...
therealdeal.com
Chetrits sell Brooklyn buildings for $34M, leading midsize i-sales
New York City dealmakers kept busy ahead of the holidays. Six transactions involving mid-market commercial properties valued between $10 million and $40 million hit city records last week. Three deals were in Manhattan, two were in Brooklyn and one was in Queens. Below is more information on each sale, ranked by dollar figure amount.
brownstoner.com
Brooklyn Gained One Individual Landmark and One Historic District in 2022
With 2022 almost at an end, we take our annual look back at the Brooklyn buildings and neighborhoods considered significant enough to merit designation by the Landmarks Preservation Commission during the year. Brooklyn gained one individual landmark and one historic district this year. The hearing for one potential historic district,...
Nearly 100 outdoor dining structures torn down across NYC
NEW YORK -- New York City crews were out Tuesday removing nearly 100 outdoor dining structures.On Twitter, the Department of Sanitation shared pictures of one shed being taken down in Rosedale, Queens.So far, about 169 dining sheds that were either abandoned or had a history of violations have been removed.READ MORE: Mayor Adams: Abandoned, unsightly outdoor dining sheds will be torn downThe city says its primary goal is to bring restaurants' outdoor dining setups to compliance before resorting to tearing them down.
Brooklyn restaurant is best in New York, featured on Guy Fieri’s show: Mashed
Mashed, a website for all things food, has released a list of the best restaurants in each state as featured on Guy Fieri's "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives." The show is now in its 42nd season.
New York YIMBY
Renderings Reveal $1.2B Mixed-Use Alafia Campus in East New York, Brooklyn
Developers and New York State agencies have revealed renderings for Alafia, a 27-acre redevelopment project in East New York, Brooklyn. Located along Fountain Avenue near the Betts Creek waterfront, the $1.2 billion multi-phase campus will create 2,400 affordable apartments, a 15,000-square-foot outpatient medical clinic, retail space, multiple parking areas, and a mix of publicly accessible green space and recreational area.
World-famous GingerBread Lane moves to Manhattan
LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — The winter is a time for traditions and New York City is full of them. One of those traditions is GingerBread Lane. It returned to Manhattan with more than 700 sweet structures created by a world-renowned and record-breaking artist. Essex Market on the Lower East Side along Delancey Street […]
LISTEN: Manhattan DA Bragg 'encouraged' but sees 'challenges' for NYC going into 2023
Nearly a year after he was sworn in, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg told 1010 WINS on Wednesday that his office has accomplished a lot in his first year but that there’s always more work to be done.
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches for 875 4th Avenue in Sunset Park, Brooklyn
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 875 4th Avenue, an eight-story residential building in Sunset Park, Brooklyn. Designed by Fischer + Makooi Architect and developed by Heritage Equity Partners under the 875 4th Avenue Acquisition LLC, the structure yields 150 residences and 62 enclosed parking spaces. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 45 units for residents at 80 to 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $53,863 to $187,330.
therealdeal.com
Tight Christmas: Park Slope townhouses lead Brooklyn’s contract chill
‘Twas the week before Christmas and all through the market, only a few Brooklyn buyers were stirring for luxury homes to target. Just nine homes asking $2 million or more went into contract last week, according to Compass, down from 12 homes that went into contract the previous week and 19 homes the week before that.
fox5ny.com
Violent Christmas in NYC subway system
NEW YORK - It was a violent Christmas in the New York City subway system. There were at least four separate incidents. In one incident a 37-year-old MTA worker was pepper sprayed through a train window as she was operating a train. The northbound 2 train was pulling into the 135th St. and Lenox Ave. Station at around 3 a.m. when the attack occurred.
bklyner.com
The MTA’s Brooklyn Bus Network Redesign Misses the Mark
Allan Rosen is a former director of MTA NYCT Bus Planning. The recently released Brooklyn Bus Network Redesign will hurt more than it will help. The draft redesign is not as comprehensive as it needs to be. There are erroneous assumptions, and the report does not follow through with the stated strategies.
Staten Island woman who lost brother in tragic 2009 accident, appointed by mayor to lead NYC’s sports initiatives
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A Staten Island woman who became a community fixture after her star athlete brother died in a tragic auto accident will lead the city’s sports and wellness initiatives going forward, Mayor Eric Adams announced Tuesday. Jasmine Ray will head the newly-created Mayor’s Office of...
Brooklyn residents enjoy Chinese food on Christmas Day
Families filled the Han Dynasty in Downtown Brooklyn on Christmas Day.
Christmas Alone in New York City
Hello! My name is Reyin Jasmine, I am a full-time content creator and entrepreneur of Rey Of Sunshine hair products and The Jasmine Collective, a social media agency. I’m 21 and not in school and live in New York City. I have been living on the Island *do you know where Manhattan is? Yea! It’s on an island!* I have been living here for five months now. It has been a whirlwind, to be honest.
Manhattan’s trendiest neighborhoods terrorized by thieves, NYPD stats show
Manhattan’s trendiest tourist-packed neighborhoods have become increasingly terrorized by brazen thieves who are leaving shop workers stymied and scared. Grand larcenies, or thefts of $1,000 or more, have soared up to over 60% in Gotham precincts in the past year, according to the latest NYPD stats — and some business owners blame the state’s lax bail laws for dumping suspects back on the streets to strike again. “There’s a true belief out there among criminals that they’re going to get away with it,” Jim Giddon, whose Rothmans men’s clothing store in Gramercy was once robbed twice in about a week by the same...
Man, woman killed minutes apart in overnight fires in Brooklyn, the Bronx
The first fire broke out around 10 p.m. at 256 Rochester Ave. in Crown Heights. The FDNY responded to a 911 call about the fire at 10:09 p.m. and rushed to the scene to extinguish the blaze.
