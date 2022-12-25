ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report

Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
COLUMBUS, OH
The Comeback

NFL makes major move to hide disgraced quarterback

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson threw for three touchdowns in a 24-10 win over Carson Wentz and the Washington Commanders on New Year’s Day. Though Watson only completed 9 of his 18 pass attempts for 169 yards, he was not an active detriment to the Browns as he had been in his previous games since Read more... The post NFL makes major move to hide disgraced quarterback appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CLEVELAND, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win

Stetson Bennett helped lead Georgia to a comeback win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal game on Saturday night at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta, but you wouldn’t know it based on Kirby Smart’s postgame interview. Smart was interviewed by ESPN’s Laura Rutledge after his Georgia Bulldogs came back to beat... The post Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
COLUMBUS, OH
WTOP

Bears stick with Fields throughout ugly loss to Lions

DETROIT (AP) — Chicago Bears coach Matt Eberflus considered taking Justin Fields out of Sunday’s lopsided loss to the Detroit Lions. In the end, though, he decided to let his young quarterback do what he wanted to do — stay in the game. “If we’re playing a...
CHICAGO, IL
WTOP

Seahawks keep playoff hopes alive with win, eliminate Jets

SEATTLE (AP) — Geno Smith finished off a very personal sweep. And by him doing so, a season that started with low expectations for the Seattle Seahawks will reach Week 18 with the playoffs as a real possibility. Smith threw two first-half touchdowns, Kenneth Walker III rushed for 133...
SEATTLE, WA
WTOP

Eagles DE Sweat leaves game on stretcher after tackle

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat suffered a neck injury but has movement in all extremities after he was injured trying to make a tackle Sunday against New Orleans. The Eagles said Sweat was taken to the hospital “for precautionary reasons.” Sweat did pound the ground...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WTOP

Chargers’ Ekeler hits 100-reception mark for the season

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler became the fifth running back in NFL history to have a 100-reception season with his first catch during Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams. Ekeler caught an 8-yard pass from Justin Herbert on the Chargers’ opening...
ARIZONA STATE
WTOP

Lions rout Bears 41-10 and take playoff hopes to Green Bay

DETROIT (AP) — Jared Goff has played nearly mistake-free football for two months and his decision-making, along with a much-improved defense, has put the Detroit Lions in a position that seemed unfathomable at the end of October. Goff threw three touchdown passes, including two in the first half to...
DETROIT, MI
WTOP

Sports on TV for Monday, January 2

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) ESPNU — West Virginia at Oklahoma St. COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S) ESPN2 — The ReliaQuest Bowl: Mississippi St. vs. Illinois, Tampa, Fla. ABC — The Cheez-It Citrus Bowl: LSU vs. Purdue, Orlando, Fla. ESPN — The Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic: Tulane vs. Southern...
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy