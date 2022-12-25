Read full article on original website
Related
Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report
Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
NFL makes major move to hide disgraced quarterback
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson threw for three touchdowns in a 24-10 win over Carson Wentz and the Washington Commanders on New Year’s Day. Though Watson only completed 9 of his 18 pass attempts for 169 yards, he was not an active detriment to the Browns as he had been in his previous games since Read more... The post NFL makes major move to hide disgraced quarterback appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Jaguars Break Another Negative Streak Against An AFC South Rival in Houston Beatdown
A Week 5 defeat at the hands of the Houston Texans marked nine games in a row that the Jaguars ended up on the losing side of the contest. That streak ended in Week 17, with a dominant 31-3 victory to make it three straight victories on the road. The...
Bill Belichick on ‘one-game season’ matchup vs. Bills, ‘outstanding’ Patriots’ defensive touchdowns
"There's no 'get it next time.' Next time is next year," Belichick said of the crucial Week 18 game in Buffalo. Bill Belichick paid credit to the effort made across the board by his team in the vital 23-21 win over the Dolphins on Sunday. “Everybody just poured everything they...
Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win
Stetson Bennett helped lead Georgia to a comeback win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal game on Saturday night at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta, but you wouldn’t know it based on Kirby Smart’s postgame interview. Smart was interviewed by ESPN’s Laura Rutledge after his Georgia Bulldogs came back to beat... The post Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Bills Backers in Cincinnati ready for Monday Night Football
The Buffalo Bills are in Cincinnati to take on the Bengals in a Monday Night Football matchup.
NFL moves Titans-Jaguars to Saturday
Tennessee visits Jacksonville on Saturday night in what has shaped up as the AFC South championship game, with the winner
WTOP
Bears stick with Fields throughout ugly loss to Lions
DETROIT (AP) — Chicago Bears coach Matt Eberflus considered taking Justin Fields out of Sunday’s lopsided loss to the Detroit Lions. In the end, though, he decided to let his young quarterback do what he wanted to do — stay in the game. “If we’re playing a...
WTOP
Seahawks keep playoff hopes alive with win, eliminate Jets
SEATTLE (AP) — Geno Smith finished off a very personal sweep. And by him doing so, a season that started with low expectations for the Seattle Seahawks will reach Week 18 with the playoffs as a real possibility. Smith threw two first-half touchdowns, Kenneth Walker III rushed for 133...
WTOP
Eagles DE Sweat leaves game on stretcher after tackle
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat suffered a neck injury but has movement in all extremities after he was injured trying to make a tackle Sunday against New Orleans. The Eagles said Sweat was taken to the hospital “for precautionary reasons.” Sweat did pound the ground...
WTOP
Chargers’ Ekeler hits 100-reception mark for the season
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler became the fifth running back in NFL history to have a 100-reception season with his first catch during Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams. Ekeler caught an 8-yard pass from Justin Herbert on the Chargers’ opening...
WTOP
Lions rout Bears 41-10 and take playoff hopes to Green Bay
DETROIT (AP) — Jared Goff has played nearly mistake-free football for two months and his decision-making, along with a much-improved defense, has put the Detroit Lions in a position that seemed unfathomable at the end of October. Goff threw three touchdown passes, including two in the first half to...
WTOP
Sports on TV for Monday, January 2
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) ESPNU — West Virginia at Oklahoma St. COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S) ESPN2 — The ReliaQuest Bowl: Mississippi St. vs. Illinois, Tampa, Fla. ABC — The Cheez-It Citrus Bowl: LSU vs. Purdue, Orlando, Fla. ESPN — The Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic: Tulane vs. Southern...
Comments / 0