Washington, DC

New York Post

Harrowing photos show migrants risk kidnapping, freezing temps to get into US

As Texas drafts more than 500 troops to secure the southern border at El Paso, migrants from Central and South America desperate to make a new life in the US have remained undeterred.  Braving freezing temperatures, fast-moving water and the risk of being kidnapped by cartels or taken advantage of by human traffickers, migrants are risking their possessions, money and lives to cross the Rio Grande into the US — often accompanied by their families and children. Their crossings come as the future of border policy remains unclear. The Biden administration has moved to end Title 42, saying there is no longer a justification for the Trump-era policy that allowed the US to expel migrants seeking asylum as a way to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Despite objections from GOP politicians and a temporary intervention by the Supreme Court, the administration says it would like to discontinue the policy after Christmas, which is almost sure to lead to an even larger influx of border crossings. Photojournalists have been on the ground documenting migrants’ intrepid and dangerous journeys to the US. Below is a gallery of what they are seeing:
EL PASO, TX
americanmilitarynews.com

US air marshals prepared to ‘mutiny’ against Biden plan to leave 99% flights unguarded

Dozens of U.S. Air Marshals are prepared to defy the Biden administration’s latest border security plan, which entails leaving about 99 percent of commercial flights unprotected to instead back up overwhelmed U.S. Border Patrol agents. A career air marshal said plans to defy the Biden administration’s orders are approaching a “mutiny” by federal agents.
WASHINGTON STATE
KVIA ABC-7

Migrants without asylum claim documents not allowed to shelter at El Paso Convention Center

EL PASO, Texas -- Migrants still line the streets of downtown El Paso tonight despite the Convention Center opening its doors to migrants Wednesday evening. ABC-7 crews saw families with young children on the streets all doing their best to stay warm. Wearing beanies and sweatpants. Many of the migrants said their preparing for the The post Migrants without asylum claim documents not allowed to shelter at El Paso Convention Center appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
The Independent

Buses from Texas drop off migrants in frigid Washington, DC

Three buses of recent migrant families arrived from Texas near the home of Vice President Kamala Harris in record-setting cold on Christmas Eve. Texas authorities have not confirmed their involvement, but the bus dropoffs are in line with previous actions by border-state governors calling attention to the Biden administration’s immigration policies.The buses that arrived late Saturday outside the vice president's residence were carrying around 110 to 130 people, according to Tatiana Laborde, managing director of SAMU First Response, a relief agency working with the city of Washington to serve thousands of migrants who have been dropped off in recent...
TEXAS STATE
New York Post

Texas congressman shares footage of crowded migrant center, calls situation ‘dire’

A Texas congressman who represents hundreds of miles along the southern border called the situation in El Paso “dire” Sunday morning as he provided footage of one overrun migrant processing center. During an interview on CBS’s “Face the Nation,” GOP Rep. Tony Gonzales said the conditions he saw at one processing center he’d “never seen before” with more than 500 migrants to one “pod” that typically holds about 100 people. “You know, I was just in El Paso a few days ago, and what I saw at the migrant center I had never seen before. I have visited- I had visited the...
EL PASO, TX
atlantanewsfirst.com

Stuck at the border, migrants find a little Christmas cheer

CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico (AP) — After fleeing violence in their Guatemalan town, but with their way to relatives in California blocked by continuing U.S. asylum restrictions, a family of 15 joined an Advent candlelight ceremony organized by their shelter just south of the border. The evening service in the...
TEXAS STATE
KOAT 7

Asylum seekers continue to travel through New Mexico

LAS CRUCES, N.M. — Several of the migrants that have been in El Paso, Texas, have also been traveling through Las Cruces, New Mexico, in order to get to their final destination. The Border Servant Corps helps shelter, feed and arrange travel for migrants. The executive director, Kari Lenander,...
LAS CRUCES, NM

