townsquaredelaware.com
Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred Tuesday night in the Wilmington area that resulted in the arrest of Christopher McCabe, 29, of Newark, DE for vehicular assault. On December 27, 2022, at approximately 8:54 p.m., a 2017 Volkswagen GTI was traveling Ogletown Stanton Road...
WMDT.com
Police release photos of suspect, vehicle in Millsboro liquor store robbery
MILLSBORO, Del. – Delaware State Police are continuing to investigate a burglary at a Millsboro-area liquor store earlier this month. Shortly before 10 p.m. on December 15th, police say an unknown armed suspect walked into East Coast Liquors on Dupont Boulevard and demanded money. Detectives have obtained surveillance images of the suspect and vehicle, pictured above.
WDEL 1150AM
Update: Bear man identified as possible homicide victim
Delaware State Police have identified the man who was found in a vehicle with an apparent gunshot wound Christmas night in the Glasgow area. 24-year-old Kevin Love of Bear was pronounced dead at the scene Sunday night. Troopers were dispatched to what was initially reported as a possible fatal crash...
phl17.com
Delaware State Police arrest driver of vehicle crash resulting in 3 fatalities
Delaware State Police have arrested a man after he committed a fatal crash killing 3 people and then fled the scene. The incident occurred on December 24th just before 8 p.m. when a 2016 Land Rover was traveling westbound on Lewes-Georgetown Highway towards Minos Conaway Rd. At this time, a 2008 Honda Odyssey was stopped at a stop sign at the intersection of the highway. When the Honda tried to turn left, the Land Rover struck the drivers side of the Honda. The collision caused both vehicles to spin out in a counterclockwise direction.
DUI Montco Driver Crashed In School Parking Lot At Student Pickup: Police
Just after classes dismissed for the holiday break, a Montgomery County driver showed up to student pickup at Worcester Elementary School under the influence of a controlled substance, authorities say. Pennsylvania State Police were called to the school at 3017 Skippack Pike at about 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22,...
Impaired driver charged for speeding through fatal crash investigation scene on Christmas
BEAR, DE – A 29-year-old man was arrested and charged after driving his vehicle through a fatal crash investigation scene on Christmas night. Driver arrested for DUI According to the Delaware State Police, 29-year-old Javier Rodriguez of Newark was arrested for reckless endangering, DUI, and other charges after he drove through a police investigation scene of a fatal crash while driving under the influence. DSP reported that at approximately 11:34 p.m., troopers were at the scene of a fatal motor vehicle collision in Pulaski Highway and Becks Wood Drive in Bear. DelDOT closed the Pulaski Highway “DelDOT crew members had closed westbound Pulaski Highway The post Impaired driver charged for speeding through fatal crash investigation scene on Christmas appeared first on Shore News Network.
phl17.com
Philly man struck and killed, Delaware man arrested for driving through scene
A Philadelphia man is dead after being struck and killed by a vehicle on Route 40 in Delaware, and an unrelated driver is arrested for a DUI for driving through the scene. The fatal crash occurred at 9:30 p.m. on Christmas day when a 53-year-old Philadelphia man got out of his vehicle on the shoulder of Route 40 and started walking eastbound. Delaware State police say this is when a 2020 Kia Sportage traveling westbound in the left lane struck the pedestrian and then stopped in the right shoulder.
WDEL 1150AM
Home improvement fraud arrest in Middletown
New Castle County Police have arrested and charged a 56-year old Middletown man with home improvement fraud in connection with an incident in October. Joseph Jenkins was arrested on December 22, 2022, according to police, for allegedly defrauding a homeowner in the Bayberry North subdivision. Police said the homeowner gave...
WDEL 1150AM
Pedestrian struck, killed on Route 40; uninvolved driver charged with DUI
A man who was walking along Route 40 in the Bear area has died of injuries suffered when he was hit by a vehicle. Delaware State Police said the 53-year-old Philadelphia man left a vehicle on westbound Route 40 at Scotland Drive Sunday night and ended up walking eastbound in the westbound, left lane. He was hit by a westbound vehicle. Its driver stopped at the scene. The pedestrian died at the scene. His name has not been released.
Sisters killed in central Pa. crash right before Christmas
Two sisters originally from Ecuador were killed in a Friday crash on the Turnpike in Lancaster County, authorities said. Nubia and Mariana Llivipuma were involved in a 10 p.m. crash involving multiple vehicles, including a tractor-trailer, at mile marker 291.2 in Brecknock Township, according to the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office.
WDEL 1150AM
Gas station at Concord Pike & Naamans Rd. robbed
Delaware State Police are investigating a hold-up at the Exxon station at Concord Pike and Naamans Road. Shortly before 5:00 a.m. Monday, a male suspect came into the store and demanded money from an employee, while showing a handgun. The robber received an undisclosed amount of cash. The employee was not hurt.
Police investigating fatal Christmas night shooting in Newark
NEWARK, DE – A 24-year-old male was found shot and killed inside his car after police investigated a motor vehicle crash Sunday night. The incident happened on Christmas night, at around 9:48 pm, in the area southbound Route 896 south of Route 40. Police were dispatched to a reported fatal crash. When they arrived on scene, they found the 24-year-old male driver had been struck by a bullet. “A 24-year-old male victim was located inside the vehicle as the driver and only occupant of the vehicle. Although Emergency Medical Services attempted to revive the victim, he died upon arrival at The post Police investigating fatal Christmas night shooting in Newark appeared first on Shore News Network.
local21news.com
Suspected DUI driver kills two women in head-on crash in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials have given more details regarding a double-fatal car accident, where a drunk driver had allegedly driven a tractor-trailer head-on into another car. According to Bowmansville Police, a suspected DUI driver had been driving on the wrong side of the road in a westbound...
53-year-old man struck and killed in Bear on Christmas
BEAR, DE – A 53-year-old man walking on the shoulder of Route 40 was struck and killed on Christmas night. According to the Delaware State Police, detectives are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred on Sunday night in the Bear area involving a pedestrian. At approximately 9:33 p.m., a 53-year-old Philadelphia man exited a vehicle on Route 40 westbound at Scotland Drive and began walking eastbound on the right shoulder. In the left lane of Route 40, the victim began walking east. As the victim entered the westbound lanes, a silver 2020 Kia Sportage was traveling westbound in The post 53-year-old man struck and killed in Bear on Christmas appeared first on Shore News Network.
Delaware State Police Announce “Women in Aviation and Law Enforcement Seminar”
The Delaware State Police Aviation Section is proud to announce its first-ever “Women in Aviation and Law Enforcement Seminar.” This program, which will last seven weeks, will strive to inspire […] The post Delaware State Police Announce “Women in Aviation and Law Enforcement Seminar” appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
nccpdnews.com
Wilmington Pair charged with Firearm and Drug Charges
(Newark, Del-19702) On Monday (12/26), at approximately 11:20 p.m., officers from the New Castle County Mobile Enforcement Team (MET) were conducting proactive patrol in the area of Harmony Road when they observed a dark colored Honda Accord with a registration flag. Officers conducted a vehicle stop on the Honda, which...
WMDT.com
Delaware State Police investigating Christmas homicide
Newark, DE- The Delaware State Police are investigating a homicide that occurred in the Newark on Sunday Night. On December 25th at approximately 9:48pm troopers were dispatched to a possible fatal motor vehicle collision on Southbound Route 896, south of Route 40. On arrival police located a single vehicle in...
fox29.com
Power restored to PECO customers after fire at electrical substation in Delaware County
BRYN MAWR, Pa. - A spokesperson for PECO says power has been restored to customers after a fire at an electrical substation impacted hundreds. Firefighters were called to the power station on Haverford and County Line roads around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. PECO says at one point roughly 1300 customers were...
abc27.com
Police search for suspect on bicycle in York County
SPRING GARDEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police are looking for a suspect on a blue bicycle in York, after the suspect broke a car window and stole a wallet and a jar of change from the vehicle. According to the Spring Garden Township Police Department, this morning at approximately...
Chesco Home Targeted In Christmas Day 'SWATTING' Prank, Cops Say
Police descended on a home in Chester County on Christmas Day after a "prankster" called in false reports of a shooting, authorities say. North Coventry Township Police and "numerous" other agencies rushed to the home on the 100 block of Blossom Way at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 25, based on the phony reports, the department said in a statement.
