Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Philadelphia
‘Avatar: The Way of Water' Crosses $1B in Ticket Sales in Just 14 Days: Here Are the 10 Highest-Grossing Movies of 2022
"Avatar: The Way of Water" has made over $1 billion in ticket sales in just two weeks. James Cameron's blockbuster, the sequel to the highest-grossing movie of all time, joins "Jurassic World: Dominion" as a 10-figure earner this year and may depose Tom Cruise's "Top Gun: Maverick" as the highest-grossing 2022 release by the end of its time in theaters.
NBC Philadelphia
America's Richest Lost $660 Billion Collectively in 2022 — Elon Musk Lost the Most
Billionaires have had a bad year. Globally, the world's billionaires lost nearly $2 trillion, combined, in 2022, according to Forbes. The United States' billionaires lost $660 billion collectively, the highest of any country by Forbes's count, as tech stock prices took a nosedive fueled by rising interest rates, soaring inflation and a worsening economy.
NBC Philadelphia
What's Next for Global Economy After an ‘Unusually Slow' Holiday Quarter: Forward Air CEO
Forward Air CEO Tom Schmitt described fourth quarter demand as "unusually slow" in an interview with CNBC's Frank Holland. The logistics CEO says that weak demand may last a few quarters of 2023 as much inventory already has moved into warehouses domestically. With China's shift in some Covid policies, Lunar...
NBC Philadelphia
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Southwest, Tesla, Peloton and Others
Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. China ADRs – Shares of China-based companies that trade in the U.S. rose in the premarket after the easing of Covid restrictions by the Chinese government. Among them: Alibaba (BABA) was higher by 1.5%, JD.com (JD) gained 2.2% and Pinduoduo (PDD) was up 2.1%.
NBC Philadelphia
Chinese EV Maker Nio Cuts Delivery Guidance for Fourth Quarter, Citing Covid Disruptions
Electric vehicle maker Nio lowered its expectations for fourth quarter deliveries. The Chinese company now expects to deliver roughly 39,000 vehicles after projecting between 43,000 to 48,000 vehicles. Nio cited Covid-induced supply chain disruptions. Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio lowered its fourth quarter outlook for deliveries, citing supply chain disruptions...
Comments / 0