Effective: 2022-12-29 05:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-29 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Clay; Lincoln; Turner; Union; Yankton WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Localized higher amounts may be possible in banded snow. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Iowa, northeast Nebraska and southeast South Dakota. * WHEN...From 6 AM to 6 PM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

CLAY COUNTY, SD ・ 1 HOUR AGO