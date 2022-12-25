ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Several hospitalized after crash on Constitution Avenue

By Alina Lee
KXRM
KXRM
 3 days ago

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is investigating a two-vehicle crash that hospitalized several individuals with moderate to serious injuries Saturday night on Dec. 24.

Shortly after 11:20 p.m., a 2016 Jeep Compass was turning left from eastbound Highway 24 onto Constitution Avenue, according to CSP. The driver of the Jeep failed to yield the right of way to an approaching 2008 Chevrolet Express van. The Chevrolet collided with the right side of the Jeep causing both vehicles to go off the northwest corner of the roadway, per CSP.

The driver and passenger of the Jeep were transported to a hospital with serious injuries. The nine occupants in the Chevrolet, which included seven children, were also transported to a hospital with moderate to serious injuries.

Speed is not considered a factor in the crash; however, CSP said alcohol intoxication is being investigated as a possible contributing factor.

Westbound Highway 24 was closed for approximately four hours while the scene was investigated.

