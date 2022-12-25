ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Japan Box Office: ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Opens in Second Place Despite Country’s Widest Ever Release

“Avatar: The Way of Water” got a lukewarm reception for its opening at the Japanese box office. It may also have been plagued by technical glitches. Despite bowing on 1,466 screens nationwide, an all-time record for the Japanese film market, “Avatar 2” was unable to claim the top ranking over the Dec. 17-18 weekend in the local box office rankings. It earned $3.6 million from 259,000 admissions, according to data from Kyogyo Tsushin. Including previews, its three-day opening total was $3.9 million.   The previous widest release was for Sony Pictures’ “The Amazing Spider-Man” which debuted on 1,092 screens in 2012. The top film over...
Complex

‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Tops Box Office Again With $56 Million, Inches Closer to $1 Billion Worldwide

Not even a “bomb cyclone” could stop Big Jim. In its second week of release, James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water took home a solid $56 million at the domestic box office, bringing its total to $278 million, Variety reports. While those numbers aren’t exactly eye-popping, they’re pretty impressive when one takes into consideration all of the external factors that would theoretically deter people from going to the movies.
DoYouRemember?

Dwayne Johnson Cut From A Popular Disney Franchise

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has built himself a very successful acting career over the past decade. He has partnered with Disney many times including the films Race to Witch Mountain, Moana, and Jungle Cruise. Now, Disney is reportedly working on a series based on Witch Mountain. The first...
ComicBook

Avatar: The Way of Water Box Office Compared to the Original

James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water has arrived in theaters after more than a decade, and is on its way to surpass expectations in many ways, but how does its box office compare to the original movie? While the sequel film continues to play well overseas, it always had a high bar to clear since the first remains the highest grossing movie of all-time, not to mention the cost associated with the follow-up. Knowing that the zeroes on the box office totals need to be substantial, we've taken a look at the hard box office data between the movies, and noticed some interesting patterns.
Gizmodo

Avatar: The Way of Water Is Now in the Billion-Dollar Club

The holiday weekend has given the Avatar franchise water legs. James Cameron’s blockbuster continues to dominate the global box office; as the Wrap reports, the Disney/20th Century film has now crossed the billion-dollar mark. This is a big deal for any film, but especially big for a sequel—and Avatar: The Way of Water joins the pantheon alongside the first film as well as recent sequels like Spider-Man: No Way Home.
The Hollywood Reporter

Box Office Milestone: ‘Avatar 2′ Crosses $1B Globally in 14 Days

Talk about feeling the holiday spirit. Avatar: The Way of Water has crossed the $1 billion mark at the global box office in just 14 days. The movie, from 20th Century and Disney, achieved the milestone Tuesday.More from The Hollywood ReporterBreaking Down Oscar's Best Picture Noms by Theme"I Get Emotionally Involved in Telling a Story": DPs From 'Avatar: The Way of Water,' 'The Fabelmans,' 'The Woman King' and the THR Cinematographer RoundtableBox Office: 'Avatar 2' Crushes Christmas With $95.5M, Bah Humbug for Everything Else James Cameron’s big-budget sequel is only the sixth film to achieve that milestone in its first two weeks...
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Tesla, Southwest, Apple, AMC and more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. – Shares of the airline dropped 5.2% as it continues to run a reduced schedule. Southwest canceled 60% of its flights scheduled for Wednesday, while rival airlines capped fares in an attempt to help stranded travelers. – AMC Entertainment shares dipped...
New York Post

The Best Movies 2022: ‘Fabelmans,’ ‘Avatar’ and more

For a moment, let’s forget the struggles cinemas are facing — not many people want to schlep to see non-Marvel movies anymore, turns out — and let’s celebrate what was an energizing, unexpected and often freaking weird year for film. 2022 marked a comeback for many major directors. Baz Luhrmann ended a nine-year feature hiatus to direct a fantastic “Elvis” biopic, while James Cameron finally finished “Avatar: The Way of Water” after 13 years and constant delays. And Todd Field triumphed with “Tár” after the longest break of anybody — it was the first movie he directed since 2006’s “Little Children.”...
MISSOURI STATE
CNBC

America’s richest lost $660 billion collectively in 2022 — Elon Musk lost the most

Billionaires have had a bad year. Globally, the world's billionaires lost nearly $2 trillion, combined, in 2022, according to Forbes. The United States' billionaires lost $660 billion collectively, the highest of any country by Forbes's count, as tech stock prices took a nosedive fueled by rising interest rates, soaring inflation and a worsening economy.
CNBC

Kelly Evans: The $12 trillion that vanished

It's one thing when Tesla's stock keeps tanking. Elon Musk, the inventory glut, EV demand faltering, blah, blah, blah. But Apple? The most successful company of the 21st century? Its shares slid to a new 52-week low again this morning, around $127. That's a 30% drop from the highs this year. The company is now worth barely over $2 trillion, down from $3 trillion at its January peak.
CNBC

Kelly Evans: The actual biggest story of the year

Much like the first Christmas itself, the biggest story of 2022 is not the headline-grabbing collapse of crypto, FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried, bonds, stocks, or gas prices; it's the rather quieter but much more significant arrival of ChatGPT. Case in point: on Sunday evening, two of our family members had to...
HeySoCal

‘Avatar’ sequel holds onto 1st place at box office with $56 million

“Avatar: The Way of Water” continued its box office dominance for a second consecutive weekend, taking in $56 million in North America as dangerous winter storms across large parts of the country kept business slow at movie theaters, according to industry estimates released Sunday. Director James Cameron’s long-awaited follow-up...

Comments / 0

Community Policy