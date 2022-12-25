SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Union Gospel Mission is still recovering from a burst pipe on Monday and is seeking help from the community to rebuild. Damages to the Women’s Center, thrift store, and distribution center were initially thought to be around $60,000, but are now estimated to be over $100,000. Area human service partners were able to help displaced families as the administrative building is currently without utilities.

