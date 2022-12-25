ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police officer opens fire after witnessing shooting that injures 2

By Sun Times Media Wire
WBBM News Radio
 3 days ago

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- A shooting that wounded two people Saturday night in Englewood prompted an officer who witnessed the attack to open fire at the gunman and two suspected accomplices, officials said.

Officers were on patrol about 7 p.m. in the 5900 block of South Halsted Street when they saw a gunman get out of a car and fire shots at an SUV, striking two occupants — a 17-year-old boy and a 54-year-old man, Chicago police said.

The boy and the man were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center for treatment, according to police, who did not release their conditions.

After seeing the shooting, an officer fired at the gunman and two others inside the car the shooter had exited, police said. The gunman and the people inside the car fled and the car was later found unoccupied.

A weapon was recovered at the shooting scene, police said.

No one was in custody.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating the officer’s use of force and the officer who discharged the weapon will be placed on administrative leave for 30 days.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire & Chicago Sun-Times 2022. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Comments / 3

over it
3d ago

Take another officer off the street for doing his job, COPA isn’t helping the citizens by doing this 🥺🤬

Reply
5
Red Wave
3d ago

Lorie lightfoot will fire the police officer and reward the criminal and his family

Reply
8
 

