Natchitoches asks customers to conserve water
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) — Natchitoches city officials are asking customers to conserve water. On Tuesday, Dec. 27, the city said while water has been restored to most people, water leaks are still happening. To get back to normal water production levels, the city is asking everyone to turn off water to any leaks on their property.
NATCHITOCHES, La. -- Natchitoches water customers are urged to conserve water usage until the city is able to reach optimal water production levels at the water treatment facility. City officials say water has been restored to most but leaks continue. So everyone encouraged to check their property. Customers also should...
ArkLaTexans vent about water woes
(KSLA) — For many in the ArkLaTex, water pressure is a major problem right now. For some residents, they have no water and haven’t had it since temperatures plummeted throughout the area last week. “Can’t wash dishes, can’t flush toilets,” one frustrated Sabine Parish resident said. “We’re kind...
Boil advisory issued in Coushatta
COUSHATTA, La. - The Town of Coushatta Water system has experienced problems with their water supply system due to low pressure below 20 PSI. Due to these problems, the water produced by the water supply system is of questionable microbiological quality. Therefore, as a precaution, the Coushatta Water System is...
ALEXANDRIA: City spots 600 water leaks Christmas night caused by freezing temperatures
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The City of Alexandria is dealing with widespread water leaks across the city, as the freezing temperatures on Christmas weekend caused pipes to burst at homes and businesses. Hundreds of leaks were found around the city, many of them unreported and were only found by city...
Heavy Rains, Severe Weather For Louisiana’s Last Week of 2022
Louisiana cities such as Lafayette, Lake Charles, and Alexandria could be under the gun for a marginal threat of severe weather and a risk of excessive rainfall as the year 2022 comes to a close. Forecasters with the National Weather Service Forecast Office in Lake Charles Louisiana are saying rainfall amounts in excess of one inch will be common across Southwest Louisiana in particular beginning Thursday and lasting through New Year's Eve.
More water on way to Mansfield as system recovers from deep freeze
MANSFIELD, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – More bottled water is on the way to Mansfield as the city continues to recover from widespread leaks and low-pressure issues since a deep freeze hit water systems hard on Friday. De Soto Parish Sheriff Jayson Richardson says another 20 or so pallets of water...
Advisories for some Red River, Claiborne Parish water systems
(KTAL/KMSS) – Some customers in Red River and Claiborne Parishes are without water and/or under boil advisories on Christmas night after below-freezing temperatures caused Northwest Louisiana water systems to experience problems. Hickory Grove Water System, Red River Parish. Hickory Grove Water System customers in Red River Parish will be...
NLMC acquires land for new hospital
The location of where a new hospital for Lincoln Parish will be constructed has been determined. Now parish residents begin the wait for when a new facility will open. Northern Louisiana Medical Center and its parent company, Allegiance Health Management, recently announced a 35.5-acre tract of land has been purchased from local businessman James Davison at the corner of East Commerce and Celebrity Drives in Ruston that will be the site of a new, 120-bed hospital with attached office buildings.
Timber manufacturing company RoyOMartin invests $9.5M to modernize manufacturing
CHOPIN, La. – Martco, LLC, the parent company of the third-generation, family-owned timber sourcing and manufacturing company RoyOMartin, plans to invest $9.5 million to install technologically advanced production equipment at its Natchitoches Parish lumber mill in Louisiana. The RoyOMartin plywood manufacturing facility in Chopin is one of the parish’s...
Jay D. Oliphant Jr. – Withdrawal from Appointment
It is with great honor, sincere pride, and deepest humility that I extend gratitude for considering me for the prestigious position of Director of Public Safety for the City of Natchitoches. I am truly humbled to have met with you to discuss the city’s needs; particularly as it relates to violent crime reduction. As the Mayor, you are to be commended for having a genuine concern for the safety of the citizens of Natchitoches, and you are also committed to doing everything within your authority to establish and maintain a comfortable level of safety. The appointment, although well-intended, has become a political distraction for the city and its employees, as well as the City Council. Violent crime in the City of Natchitoches needs to be addressed aggressively and immediately in order to help prevent further loss of life. Change is inevitable, and those who are in position(s) to affect those necessary changes, should do so without reservation to establish and maintain a level of safety and security desired by all. It is with the same honor, pride, and humility that I withdraw from consideration for the Appointment of Director of Public Safety for the City of Natchitoches. It is not a decision I take lightly, but ultimately it is the best option for me and my family at this time. Natchitoches, La. is greater than any one individual, and it will take a collective effort along with local, state, and federal partners to successfully address violence in our town. I wish you all the best in finding a peaceful resolution to the city’s crime problem. Again, thank you for your consideration, and thanks for the overwhelming support, via calls/texts/emails from the citizens of the City of Natchitoches, La.
Mayor: Mansfield water could be restored overnight; parish offices closed Tuesday
MANSFIELD, La. -- Most government offices will be closed in Mansfield Tuesday as the city of Mansfield has been without water since Friday. According to an update posted earlier today, the water plant, which is located on the upper end of Toledo Bend, was taken out of service this morning after days of continued problems. A larger pump was needed to increase volume and pressurize lines.
APD asking for help finding person
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is looking for a missing person, Travis Tyler. Tyler was reported missing by his mother on December 22. He was last seen in September 2022 when he was admitted to a sober living house in Alexandria. Prior to that, Tyler was living in Zachary, Louisiana.
UPDATE: Missing Alexandria man found dead on Eastwood Boulevard
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department has confirmed that the body of 79-year-old Ervin Bibbins was found in some bushes behind a home on Eastwood Boulevard. Bibbins had been missing since Dec. 23. APD said foul play is not expected. Bibbins’ family told News Channel 5 that he...
Day After Christmas Sees Large Amounts of Store Returns
The day after Christmas is typically a big day for returning Christmas gifts. ABC 31 News Joel Massey has more from the Alexandria Mall. The National Retail Federation reports that returned nearly doubled during the pandemic: 218 billion dollars work of online purchases were sent back and the return rate is estimated to stay in that elevated range. It was a busy day at JC Penny at the Alexandria Mall. Shoppers were out in droves returning unwanted Christmas gifts.
Natchitoches mayor’s proposed director of public safety rejects position after 3 weeks
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - With an uptick in crime in Natchitoches, Mayor Ronnie Williams proposed a director of public safety, who rejected the position three weeks after the proposition. Jay D. Oliphant Jr. has 27 years of law enforcement experience under his belt but decided the job just wasn’t for...
Natchitoches juvenile injured in accidental shooting
NATCHITOCHES, La. -- An 8-year-old child was injured Monday afternoon in an accidental shooting, Natchitoches Parish sheriff's deputies said. Natchitoches Regional Medical Center EMS took the juvenile to a Shreveport hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound to the hand. Deputies said it is unclear how the juvenile got the...
Louisiana Asks – Why’s My Tire Pressure Warning Light Suddenly On?
Drivers from Monroe to Ruston, Shreveport to Baton Rouge, and Lafayette to Lake Charles are climbing in their frosty vehicles this morning only to discover there is a brand new warning light flashing at them from their car's dashboard. For many of us, at least in Louisiana, we call it...
Major problems with the Deep East Texas Electric Co-Op grid
Major problems were occurring overnight in the Deep East Texas Electric Cooperative grid as customers reported brief and sometimes lengthy outages throughout Thursday night and into Friday morning. A statement on the DETEC Facebook page said that the power provider was dealing with problems from wind gusts, and also a...
