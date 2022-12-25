Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
The Return of Superman's Secret Identity Leads to the Death of a Major DC Character
Superman and Jonathan Kent's secret identities have been restored... but at the cost of another character's life. DC has some big plans for its Superman line of comics, starting with today's release of Action Comics #1050. With the Man of Steel back on Earth after his adventures on Mongul's Warworld, Clark Kent can now fight alongside his son Jon Kent, who took up the Superman mantle in his father's stead. Part of DC's Superman relaunch involves giving Clark and Jon Kent their secret identities back, and a preview of Action Comics #1050 teased how Lex Luthor and Manchester Black may have a role in it happening.
ComicBook
Marvel Teases New Avengers Series
A new Avengers series is coming to the House of Ideas. As Jason Aaron puts the finishing touches on his years-long run with Earth's Mightiest Heroes, Marvel is preparing to launch its next iteration of the team. Wednesday, the publisher teased its plans for the group in the closing moments of Timeless #1.
ComicBook
National Treasure Star Reveals They Were Reluctant to Appear in Edge of History
Reports of a National Treasure TV series for Disney+ initially excited fans of the franchise, though when it was revealed that it would focus on an all-new group of characters from those featured in the movies, viewers were a bit hesitant about the project, with even franchise star Justin Bartha reluctant about the prospect. When the opportunity came for Bartha himself to deliver a cameo in National Treasure: Edge of History, he was even reluctant about getting involved, though he overcame that reluctance and reprised his role of Riley for the latest episode of the series, with him now able to enjoy the series with his family, which he can't say about all of the projects he takes part in. New episodes of National Treasure: Edge of History premiere on Disney+ on Wednesdays.
ComicBook
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Director Reveals Why T'Challa Couldn't Be Killed in Battle
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever director Ryan Coogler had a massive hurdle to get over, just to get the sequel's story started, and that was the death of Chadwick Boseman. Not only did Boseman's death force massive changes to the story of Black Panther 2, it also forced Marvel Studios and Coogler to wrestle witht he massive decision of whether or not to recast the character or kill him off within the universe. The latter route was obviously the one that the Black Panther team chose to go in, which only led to the next big issue: how to kill off T'Challa.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia: Which Characters Still Need to Appear in the Final Act?
My Hero Academia began its final act this year, and the manga will carry on with the intense arc as the new year comes around. Of course, creator Kohei Horikoshi has made headway with the arc, but more questions have been asked than answered up until now. In fact, some of the act's biggest mysteries involve some missing heroes, and there are a handful My Hero Academia needs to bring back ASAP.
ComicBook
James Cameron Teases Bad News for Future Avatar Sequels
20th Century Studios has finally released the highly-anticipated sequel to 2009's blockbuster hit Avatar, and it is an absolute hit. Avatar: The Way of Water has already won big with critics and fans alike getting a Certified Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes and an A CinemaScore. It's also making bank at the box office, as it recently crossed $1 billion at the worldwide box office, and it looks like the third film might be safe after director James Cameron's recent comments. Cameron has been in high spirits during the press run for The Way of Water, but now it seems that he may have hinted at some possible bad news for the future of the franchise. During a recent interview with The Wrap, the director revealed that the Avatar sequels may be released a lot slower than fans expected.
ComicBook
Deadpool 3 Fan Art Turns Channing Tatum Into Gambit for MCU Debut
Ryan Reynolds is hard at work with Marvel Studios to bring Deadpool into the Marvel Cinematic Universe and they have a few surprises in store for us. Deadpool 3 is set to bring back Hugh Jackman as Wolverine and is rumored to feature Loki's Miss Minutes (Tara Strong) and Agent Mobius (Owen Wilson). But there's another actor / character that's rumored to make his debut in the sequel. Channing Tatum is rumored to make an appearance as Gambit years after being cast in the role. People have been wondering what his interpretation of the character would look like, and now one fan has created a cool design that shows how he could look as the iconic X-Men member.
ComicBook
Black Panther 2 Gave Shuri One of the MCU's Best Character Arcs
It has been nearly two months since Black Panther: Wakanda Forever arrived in theaters, bringing an emotional and poignant culmination to Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The project was filled with absolutely no shortage of surprises, from the inspired recontextualizing of Namor (Tenoch Huerta) and his history, to how the film handled the real-life passing of franchise star Chadwick Boseman. In and amongst all of that was an unexpected, but welcomed, addition to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever — the journey of Princess Shuri (Letitia Wright), who channeled her grief over the loss of her brother T'Challa (Boseman) — and, eventually, her mother Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett) — into becoming the new Black Panther.
ComicBook
Could She-Hulk Appear in Captain America: New World Order?
2022 brought a lot of new additions into the ever-evolving tapestry of the Marvel Cinematic Universe — both in terms of projects that were released, and projects that will soon be in the pipeline. For many, one of the year's breakout stars was Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), who debuted in her own nine-episode Disney+ series earlier this year. At the time of this writing, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has not been renewed for a second season, and it is not confirmed where Jen will be appearing next within the MCU. But looking at projects that are still on the horizon, one possibility springs up — 2024's Captain America: New World Order.
ComicBook
Shang-Chi 2: Plotting out the Arrival of the Immortal Iron Fist
Shang-Chi 2 is in the earliest stages of development at Marvel Studios as Destin Daniel Cretton continues his overall deal with Disney. The filmmaker is producing a Wonder Man series on Disney+ and will soon take on directorial duties on Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. Though Cretton's plate is awfully full, an even bigger task could soon be added: formally introducing Iron Fist to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
ComicBook
New Netflix Series Has Disappointing Audience Score
On Christmas Day, Netflix released highly-anticipated prequel series The Witcher: Blood Origin, and while many people were expecting it to be a gift, it seems the series is more like a lump of coal. As noted by Paul Tassi of Forbes, the show now has the lowest audience score on Rotten Tomatoes in Netflix's history, with a dismal 8%. Viewers will have to judge for themselves whether the series is actually as bad as people are saying, but it's clear that the reception is much worse than anyone expected to see.
ComicBook
Star Trek: Discovery's Doug Jones Reveals the Secret to Flirting Through Prosthetics
Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 arrived on Blu-ray and DVD earlier this month, bringing the USS Discovery's mission to make peace with Species 10-C beyond the galactic barrier to home media. Amid the galaxy-saving adventure, Saru, played by Doug Jones, experienced some more intimate subplots. He reconnected with his home planet of Kaminar, joining the governing council and mentoring Su'Kal. He stood by the side of Michael Burnham, supporting her as Discovery's new captain, a position he held in the previous season. Saru also unexpectedly fell for President T'Rina of Ni'Var and entered a romantic relationship with the Vulcan politician that delighted fans.
ComicBook
Ant-Man 3 Star Reveals Kang's Goal for the Marvel Universe
The Marvel Cinematic Universe spent the better part of the decade building up to the arrival of Josh Brolin's Thanos, a character that has now been reduced to atoms by the Stark Infinity Gauntlet. Now as the franchise prepares to move into Phase 5 and beyond, the next Big Bad will soon arrive in the form of Jonathan Majors' Kang the Conqueror. According to Majors himself, he hopes the villain is as human as possible so that he's relatable to the millions of people that will be seeing the movies he appears in.
ComicBook
The Witcher Gets Worst Rotten Tomatoes Score in Franchise History
The Witcher: Blood Origin is now streaming on Netflix, but the prequel to the streamer's popular The Witcher, while it is currently Netflix's #1 show, isn't exactly winning over fans or critics. The series currently has a pretty rotten critics score on Rotten Tomatoes, sitting at just 38 percent out of 24 critics raitings at the time of this article's writing while the audience score is even worse at just 8 percent out of more than 1500 user ratings. It's a rating that is the lowest for the franchise overall. The general consensus about Blood Origin is that it's a "shallow" excavation of the series' lore that share DNA with the series, but doesn't have much to make it memorable.
ComicBook
Shang-Chi Has Officially Accepted His MCU Destiny
Shang-Chi is tied to the mysterious Ten Rings in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and has now become associated with them in the comics as well. Simu Liu played the Marvel hero in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and Marvel launched new volumes of Shang-Chi comics by writer Gene Luen Yang. The comics have featured Shang-Chi reluctantly becoming the master of the Ten Rings, with the Shang-Chi and the Ten Rings limited series introducing the Game of Rings. The tournament has come down to its final three participants, and the winner will become the true wielder of the Ten Rings.
ComicBook
Daredevil: Born Again Star Charlie Cox Speaks Out on the Ridiculously Long Episode Count for Disney+ Reboot
Daredevil: Born Again begins filming in just a matter of weeks, and will set a record of the longest series produced by Marvel Studios. At a whopping 18 episodes, the duration of Born Again Season One is double that of the next largest live-action show from the House of Ideas. That episode count is entirely by design as the series will dive into the professional career of Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) as he works as a top lawyer in Hell's Kitchen.
ComicBook
Charlie Cox's New Netflix Series Is Climbing the Top 10 Charts
While Marvel fans are eagerly awaiting the return of Charlie Cox as Daredevil for this upcoming Disney+ series, the actor's new TV series has just premiered on Netflix and is already climbing the charts. Titled Treason, and created by Bridge of Spies writer Matt Charman, the MCU star leads the limited series as an MI6 agent whose ties to a Russian spy (fellow Marvel star Olga Kurylenko aka Black Widow's Taskmaster) land him in hot water. The five episode series just premiered on Monday and is currently sitting at #4 on Netflix's Top 10 TV shows, but it's worth noting that everything ahead of it have been HUGE titles like Emily in Paris and Wednesday, putting Treason in a decent spot.
ComicBook
The Last of Us Getting Extremely Long Premiere Episode on HBO
When The Last of Us debuts on HBO next month, the prestige series is sure to make its presence felt right off the bat. Amid a series of rumors, the HBO Latino programming schedule has confirmed the Pedro Pascal-starring series will debut with an 85-minute premiere. Clocking in at an hour and 25 minutes, that means fans of the video game adaptation will receive a premiere roughly equivalent to a feature film.
ComicBook
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Director Confirms Cassie Lang's Age in the Film
In Avengers: Endgame, audiences witnessed how Paul Rudd's Scott Lang had become trapped in the Quantum Realm when Thanos wiped out half of the living universe, and when he returned, five years had passed. This meant that when he reunited with his daughter Cassie, she was much older, though all of the narrative threads of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have left audiences a bit perplexed by her age heading into Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, with director Peyton Reed confirming Cassie, played by Kathryn Newton, is 18 in the upcoming film. With how much time Scott lost in the Quantum Realm, Reed detailed how the passage of time and family connections play an integral component of the sequel. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania lands in theaters on February 17, 2023.
ComicBook
Ghost Rider Fan Art Turns Keanu Reeves Into the MCU’s Spirit of Vengeance
Keanu Reeves has been confirmed to be reprising his role as Constantine for DC Studios in a sequel that will be helmed by Francis Lawrence, who directed the first film. There has been plenty of chances over at Warner Bros. Discovery and DC Studios, after James Gunn and Peter Safran came aboard as the co-CEOs, and it's likely that the Constantine sequel has been shelved in favor of their new plans. So, it would seem that Reeves would have some spare time for another comic book adaptation. Some fans think that the actor would be the perfect person to play Ghost Rider in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and one fan even took the liberty of creating a new design that shows how he could look as the Spirit of Vengeance.
Comments / 0