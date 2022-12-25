UFC Legend and Hall of Famer, Stephan Bonnar, Dead at 45

The fighting world lost a legend.

UFC Hall of Famer, Stephan Bonnar, has passed away at age 45.

His fight vs Forrest Griffin in the 2005 Ultimate Fighter finale changed MMA and the UFC forever.

UFC President Dana White released the following statement:

“Stephan Bonnar was one of the most important fighters to ever compete in the Octagon.

His fight with Forrest Griffin changed the sport forever, and he will never be forgotten. The fans loved him, related to him and he always gave them his best. He will be missed.”

Joe Rogan also posted a tribute on Instagram:

“We lost a real legend. RIP to one of the most important figures in the explosion of MMA. Stephan Bonnar and Forrest Griffin engaged in a battle on Spike TV in 2005 that was so wild, and so entertaining that it changed the course of the UFC and the sport of Mixed Martial Arts forever.

You will not be forgotten.”

According to the NY Post, Bonnar died of “presumed heart complications while at work.”

Relive one of the greatest fights in UFC history.

More on how that fight changed the UFC’s trajectory, with words from both Griffin and Bonnar.

RIP, Stephan.