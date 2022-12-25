BEAR, DE – A 29-year-old man was arrested and charged after driving his vehicle through a fatal crash investigation scene on Christmas night. Driver arrested for DUI According to the Delaware State Police, 29-year-old Javier Rodriguez of Newark was arrested for reckless endangering, DUI, and other charges after he drove through a police investigation scene of a fatal crash while driving under the influence. DSP reported that at approximately 11:34 p.m., troopers were at the scene of a fatal motor vehicle collision in Pulaski Highway and Becks Wood Drive in Bear. DelDOT closed the Pulaski Highway “DelDOT crew members had closed westbound Pulaski Highway The post Impaired driver charged for speeding through fatal crash investigation scene on Christmas appeared first on Shore News Network.

BEAR, DE ・ 1 DAY AGO