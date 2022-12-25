Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Gov. Abbott Sends Busloads of Immigrants to Vice President Harris’ Residence on Christmas EveKendra M.Texas State
New aid for the war in Ukraine is more than most states get in a yearEmily RoyWashington, DC
President Joe Biden Read to Youngsters Upon His Visit to The Children's National HospitalJoseph GodwinWashington, DC
City Representatives have Called for More Support From President Biden On MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
D.C Council Unanimously Approved Measure to Make Changes to District’s Medical Cannabis ProgramWilliam DavisWashington, DC
Harrowing photos show migrants risk kidnapping, freezing temps to get into US
As Texas drafts more than 500 troops to secure the southern border at El Paso, migrants from Central and South America desperate to make a new life in the US have remained undeterred. Braving freezing temperatures, fast-moving water and the risk of being kidnapped by cartels or taken advantage of by human traffickers, migrants are risking their possessions, money and lives to cross the Rio Grande into the US — often accompanied by their families and children. Their crossings come as the future of border policy remains unclear. The Biden administration has moved to end Title 42, saying there is no longer a justification for the Trump-era policy that allowed the US to expel migrants seeking asylum as a way to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Despite objections from GOP politicians and a temporary intervention by the Supreme Court, the administration says it would like to discontinue the policy after Christmas, which is almost sure to lead to an even larger influx of border crossings. Photojournalists have been on the ground documenting migrants’ intrepid and dangerous journeys to the US. Below is a gallery of what they are seeing:
Busloads of migrants dropped off at Kamala Harris's home on Christmas Eve
Several busloads of migrants were dropped off at the Washington, D.C., residence of Vice President Kamala Harris on Christmas Eve — apparently the latest in an escalating battle between state officials and the Biden administration over the country's immigration policy. A total of three busloads of migrants arrived at...
americanmilitarynews.com
US air marshals prepared to ‘mutiny’ against Biden plan to leave 99% flights unguarded
Dozens of U.S. Air Marshals are prepared to defy the Biden administration’s latest border security plan, which entails leaving about 99 percent of commercial flights unprotected to instead back up overwhelmed U.S. Border Patrol agents. A career air marshal said plans to defy the Biden administration’s orders are approaching a “mutiny” by federal agents.
175 Cubans trying to enter the U.S. arrive in the Florida Keys and Broward in 24 hours
Nearly 200 people migrating from Cuba arrived in the Florida Keys and on Hollywood beach between Wednesday and Thursday, U.S. Border Patrol officials said.
Greg Abbott Slammed Over Christmas Message After Migrants Bused to D.C.
The Texas governor quoted a Bible verse after allegedly being behind stunt in which asylum seekers were dropped off near Kamala Harris' home.
Texas Gov. Abbott hits back at White House over criticism of busing migrants on Christmas Eve
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott fired back at the White House after a spokesman for President Biden criticized the busing of migrants to the nation's capital on Christmas Eve.
Washington Examiner
Sun Bowl cancels El Paso event after facility is turned into 1,000-cot shelter for immigrants
EL PASO, Texas — A major community event on the eve of the Sun Bowl college football game next week has been canceled as a result of the city’s decision to use the convention center to house up to 1,000 immigrants living on the streets downtown. The Sun...
Migrants without asylum claim documents not allowed to shelter at El Paso Convention Center
EL PASO, Texas -- Migrants still line the streets of downtown El Paso tonight despite the Convention Center opening its doors to migrants Wednesday evening. ABC-7 crews saw families with young children on the streets all doing their best to stay warm. Wearing beanies and sweatpants. Many of the migrants said their preparing for the The post Migrants without asylum claim documents not allowed to shelter at El Paso Convention Center appeared first on KVIA.
Hundreds of Migrants Arrive in El Paso As Court Orders Title 42 to Stay in Place
The uptick in arriving migrants is squeezing the city's resources at a precarious time for U.S. border policy.
Buses from Texas drop off migrants in frigid Washington, DC
Three buses of recent migrant families arrived from Texas near the home of Vice President Kamala Harris in record-setting cold on Christmas Eve. Texas authorities have not confirmed their involvement, but the bus dropoffs are in line with previous actions by border-state governors calling attention to the Biden administration’s immigration policies.The buses that arrived late Saturday outside the vice president's residence were carrying around 110 to 130 people, according to Tatiana Laborde, managing director of SAMU First Response, a relief agency working with the city of Washington to serve thousands of migrants who have been dropped off in recent...
Sending a photo with Santa Claus, a migrant father waiting in El Paso tells son in Venezuela his Christmas gift may be delayed
When Santa Claus arrived at a migrant shelter in El Paso, Texas, to bring presents for the children, one migrant asked for just a photo with him.
Migrants hoping to reach California but stuck in Mexico celebrate Christmas at shelter
Central American migrants who are trying to reach California but are blocked by U.S. law found some Christmas cheer at a shelter in Mexico.
Greg Abbott Condemned as Migrant Kids Bussed to Freezing DC: 'So Cruel'
A busload of migrants arrived outside the residence of Vice President Kamala Harris from Texas on Christmas Eve.
Texas congressman shares footage of crowded migrant center, calls situation ‘dire’
A Texas congressman who represents hundreds of miles along the southern border called the situation in El Paso “dire” Sunday morning as he provided footage of one overrun migrant processing center. During an interview on CBS’s “Face the Nation,” GOP Rep. Tony Gonzales said the conditions he saw at one processing center he’d “never seen before” with more than 500 migrants to one “pod” that typically holds about 100 people. “You know, I was just in El Paso a few days ago, and what I saw at the migrant center I had never seen before. I have visited- I had visited the...
Biden administration projecting daily migrant border crossings could double when Trump-era policy ends
The Department of Homeland Security is projecting between 9,000 to 14,000 migrants may attempt to cross the US southern border a day when a Trump-era border policy ends in late December, more than double the current number of people crossing, according to a source familiar with the projections.
Migrants near US border face cold wait for key asylum ruling
EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Hairdresser Grisel Garcés survived a harrowing, four-month journey from her native Venezuela through tropical jungles, migrant detention centers in southern Mexico and then jolting railcar rides north toward the U.S. border. Now on the Mexican side of the Rio Grande across from El...
‘With God’s blessing’: 15 Cubans trying to migrate make it to Florida Keys on Christmas
A rustic boat carrying 15 people from Cuba came ashore in the Florida Keys on Sunday morning, according to the U.S. Border Patrol.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Stuck at the border, migrants find a little Christmas cheer
CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico (AP) — After fleeing violence in their Guatemalan town, but with their way to relatives in California blocked by continuing U.S. asylum restrictions, a family of 15 joined an Advent candlelight ceremony organized by their shelter just south of the border. The evening service in the...
El Paso new ground zero for illegal border crossings; over 7,000 last weekend
Over 7,000 illegal aliens crossed the border into El Paso, Texas last weekend, prompting alerts from Border Patrol to residents as hundreds were released into the city – some have gone up to homes asking for help.
KOAT 7
Asylum seekers continue to travel through New Mexico
LAS CRUCES, N.M. — Several of the migrants that have been in El Paso, Texas, have also been traveling through Las Cruces, New Mexico, in order to get to their final destination. The Border Servant Corps helps shelter, feed and arrange travel for migrants. The executive director, Kari Lenander,...
