ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Snow forecasted on Christmas Day in Iowa

By Des Moines Register staff
The Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GAEgW_0juDE0ge00

Light snow is expected in Iowa on Sunday, starting in the afternoon and extending through the evening, according to the National Weather Service.

The highest amounts of 2 to 3 inches is expected north and east of Des Moines. One to 2 inches is expected in the metro.

"Holiday travel can expect to see some slick driving conditions later today, however in the absence of wind will forego a hazard for now," the National Weather Service said in a forecast issued early Sunday morning.

More: Volunteers trudge through the wind and snow to bring supplies to Des Moines' homeless

Cold will remain until Tuesday, when highs reach back up into the 30s. Wednesday and Thursday could see highs in the 40s.

Des Moines last experienced a white Christmas in 2020, when the metro received between one and three inches of snow, according to the National Weather Service. The area last received more than three inches in 2013.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Snow forecasted on Christmas Day in Iowa

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHO 13

How cold was it? Iowa’s blizzard by the numbers

Central Iowa is finally thawing out from blizzard conditions and a five-day arctic air outbreak that seriously disrupted travel and holiday weekend plans. Wind chill temperatures all around the state dropped to -40° or colder, with many areas spending days at a time with actual temperatures below zero. The stretch brought the coldest temperatures in […]
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

The Cold Weather is Wreaking Havoc on Iowa Cars

As I type this, there is hope... temperatures here in eastern Iowa will very likely hit the mid-to-upper 40s by week's end. Heck, it could be in the 60s in early January. But first, we had to get there. And for many, our cars barely did - or maybe they didn't.
IOWA STATE
weareiowa.com

Blizzards, twisters and more: Recapping Iowa's year in weather

DES MOINES, Iowa — Local 5 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV. Download the apps today to stream live newscasts and watch video on demand. From feet of snow to dozens of twisters, 2022 was another year like no other for Iowa's weather. But above all, it...
IOWA STATE
iheart.com

Warm Up to Start the New Year in Iowa

(Des Moines, IA) -- We’re going to gradually start warming up again. Temperatures will be a little warmer every day beginning Sunday, Christmas Day. By Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday this coming week daytime highs will be back in the 30s and even 40s in much of Iowa. The bitter...
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Water main breaks more common in winter months in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — A water main break in Des Moines sent water gushing down the street. It happened on Southeast Sixth street and Maury Street Monday night. The water bubbled up from the concrete and poured onto the road. Crews worked quickly to get the break fixed by...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Light snow, then temperatures finally climb

DES MOINES, Iowa — Headlines:. One batch of snow has already been moving through Iowa here on Christmas evening. A second batch is up in the Dakotas closer to the low pressure center coming our way. That second round of snow will pass through the state overnight into early Monday morning. The northeast half of Iowa could see 2-3" of snow, with around 1" in the Des Moines metro.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Unions Say Even Longer Trains Could Be Coming To Iowa Soon

(Des Moines, IA) — A union representing rail workers in Iowa is pushing for a new state law limiting the length of trains. An Iowa rail worker union says a potential rail merger between Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern railroads could lead to more trains, and longer trains in Iowa. A bill was introduced in the last legislative session but didn’t go forward that would have set the maximum train length to one-point-six miles. The union SMART-TD says they’ll be back at the Iowa State Capitol with others to promote the bill. The Iowa Department of Transportation says 18 private railroad companies are shipping freight across the state. The union says longer trains are more dangerous.
IOWA STATE
KOEL 950 AM

Bargain Outlet Will Open First Iowa Location In The Corridor

Residents of Iowa, more specifically the Corridor, are about to experience their first trip to Ollie's!. Ollie's Bargain Outlet is about to open its first Iowa location! According to an announcement on the Iowa City Marketplace Facebook page, Ollie's will open in Iowa City sometime in 2023. For those wondering where the Iowa City Marketplace is located, the address is 1660 Sycamore Street and features stores like JoAnn, Dollar Tree, Planet Fitness, and Panera Bread. Soon, you'll see a picture of Ollie and all his bargains too!
IOWA CITY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

More snow expected to arrive this evening

IOWA (KGAN) — A clipper system will move through eastern Iowa this evening bringing with it more accumulating snow to the region. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect this evening and will run until noon on Monday. Snow will begin to impact eastern Iowa around 6 p.m. this...
IOWA STATE
KFIL Radio

Another Coating of Snow For SE Minnesota This Evening

Rochester, Mn (KROC-AM News) - Snow is expected later today across southern Minnesota and northeast Iowa. The National Weather Service is predicting up to 3 inches of new snow could accumulate in the region starting in the late afternoon and ending early Monday. The latest forecast for Rochester calls for 1 to 3 inches of snow by midnight.
MINNESOTA STATE
104.5 KDAT

Surprise! The Iowa DOT is Selling Furniture

Here's an odd sentence... the Iowa Department of Transportation (Iowa DOT) is having a furniture sale. No, they're not selling car seats or used seatbelts, they're selling actual furniture. What's interesting to me is, while state government agencies will often have auctions for surplus or unclaimed items, I've never seen,...
IOWA STATE
iheart.com

Iowa DNR: Winter Trout Stockings Start Next Month

(Undated) -- Trout will be released in five locations across Iowa next month. The state Department of Natural Resources says they’ll be stocking areas that would not support the fish during warmer months. They add that winter trout stockings are subject to favorable weather and safe ice conditions. The...
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Storm chaser rescues Iowa couple stuck in snow drift

JEWELL, Iowa — A good Samaritan says his day was made when he saved a stranded couple along the side of a snow-covered road. Storm chaser Clarence Smith ran into the pre-Christmas blizzard on Highway 69 near Jewell Friday morning. “It's pretty intense right now. I don't know if...
JEWELL, IA
Albia Newspapers

Iowans have a new favorite liquor as sales again hit record

DES MOINES — Iowans shook things up when it came to their favorite liquor brand this past year – and set yet another record for liquor sales. For the first time in a decade, Black Velvet Canadian Whisky was unseated by consumers as Iowa’s preferred liquor – by Tito’s Handmade Vodka, according to a new annual report from the Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division, which serves as the state’s exclusive liquor and wine wholesaler.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Dozens of cars in ditch on I-35

KCCI cameras caught dozens of cars left behind in ditches or on the side of the road on Monday. The Iowa Department of Transportation says many of those drivers should be able to get their cars as road conditions improve. "Owners have the opportunity now that these conditions are much...
IOWA STATE
vandaliaradio.com

Snow on Christmas Night and into Monday Morning

Snow looks to be on the way for Sunday night and into Monday Morning. Sunday night we have snow in the forecast with a low of 14 and new snow accumulation of around an inch is possible. For Monday snow is likely in the morning with new snow accumulation of around an inch possible.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KOMU

Forecast: A happy Christmas holiday as temps warm, but we have another snow chance Monday

Warmer weather is the trend in our 8-day forecast, but we are so cold that snow is still possible with our next surge of moisture. Christmas Eve will be very cold and any melting from earlier in the day will re-freeze on roads creating slick conditions. A lighter west wind is still creating brisk conditions with wind chills near, or below zero. Under clear skies, lows will fall to near 3 degrees tonight.
MISSOURI STATE
The Des Moines Register

The Des Moines Register

9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Des Moines Register is the number one source for Des Moines and Iowa breaking news, jobs, real estate, photos, videos and blogs.

 http://desmoinesregister.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy