Airfield at Buffalo airport closed until Tuesday

Cheektowaga, NY (WBEN) Travelers will not be able to get out of Buffalo Niagara International Airport until Tuesday. The NFTA announced the airfield will remain closed Sunday and Monday.

The NFTA says the continued closure came after careful consideration. "High winds caused snow drifts and low visibility at the airport over the holiday weekend but airport crews are working to ensure safe travels as soon as possible," says the NFTA in a statement.

The airport's airfield had been set to reopen Monday. This as the National Weather Service office in Buffalo recorded 43 inches of snowfall since Friday.

Erie County remains under a travel ban this Christmas Day.