Clay County, IA

weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Plymouth, Sioux, Woodbury by NWS

Effective: 2022-12-29 06:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-29 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Plymouth; Sioux; Woodbury WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Localized higher amounts may be possible in banded snow. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Iowa, northeast Nebraska and southeast South Dakota. * WHEN...From 6 AM to 6 PM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Clay, Lincoln, Turner, Union, Yankton by NWS

Effective: 2022-12-29 05:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-29 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Clay; Lincoln; Turner; Union; Yankton WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING
CLAY COUNTY, SD

