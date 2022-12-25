Harden Considering Return to Rockets in Free Agency, per Report

The guard can opt out of his contract after the season.

Sixers guard James Harden can opt out of his contract after the season, and he may choose to do so and return to the team where he emerged as a superstar.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports Harden would consider signing with the Rockets in the offseason if he doesn’t sign a long-term with Philadelphia. As part of his current contract, the guard is making $33 million this season, and he has a $35 million player option next season.

The Rockets traded Harden to the Nets during the 2020-21 season, after Harden requested a trade due to unhappiness with the direction of the organization. Since then, Houston has added top-three draft picks in Jalen Green and Jabari Smith, and the Rockets have a young roster that also includes Kevin Porter Jr., Kenyon Martin Jr. and Alperen Şengün.

Additionally, the Rockets are currently 9-23 and on pace for yet another high pick while owning three first-round picks in the 2023 NBA draft.

Harden was one of the NBA’s best players while with the Rockets, winning the 2017-18 MVP award. He led Houston to eight consecutive playoff appearances, including two trips to the Western Conference finals. He is the franchise’s all-time leader in points per game, assists and three-pointers.

Even though Harden wanted out of Houston, things have not gone swimmingly elsewhere. Harden’s tenure with the Nets was a failure and led to a trade to the Sixers, who are currently the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference at 19-12. This Sixers season might be the determining factor in Harden’s decision.