Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred Tuesday night in the Wilmington area that resulted in the arrest of Christopher McCabe, 29, of Newark, DE for vehicular assault. On December 27, 2022, at approximately 8:54 p.m., a 2017 Volkswagen GTI was traveling Ogletown Stanton Road...
WILMINGTON, DE
WMDT.com

Police release photos of suspect, vehicle in Millsboro liquor store robbery

MILLSBORO, Del. – Delaware State Police are continuing to investigate a burglary at a Millsboro-area liquor store earlier this month. Shortly before 10 p.m. on December 15th, police say an unknown armed suspect walked into East Coast Liquors on Dupont Boulevard and demanded money. Detectives have obtained surveillance images of the suspect and vehicle, pictured above.
MILLSBORO, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Update: Bear man identified as possible homicide victim

Delaware State Police have identified the man who was found in a vehicle with an apparent gunshot wound Christmas night in the Glasgow area. 24-year-old Kevin Love of Bear was pronounced dead at the scene Sunday night. Troopers were dispatched to what was initially reported as a possible fatal crash...
BEAR, DE
phl17.com

Delaware State Police arrest driver of vehicle crash resulting in 3 fatalities

Delaware State Police have arrested a man after he committed a fatal crash killing 3 people and then fled the scene. The incident occurred on December 24th just before 8 p.m. when a 2016 Land Rover was traveling westbound on Lewes-Georgetown Highway towards Minos Conaway Rd. At this time, a 2008 Honda Odyssey was stopped at a stop sign at the intersection of the highway. When the Honda tried to turn left, the Land Rover struck the drivers side of the Honda. The collision caused both vehicles to spin out in a counterclockwise direction.
MILLSBORO, DE
Shore News Network

Impaired driver charged for speeding through fatal crash investigation scene on Christmas

BEAR, DE – A 29-year-old man was arrested and charged after driving his vehicle through a fatal crash investigation scene on Christmas night. Driver arrested for DUI According to the Delaware State Police, 29-year-old Javier Rodriguez of Newark was arrested for reckless endangering, DUI, and other charges after he drove through a police investigation scene of a fatal crash while driving under the influence. DSP reported that at approximately 11:34 p.m., troopers were at the scene of a fatal motor vehicle collision in Pulaski Highway and Becks Wood Drive in Bear. DelDOT closed the Pulaski Highway “DelDOT crew members had closed westbound Pulaski Highway The post Impaired driver charged for speeding through fatal crash investigation scene on Christmas appeared first on Shore News Network.
BEAR, DE
phl17.com

Philly man struck and killed, Delaware man arrested for driving through scene

PHILADELPHIA, PA
WDEL 1150AM

Home improvement fraud arrest in Middletown

New Castle County Police have arrested and charged a 56-year old Middletown man with home improvement fraud in connection with an incident in October. Joseph Jenkins was arrested on December 22, 2022, according to police, for allegedly defrauding a homeowner in the Bayberry North subdivision. Police said the homeowner gave...
MIDDLETOWN, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Pedestrian struck, killed on Route 40; uninvolved driver charged with DUI

BEAR, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Gas station at Concord Pike & Naamans Rd. robbed

Delaware State Police are investigating a hold-up at the Exxon station at Concord Pike and Naamans Road. Shortly before 5:00 a.m. Monday, a male suspect came into the store and demanded money from an employee, while showing a handgun. The robber received an undisclosed amount of cash. The employee was not hurt.
DELAWARE STATE
Shore News Network

Police investigating fatal Christmas night shooting in Newark

NEWARK, DE – A 24-year-old male was found shot and killed inside his car after police investigated a motor vehicle crash Sunday night. The incident happened on Christmas night, at around 9:48 pm, in the area southbound Route 896 south of Route 40. Police were dispatched to a reported fatal crash. When they arrived on scene, they found the 24-year-old male driver had been struck by a bullet. “A 24-year-old male victim was located inside the vehicle as the driver and only occupant of the vehicle. Although Emergency Medical Services attempted to revive the victim, he died upon arrival at The post Police investigating fatal Christmas night shooting in Newark appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEWARK, DE
Shore News Network

53-year-old man struck and killed in Bear on Christmas

BEAR, DE
nccpdnews.com

Wilmington Pair charged with Firearm and Drug Charges

(Newark, Del-19702) On Monday (12/26), at approximately 11:20 p.m., officers from the New Castle County Mobile Enforcement Team (MET) were conducting proactive patrol in the area of Harmony Road when they observed a dark colored Honda Accord with a registration flag. Officers conducted a vehicle stop on the Honda, which...
WILMINGTON, DE
WMDT.com

Delaware State Police investigating Christmas homicide

NEWARK, DE
abc27.com

Police search for suspect on bicycle in York County

SPRING GARDEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police are looking for a suspect on a blue bicycle in York, after the suspect broke a car window and stole a wallet and a jar of change from the vehicle. According to the Spring Garden Township Police Department, this morning at approximately...
