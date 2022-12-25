ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Bah humbug: These states have the least Christmas spirit, report finds

By Addy Bink, Sara Rizzo, Nexstar Media Wire
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yOG6c_0juDFdiz00

ALBANY, N.Y. ( WTEN ) – The Christmas lights may be across the U.S., but it isn’t all merry and bright in some states, a new report suggests.

After reviewing multiple metrics across two main categories — Christmas-themed online activity over the last year and Christmas-related cultural markers — GetCenturyLink ranked each state based on how much they seem to love — or hate — Christmas.

The telecommunications dealer reviewed metrics like Google searches for Christmas movies, Google shopping trends for wrapping paper and ornaments, tweets about Christmas, the number of tree farms per capita, and charitable giving during the last documented tax year.

Based on their findings, researchers determined Washington, D.C. has the least Christmas spirit. The District of Columbia has now been at the bottom of the list for three consecutive years.

4 festive cocktails and some holiday advice for home bartenders

After the District of Columbia was Alabama, which fell two spots from 48th in 2021 and nearly 40 spots from 11th in 2020.

Here are the 10 states with the least Christmas spirit, according to GetCenturyLink:

  1. District of Columbia
  2. Alabama
  3. Oregon
  4. New York
  5. Mississippi
  6. Wyoming
  7. Nevada
  8. Oklahoma
  9. Virginia
  10. Florida

This year, the most Christmas-spirited state is New Hampshire. It was also number one in 2021. Wisconsin ranked 2nd this year, up from 16th last year, and Utah ranked 3rd, up from 7th.

Here are the 10 states with the most Christmas spirit:

  1. New Hampshire
  2. Wisconsin
  3. Utah
  4. West Virginia
  5. Pennsylvania
  6. Ohio
  7. Kentucky
  8. Indiana
  9. New Jersey
  10. Delaware

Overall, states throughout the Great Lakes region had the most Christmas spirit while those toward the south and into the plains had less.

According to the report, Vermont, which ranked among the top 15 states with the most Christmas spirit, has the most Christmas tree farms per capita in the United States. Oregon, despite its poor overall ranking, has the second-highest number of farms per capita.

When it comes to tax-deductible charitable giving, a metric considered in this report, California ranks first, followed by Texas and New York. The report said Vermont ranks first for the most tweets about Christmas and Delaware ranks second.

You can view the full report at GetCenturyLink’s official site.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX8 News

South Carolina correctional officer previously fired for ‘sub-standard performance’ at another detention center before arrest, documents show

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two women who worked as correctional officers in Darlington County have been accused of misconduct in office and possession of marijuana, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. Eunisha Campbell, 21, and Jade Scarborough, 27, were arrested Wednesday and released on bonds totaling more than $5,600 each, according to […]
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
Popculture

Popular Shredded Cheese Recall

Lidl shoppers have been urged check their homes for its own-brand Simply Grated Cheddar that has been flagged in an urgent recall. Plastic pieces were discovered present in the product, making it potentially unsafe for consumption. The U.K.'s Food Standards Agency (FSA) issued the alert on Nov. 23. According to the product details, this is a 500g bag of Simply Grated Cheddar with a "best if used by" date of Dec. 23, 2022. Lidl will fully refund consumers who have returned the affected products. The food's risk statement states, "This product may contain small pieces of plastic which makes it unsafe to eat." Those Lidl stores that sold the recalled product displayed a point of sale notice informing customers why the product was being recalled and what to do if they purchased it.
MAINE STATE
FOX8 News

Police raid hospital room of terminally ill patient

HAYS, Kan. (KSNF/KODE) — A terminally-ill Kansas man’s hospital room was raided by cops because he used a weed vape and THC paste to ease the symptoms of the cancer that will kill him within weeks. On December 16th, Hays, Kansas police raided the hospital room of 69-year-old Greg Bretz, who is suffering from terminal […]
HAYS, KS
Parade

Frozen Fruit Recalled Over Possible Hepatitis A Contamination

It's time to check your freezers! Your frozen raspberries may need to be trashed. Exportadora Compramar, the parent company of James Farm, is recalling almost 1300 cases of frozen raspberries after discovering a potential Hepatitis A contamination. The recall was first announced late last week after routine testing by the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX8 News

North Carolina church erupts in flames hours after Christmas Day service

GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A church in Gastonia was destroyed after it caught fire hours after holding its Christmas Day service Sunday, according to the Gastonia Fire Department.  Gaston County dispatch said the blaze was first reported around 3:00 p.m. on December 25.  Photos from the scene showed The Place Church, located at […]
GASTONIA, NC
FOX8 News

5 things NOT to do at home during the Arctic freeze

Forecasters predict an onslaught of heavy snow, ice, flooding and powerful winds from Thursday to Saturday in a broad swath of the country, from the Plains and Midwest to the East Coast. A surge of Arctic air will follow. The Christmas weekend could be the coldest in decades.
TEXAS STATE
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
89K+
Followers
21K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy