Center City church whips up Christmas breakfast for those experiencing homelessness

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Congregants at a church in Center City dedicated their Christmas morning to making sure people experiencing homelessness had a hot meal and some reprieve from the winter chill.

As part of the Arch Street United Methodist Church's outreach program, members from the church prepared scrambled eggs, sausage, hash browns, grits, orange juice and coffee Sunday for those in need.

Eric, who is experiencing homelessness, said the last few days in the bitter cold have been strenuous, but the provided breakfast and time away from the cold left him feeling blessed.

Robin Hynicka, a reverend at the Arch Street Church, said that, while Christmas is a special day for some, for those living on the street, it is just another day they have to struggle through.

Kristi Painter is with the Center of Philadelphia nonprofit that is a partner with the church and said, in addition to breakfast, they provided some necessities to help people stay warm after the breakfast was over.

“We’re giving away gift bags … that have hats, gloves, hand warmers, whole toiletry kits with soap, deodorant, toothbrush, toothpaste, washcloth,” Painter said.

Hynicka said the church also provides meals and services to those in need Monday through Thursday every week.