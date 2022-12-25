ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
E-Bikes Are Not Allowed in Prospect Park, But These Brooklyn Electeds Think They Should Be

Brooklyn council members Shahana Hanif, Rita Joseph and Crystal Hudson are urging New York City Parks to allow electric bikes in Prospect Park. The council members penned a letter to NYC Parks Commissioner on Dec. 20, urging the parks department to work with Prospect Park Alliance to establish a policy that permits e-bike users. Their districts all include portions of Prospect Park.
BROOKLYN, NY
pix11.com

MTA plans some subway service adjustments in NYC

Riders on a number of lines will experience service adjustments, MTA officials said Monday. They’re designed to better reflect post-COVID travel patterns. Both weekend and weekday service will be impacted. MTA plans some subway service adjustments in NYC. Riders on a number of lines will experience service adjustments, MTA...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

Chetrits sell Brooklyn buildings for $34M, leading midsize i-sales

New York City dealmakers kept busy ahead of the holidays. Six transactions involving mid-market commercial properties valued between $10 million and $40 million hit city records last week. Three deals were in Manhattan, two were in Brooklyn and one was in Queens. Below is more information on each sale, ranked by dollar figure amount.
BROOKLYN, NY
brownstoner.com

Brooklyn Gained One Individual Landmark and One Historic District in 2022

With 2022 almost at an end, we take our annual look back at the Brooklyn buildings and neighborhoods considered significant enough to merit designation by the Landmarks Preservation Commission during the year. Brooklyn gained one individual landmark and one historic district this year. The hearing for one potential historic district,...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Nearly 100 outdoor dining structures torn down across NYC

NEW YORK -- New York City crews were out Tuesday removing nearly 100 outdoor dining structures.On Twitter, the Department of Sanitation shared pictures of one shed being taken down in Rosedale, Queens.So far, about 169 dining sheds that were either abandoned or had a history of violations have been removed.READ MORE: Mayor Adams: Abandoned, unsightly outdoor dining sheds will be torn downThe city says its primary goal is to bring restaurants' outdoor dining setups to compliance before resorting to tearing them down.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York YIMBY

Renderings Reveal $1.2B Mixed-Use Alafia Campus in East New York, Brooklyn

Developers and New York State agencies have revealed renderings for Alafia, a 27-acre redevelopment project in East New York, Brooklyn. Located along Fountain Avenue near the Betts Creek waterfront, the $1.2 billion multi-phase campus will create 2,400 affordable apartments, a 15,000-square-foot outpatient medical clinic, retail space, multiple parking areas, and a mix of publicly accessible green space and recreational area.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

World-famous GingerBread Lane moves to Manhattan

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — The winter is a time for traditions and New York City is full of them.  One of those traditions is GingerBread Lane. It returned to Manhattan with more than 700 sweet structures created by a world-renowned and record-breaking artist.  Essex Market on the Lower East Side along Delancey Street […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York YIMBY

Housing Lottery Launches for 875 4th Avenue in Sunset Park, Brooklyn

The affordable housing lottery has launched for 875 4th Avenue, an eight-story residential building in Sunset Park, Brooklyn. Designed by Fischer + Makooi Architect and developed by Heritage Equity Partners under the 875 4th Avenue Acquisition LLC, the structure yields 150 residences and 62 enclosed parking spaces. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 45 units for residents at 80 to 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $53,863 to $187,330.
BROOKLYN, NY
therealdeal.com

Tight Christmas: Park Slope townhouses lead Brooklyn’s contract chill

‘Twas the week before Christmas and all through the market, only a few Brooklyn buyers were stirring for luxury homes to target. Just nine homes asking $2 million or more went into contract last week, according to Compass, down from 12 homes that went into contract the previous week and 19 homes the week before that.
BROOKLYN, NY
fox5ny.com

Violent Christmas in NYC subway system

NEW YORK - It was a violent Christmas in the New York City subway system. There were at least four separate incidents. In one incident a 37-year-old MTA worker was pepper sprayed through a train window as she was operating a train. The northbound 2 train was pulling into the 135th St. and Lenox Ave. Station at around 3 a.m. when the attack occurred.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bklyner.com

The MTA’s Brooklyn Bus Network Redesign Misses the Mark

Allan Rosen is a former director of MTA NYCT Bus Planning. The recently released Brooklyn Bus Network Redesign will hurt more than it will help. The draft redesign is not as comprehensive as it needs to be. There are erroneous assumptions, and the report does not follow through with the stated strategies.
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily Voice

240 Graff Avenue, Bronx, NY 10465, Bronx, NY 10465 - $560,000

BRONX, N.Y. — A property at 240 Graff Avenue, Bronx, NY 10465 in Bronx is listed at $560,000. School District: New York City Geographic School District 08. The data relating to real estate for sale on this web site comes in part from the Broker Reciprocity Program of the OneKey™ MLS. Real Estate listings held by brokerage firms other than this broker are marked with the Broker Reciprocity logo and detailed information about them includes the name of the listing brokers. This information is provided exclusively for consumers’ personal, non-commercial use, that it may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing.
BRONX, NY
Reyin Jasmine

Christmas Alone in New York City

Hello! My name is Reyin Jasmine, I am a full-time content creator and entrepreneur of Rey Of Sunshine hair products and The Jasmine Collective, a social media agency. I’m 21 and not in school and live in New York City. I have been living on the Island *do you know where Manhattan is? Yea! It’s on an island!* I have been living here for five months now. It has been a whirlwind, to be honest.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Manhattan’s trendiest neighborhoods terrorized by thieves, NYPD stats show

Manhattan’s trendiest tourist-packed neighborhoods have become increasingly terrorized by brazen thieves who are leaving shop workers stymied and scared. Grand larcenies, or thefts of $1,000 or more, have soared up to over 60% in Gotham precincts in the past year, according to the latest NYPD stats — and some business owners blame the state’s lax bail laws for dumping suspects back on the streets to strike again. “There’s a true belief out there among criminals that they’re going to get away with it,” Jim Giddon, whose Rothmans men’s clothing store in Gramercy was once robbed twice in about a week by the same...
MANHATTAN, NY

