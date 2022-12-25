ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three injured in multi-vehicle crash

By Rod Minchin
 3 days ago

Three people, including a three-year-old girl, have been injured in a road crash on Christmas Day, police said.

The crash happened at around 1pm on Yard Coal Rise in Blackwood, Gwent .

Gwent Police said the incident involved a Vauxhall Corsa, a Mini Cooper and a Vauxhall Astra.

A 29-year-old man has been left with life threatening injuries, a three-year-old girl was seriously hurt and a 33-year-old woman was injured.

They were all travelling in the Corsa and were taken to hospital.

“The driver of a Mini Cooper suffered minor injuries.

“He’s been arrested on suspicion of three offences of serious injury by dangerous driving, and being unfit through drink or drugs,” a police spokesman said.

“We’ve been making inquiries to trace a red Vauxhall Astra, which was also being driven on the road at the time and have now located the car.

“Another man, aged 25, has been arrested on suspicion of three offences of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and being unfit through drink or drugs.

“Both men remain in police custody.”

Police are appealing for witnesses.

A man is fighting for life in hospital and a toddler has been left with serious injuries after a Christmas Day crash in Gwent. The crash happened at around 1pm on Yard Coal Rise in Blackwood and involved a Vauxhall Corsa, a Mini Cooper and a Vauxhall Astra. A 29-year-old man has been left with life threatening injuries, a three-year-old girl was seriously hurt and a 33-year-old woman was injured.They were all travelling in the Corsa and were taken to hospital.A police spokesman said: "The driver of a Mini Cooper suffered minor injuries. He's been arrested on suspicion of three offences of serious injury by dangerous driving, and being unfit through drink or drugs."We've been making inquiries to trace a red Vauxhall Astra, which was also being driven on the road at the time and have now located the car."Another man, aged 25, has been arrested on suspicion of three offences of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and being unfit through drink or drugs. Both men remain in police custody."Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash to come forward.
