Colorado State

Nick Cannon Admits He’ll Be ‘Traveling All Over’ On Christmas To Celebrate With His 11 Kids

By James Vituscka
HollywoodLife
 3 days ago
Image Credit: Alberto Rodriguez/Shutterstock

Good ol’ Saint Nick! Nick Cannon has fathered 11 children with 6 different women and has a 12th on the way — making him a very busy dad on Christmas. While volunteering at the L.A. Mission on Friday, Dec. 23, the 42-year-old TV show host and ex-husband of superstar songstress Mariah Carey told TMZ that he would be doing his best to ensure that all of his nearly-dozen kids felt the love this Christmas. “Me and Santa Claus do it together,” he told the outlet. After being asked if he would be seeing all of his children, Nick — who was accompanied by Brittany Bell, 35, and two of their three kids, son Golden, and daughter Powerful Queen — Nick doubled down and said, “I told you. I have the same vibe as Santa Claus. I’ll be traveling all night.”

So does that mean that Nick — who co-parents 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with Mariah — will be traveling up to Aspen, Colorado, to join his ex-wife, her boyfriend Bryan Tanaka, 39, and his firstborn children this Christmas? Considering Nick has spent Christmas with his ex and the family several times in the past, including in 2020, it is a possibility. It seems unlikely, however, beings he fathered four children this year alone.

Aside from Monroe, Moroccan, Golden, and Powerful Queen, Nick is also the father to son Rise Messiah with Brittany. In addition, he fathered two kids with Abby De La Rosa — twins Zion and Zillion, as well as a daughter, Beautiful Zeppelin. He is the dad to son Legendary Love with Bre Tiesi and daughter Onyx Ice with LaNisha Cole. Tragically, his son, Zen — whose mother is Alyssa Scottdied of brain cancer in December 2021. Nearly one year later, in November 2022, Alyssa shared that she was pregnant with a baby that will arrive in 2023. On Instagram, Alyssa posted a photo with Nick, who will soon be a daddy to a dozen. I the caption, she wrote, “This is a MIRACLE & a BLESSING.”

As reported by HollywoodLife, not all of the moms of Nick’s kids feel the same way. On December 22, 2022, LaNisha seemingly shaded Nick on Instagram in a post that read, “Some of you already saw this on my story but I wanted to share this here too. I’m opening up a bit more about my personal life and with that you all have shared your stories with me. This time of year is hard on so many people but I hope to give y’all a safe space to vent and/or share your experiences with heartbreak and overcoming difficulties on your journey- especially as single moms.” According to fans, the post was directed at Nick who allegedly has been spending less time with their child than the rest of his kids.

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
