ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Harden Considering Return to Rockets in Free Agency, per Report

By Daniel Chavkin
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AVKHx_0juDFEqw00

The guard can opt out of his contract after the season.

Sixers guard James Harden can opt out of his contract after the season, and he may choose to do so and return to the team where he emerged as a superstar.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports Harden would consider signing with the Rockets in the offseason if he doesn’t sign a long-term with Philadelphia. As part of his current contract, the guard is making $33 million this season, and he has a $35 million player option next season.

The Rockets traded Harden to the Nets during the 2020-21 season, after Harden requested a trade due to unhappiness with the direction of the organization. Since then, Houston has added top-three draft picks in Jalen Green and Jabari Smith, and the Rockets have a young roster that also includes Kevin Porter Jr., Kenyon Martin Jr. and Alperen Şengün.

Additionally, the Rockets are currently 9-23 and on pace for yet another high pick while owning three first-round picks in the 2023 NBA draft.

Harden was one of the NBA’s best players while with the Rockets, winning the 2017-18 MVP award. He led Houston to eight consecutive playoff appearances, including two trips to the Western Conference finals. He is the franchise’s all-time leader in points per game, assists and three-pointers.

Even though Harden wanted out of Houston, things have not gone swimmingly elsewhere. Harden’s tenure with the Nets was a failure and led to a trade to the Sixers, who are currently the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference at 19-12. This Sixers season might be the determining factor in Harden’s decision.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

Mark Jackson makes major Brittney Griner salary demand

Former NBA player and coach Mark Jackson thinks it’s high time for the Women’s National Basketball League to pay their star players more money in lieu of the horrible Brittney Griner saga. Jackson spoke with TMZ. The former Golden State Warriors coach said while he doesn’t agree with taking money from the NBA to more Read more... The post Mark Jackson makes major Brittney Griner salary demand appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
New York Post

Nia Long: ‘Heart jumped out of my body’ after alleged Ime Udoka affair went public

Nia Long can vividly remember the moment that sent shockwaves through the sports world in September, when her longtime partner, Celtics coach Ime Udoka, was suspended by the organization over an alleged affair. “I literally felt like my heart had jumped out of my body,” Long recounted of the media onslaught in a new interview published Thursday by The Hollywood Reporter. Udoka, who helped lead the Celtics to an NBA Finals appearance in June, was barred from the team for a year after reportedly engaging in an improper and consensual relationship with a female member of the team staff, violating the franchise’s...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Celtics Hall of Fame center Robert Parish wore No. 00...because of how bad he was

It might be hard to believe, but the reason the No. 00 Boston Celtics jersey is currently hanging in the rafters is because of how bad of a player Hall of Fame Celtics big man Robert Parish was. If you are confused by that last sentence, we understand — after all, it was Parish’s rock-steady excellence that helped propel Boston to three titles for the Celtics in the 1980s.
BOSTON, MA
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife

Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC Sports

Draymond explains why Grizzlies aren't Warriors' rivals

Despite all the trash talk between the Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies since their Western Conference semifinals meeting last season, Golden State veteran Draymond Green explained why he doesn't view Ja Morant and Co. as rivals after his team's fiery 123-109 win on Christmas Day. "I think the word rivalry is...
MEMPHIS, TN
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

120K+
Followers
45K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy