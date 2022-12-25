Read full article on original website
963kklz.com
How The Southwest Meltdown Is Affecting Las Vegas
We’ve all been seeing the news about the Southwest Airlines nightmare happening this week. Flights are being cancelled all over the nation. And many people have been stranded or severely delayed for their holidays. And it’s not just the blizzard that’s causing the issues. We’ll get to that in a minute.
Las Vegas woman reaches out to travelers stranded at Harry Reid Airport
A Las Vegas woman has decided to offer up her home to people who may be dealing with unexpected delays and are stranded at Harry Reid International airport this week.
Vegas Casino Rises Back From the Dead! Tour the Casino, Hotel & Rides – Is It Enough?
Primm, Nevada is located just about 30 minutes from the Las Vegas Strip and has quite an interesting backstory. Originally home to a moonshiner named Pete, the area has grown over the years to include a giant mall and 3 casinos. Unfortunately it has withered on the vine over the years with Covid not helping a ton in that department.
Fox5 KVVU
Family spends Christmas at Las Vegas airport, still trying to get home
Las Vegas police say over 400K expected to celebrate New Year’s Eve in Sin City. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says hundreds of thousands of revelers will once again ring in the new year in Sin City. Southwest Airlines flight attendants, pilot association speaks out about ‘flightmare’
Southwest fiasco creates chaos at airports including in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Thousands of airline passengers are in for another day of chaos at airports across the country and in Las Vegas as more flights are either delayed or canceled due to winter storms and operational challenges. Harry Reid International Airport is showing as the third worst airport Tuesday when it comes to […]
Having flight trouble? One Las Vegas gentleman's club is offering help
Larry Flynt's Hustler Club Las Vegas is offering free limo pickup, a cover and a free drink to those who are affected by airlines and cancelled flights.
8newsnow.com
Southwest Airlines cancels more than 2,500 flights Wednesday creating another day of chaos for travelers
Southwest Airlines cancels more than 2,500 flights Wednesday creating another day of chaos for travelers. Southwest Airlines cancels more than 2,500 flights …. Southwest Airlines cancels more than 2,500 flights Wednesday creating another day of chaos for travelers. K9 training demonstration held at new Las Vegas Metropolitan …. The Las...
8newsnow.com
Tourists worry about refunds after canceled flights to Las Vegas
Las Vegas thrives on tourism, and there is no better way to end the year than to participate in America's party. However, now that so many people aren't coming into town, they aren't sure how to get their money back. Tourists worry about refunds after canceled flights …. Las Vegas...
Woman from Hawaii hits $125k jackpot playing poker at Harrah's Las Vegas
A woman from Hawaii won over $125k from a jackpot while playing Let It Ride poker at Harrah's Las Vegas late December.
Fox5 KVVU
Independent airline adding flights to help stranded passengers in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - As major airlines scramble to rebook holiday travelers, some smaller companies are stepping up to help out thousands of stranded passengers in Las Vegas and across the country. “Our hearts go out to the people who are stuck right now. I think that no matter...
‘I’m so eager to be home,’ stranded Henderson couple tries to find way home amid major flight cancellations
A Henderson couple who traveled 2,000 miles away for the holidays is like many Southwest Airlines travelers this time of year attempting to get home amid flight cancellations.
7 hurt as Grand Canyon tour helicopter makes hard landing
Seven people have been injured in the hard landing of a Grand Canyon tour helicopter at a Las Vegas-area airport.
5 Delicious Sushi Places in Las Vegas
Photo byPurchased Through Unsplash+ | Image In collaboration with Pablo Merchán Montes on Unsplash. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TripAdvisor and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
5 Top-Rated Hotels to Stay in Las Vegas
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TripAdvisor and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Mystery swirls: ‘It’-themed escape room set for December opening in Las Vegas
An ominous sign on the building and social media posts have ignited curiosity about a new escape room that could be opening soon.
12-mile backup visible for holiday travelers leaving Las Vegas for California
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 12-mile backup was seen Monday afternoon on I-15 south to California as travelers left Las Vegas after the Christmas holiday, according to RTC Southern Nevada. “12-mile backup Jean thru NV-CA stateline. Plan for long delays,” a tweet from RTC read around 12:20 p.m. The traffic was one of several headaches […]
Post-holiday traffic leaves drivers stuck for hours outside Las Vegas
After Sunday, hundreds got on the road in hopes to get home quickly after the holiday weekend but ended up stuck for hours between Jean and the Nevada-California state line.
8newsnow.com
Dead man found in apartment on Paradise Road
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are investigating the death of a man whose body was discovered in an apartment Tuesday morning. According to Las Vegas Metropolitan police, there was a call just before 10 a.m. to report an unresponsive man in an apartment in the 3500 block of Paradise Road near Sierra Vista Drive.
8newsnow.com
Foothill High School students recognized
Two students are being recognized for their hard work in the community. Two students are being recognized for their hard work in the community. Mother of two details “painful” journey home after …. While thousands of Southwest Airlines customers remain stranded after the Christmas holiday, some have finally...
Las Vegas ‘life coach’ accused of running Ponzi scheme to fund gambling addiction
A Las Vegas man is accused of running a Ponzi scheme where, instead of investing money in the stock market, he wagered millions of dollars at casinos, spending tens of thousands of dollars a day, investigators allege.
