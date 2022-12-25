James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water has arrived in theaters after more than a decade, and is on its way to surpass expectations in many ways, but how does its box office compare to the original movie? While the sequel film continues to play well overseas, it always had a high bar to clear since the first remains the highest grossing movie of all-time, not to mention the cost associated with the follow-up. Knowing that the zeroes on the box office totals need to be substantial, we've taken a look at the hard box office data between the movies, and noticed some interesting patterns.

