Chicago, IL

Juvenile, adult killed in single-car crash on I-94 ramp in Chicago

By Andrew Smith
WGN News
 3 days ago

CHICAGO — An adult and a juvenile are dead after a crash in the early morning hours of Christmas near Interstate 94 in Chicago.

Teen, 54-year-old shot on South Side

Illinois State Police said the single-car crash happened around 1:15 a.m. on the I-94 northbound ramp from 71st Street.

An adult and two juveniles were in the car, state police said. The adult and one of the juveniles were killed.

‘Just a little faith’: A life-changing Christmas gift for a single father in Homewood

The other juvenile was injured and taken to the hospital in unknown condition, state police said.

Additional information, including the identities of those involved, hasn’t been released.

Two other crashes on I-94

Just before 1 a.m., state police responded to two other crashes on I-94 near Dundee road.

A Cook County Sheriff’s deputy was controlling traffic on the scene of the first crash when they hit a driver who got out of their car and ran across two lanes of traffic, state police said.

The driver was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, state police said.

No other injuries were reported.

WGN News

