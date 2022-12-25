ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

7 Dow Stocks to Sell Before They Dive in 2023

While the 30 companies listed under the venerable Dow Jones Industrial Average, not all securities can succeed at the same time, necessitating an uncomfortable discussion about which Dow stocks to sell. Given the rough year we’ve had along with a questionable macroeconomic backdrop for next year, investors may want to jettison some problematic market ideas.
The Top 5 Dow Stock Losers of 2022

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) began 2022 flying high. The blue chip index reached its all-time closing zenith at 36,799.65 points on Jan. 4, 2022. But from there, the rest of the year was rocky. Volatility shook stock values all year long, as investors were spooked by fallout from...
Tesla Stock: Just How Low Can It Go?

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report stock can’t find the brakes. The stock opened 4.6% lower on Tuesday, the first session of the holiday-shortened trading week and the last trading week of 2022. The electric-vehicle leader's shares at last check were off 8%. Should Tesla stock close lower on...
Coca-Cola Or Pepsi? Why The Answer For Investors Is Both!

As fears about a possible recession continue to swirl, investors are looking for places to put their money to protect it against a severe economic downturn. The consumer staples sector can be a source of protection at a time when there is virtually nowhere for investors to hide. While stocks...
Three Healthcare Penny Stocks To Watch In The New Year

These penny stocks in the healthcare sector could perform well in 2023. Soleno Therapeutics Inc is counting on their new gene therapy drug. Happiness Development Group Ltd has started to rebound after a major decline. Penny stocks are attractive to many investors because they are cheap. However, many of these...
HVS 4Q22: McIntyre Partnerships On OneSpaWorld

Hidden Value Stocks issue for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022, featuring an update from Chris McIntyre, pitching his thesis on OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:OSW). Updates from Previous Issues: McIntyre Partnerships. McIntyre Partnerships, and its founder, Chris McIntyre, were featured in the December 2018 issue of Hidden Value Stocks.
Fed Expected To Raise Rates In February

In his podcast addressing the markets today, Louis Navellier offered the following commentary. If you wish to listen to this commentary, please click here. The market tried to rally this morning, but then it fizzled since there is no volume. It’s hard for the market to do anything when no one is around. Normally there’s quarter-end window dressing and some positive action in the last week of the year, but this year it doesn’t exist which is unfortunate.
Conflux Network Expands into Hong Kong

Dr. Ming Wu, co-founder of Conflux Network, was invited to Hong Kong to speak with various government and private organizations about the digital economy, innovation and technology, and has reached an initial strategic cooperation intention. Conflux is already in the process of registering related entities for the entry into Hong...
Cathie Wood Feels Investors' Pain, Foresees Gains

Popular money manager Cathie Wood of Ark Investment Management has seen her young-technology-stock funds hit the skids this year amid weak earnings. Wood’s flagship Ark Innovation ETF (ARKK) - Get Free Report has lost 68% in 2022 and is down 81% from its February 2021 peak. The Ark chief...
CD Rates For The Week Of December 26, 2022: Rates Are Mixed

Average rates on certificates of deposit (CDs) have varied across terms this week. The typical APY, or annual percentage yield, on popular one-year CDs is 2.35%, up from 2.34% last week. One month ago, yields on one-year CDs were averaging a lower 2.09%. CDs are savings accounts with fixed interest...
These Are The Top 10 Holdings Of David Tepper

David Tepper is a prominent investor and hedge fund manager, who co-founded Appaloosa Management in 1993. Prior to Appaloosa, Tepper worked at Goldman Sachs. He has also worked at Equibank and Republic Steel. David Tepper, who was named the world’s top-earning hedge fund manager by the New York Times in...
The Semiconductor Chip Glut

In his podcast addressing the markets today, Louis Navellier offered the following commentary. Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)’s planned 8-day shutdown of its Shanghai plant is being extended due to rising Covid cases in China. The company now has sufficient inventory of its electric vehicles (EVs) and continues to offer discounts to try to sell its EVs amidst increasing competition in China.
Tesla stock walloped by "Category 5" storm as woes mount

Tesla's stock plunged by 9% on Tuesday, poised to end 2022 on a grim note after having shed over 70% of value this year. Why it matters: Investors are expressing dissatisfaction with Elon Musk by punishing Tesla's shares, with the billionaire distracted by his tumultuous buyout of Twitter. Meanwhile, Tesla...
Does The Purchase Of Figma Make Sense For Adobe?

Figma, a provider of cloud-based design software, was recently acquired by Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) for $20 billion. Adobe considers Figma as a strategic acquisition that will alter the course of the business in the years to come. For Adobe, Figma appears to be the final missing piece to complete the puzzle...
Oil Price Soars Amid Russia Export Ban

Brent crude hovers at $83 a barrel as supply concerns weigh. Retail sales show 27th December more popular than Boxing Day. The ban of exports for nations adhering to Russian price caps adds fuel to the anxieties around supply. This comes at the same time as China plans to reopen, which means oil demand is set to surge. While supply and demand dynamics continue to compete in this way, the oil price will remain elevated.

