Chronicle
Resident, Utility Clash Over Riffe Lake Amplified by Boat Launch Closures Due to Low Water Levels
While it sits midway between Lewis County’s eastern and western borders, Mossyrock Dam powers the City of Tacoma. When the Cowlitz River Hydro Project began in the 1960s, in exchange for powering its city, Tacoma offered Lewis County lakes for swimming, boating, fishing and camping. Since, the utility has churned water through the dam to produce the most power while keeping water levels up to the structures around it — namely, boat launches.
Cleanup efforts underway after king tides lead to flood damage in Edmonds
EDMONDS, Wash. — King tides caused major flooding across Western Washington. In Snohomish County we saw dozens of vehicles submerged in the floodwater, as well as people trying to brave those elements. The good news is much of that water has receded. “So right now there’s pretty high tides,”...
mltnews.com
Scene in Mountlake Terrace: Rain causes local flooding
In addition to these photos of local flooding, the City of Mountlake Terrace shared via Twitter this drone footage of flooding at Lake Ballinger:
King tide brings flooding, jellyfish to streets of downtown Olympia
OLYMPIA, Wash. — A record high tide flooded at least three Olympia businesses Tuesday morning, according to city officials. “This morning was a pretty extraordinary event,” said City of Olympia Water Resources Director Eric Christensen. Christensen said Tuesday morning’s high tide reached 18.4 feet. The prior record of...
q13fox.com
Flooding damages several businesses in Gig Harbor
Widespread flooding around the Puget Sound is impacting businesses in Western Washington. FOX 13's Franque Thompson is in Gig Harbor where water has flooded parking lots and streets.
whatcomtalk.com
Winter Trip to Port Ludlow Resort Offers Warmth, Relaxation on Puget Sound
Pacific Northwest winters are known for dark skies, cool moist air from the marine layer fog and days of sideways rain. A relaxing winter trip to The Resort at Port Ludlow in the beautiful Puget Sound is a retreat for rejuvenation of mind and body. Take in the beauty of the water, eat, rest, take a walk, kayak, golf, get a massage, and storm watch on the Olympic Peninsula during this enchanted time of the year.
The Suburban Times
Day Island Residents Battle Rising Tides
West Pierce Fire & Rescue announcement. On Tuesday morning, residents on Day Island in University Place found many of their homes with water inside due to the king tides rising from Puget Sound. Fortunately, there were no injuries or rescues necessary. West Pierce Fire & Rescue (WPFR) responded to a...
mltnews.com
Snohomish County launches program to promote commercial building sustainability
Snohomish County has introduced a financial tool to help commercial property owners obtain low-cost financing for energy efficiency, natural disaster and resiliency upgrades that carry with the life of the property instead of the property owner. The Snohomish County Department of Conservation & Natural Resources’ Office of Energy and Sustainability...
q13fox.com
'All of our equipment started to float': Tides, rainfall cause chaos in Snohomish County
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. - Floodwaters hit the Everett area especially hard on Tuesday morning. King tides, rain and swollen rivers from recent snowmelt created a dangerous situation in low-lying areas near the Snohomish River and by the shore. On Smith Island, the Hansen Boat Company was among the areas that...
Seattle, Washington
City of Seattle and Residents Respond to Unprecedented, Climate Change-Fueled Flooding in South Park
The climate crisis – and its consequences – are not just a future challenge but clearly felt right now in Seattle as heavy rains have pushed the Duwamish River over its banks and flooded numerous homes and businesses in Seattle’s South Park neighborhood. South Park is a...
King tide inundates South Sound park; could be higher Tuesday
TACOMA, Wash. — A king tide inundated a Pierce County park Monday morning and more low-lying areas could flood Tuesday. Much of the Browns Point Lighthouse was underwater after Monday morning’s king tide. No homes were threatened. But there is plenty of debris as the water slowly recedes.
q13fox.com
2 horses found dead, dozens of animals rescued from Oak Harbor breeder
Oak Harbor, Wash. - The Island County Sheriff's Office is investigating after two horses were found dead and dozens of animals were rescued from a breeder in Island County. On Dec. 24, deputies received a report of an animal cruelty case at a dog and cat breeder on Hastie Lake Road in Oak Harbor.
nwnewsradio.com
Oh deer! Port Townsend suffers population explosion
Deer roaming the streets have become a common sight in the Olympic Peninsula city, much to the chagrin of many residents. Some complain to the city council they’ve been attacked by increasingly fearless and aggressive deer. Click play to hear Corwin Haeck’s report. (Photo: Facebook/Jeff Kelety)
sungazette.news
Scars still linger in spring battle between residents, county government
A seemingly pro-forma decision to remove a long-gone stretch of street from Arlington planning maps this month served as more proof that scars have not healed in a springtime battle between the County Board and one North Arlington neighborhood. On the Dec. 20 agenda was a proposal to remove a...
PHOTOS: King Tide brings in boatloads of driftwood to Three Tree Point
A 13.67 high “King Tide” brought in boatloads of driftwood to beaches along Burien’s Three Tree Point neighborhood – but luckily not much damage – on Tuesday morning, Dec. 27, 2022. According to the WA State Department of Ecology, “King Tides” are defined as the...
Downtown Seattle staple reopens after closing for 10 months due to crime concerns
SEATTLE — Piroshky Piroshky, a Russian bakery on Third Avenue reopened after closing its doors for 10 months because of crime concerns. The bakery and customers hope it’s a positive sign for small businesses downtown. Customers and familiar faces lined up at their beloved bakery in the heart...
Eater
These 2022 Restaurant Closures Hurt Seattleites the Most
As is tradition, Eater closes out the year by surveying local writers and editors on various restaurant-related topics. Come back each day this week for more Year in Eater feedback from the experts, and check out all Year in Eater coverage over the years. What was your saddest restaurant closure...
mltnews.com
Over 6,000 customers lose power Christmas night due to high winds
Approximately 6,000 customers in Lynnwood, Edmonds, Mountlake Terrace and Brier lost power Sunday night as high winds whipped through the area. Snohomish County PUD Media Liaison Kellie Stickney said Monday that crews worked overnight to restore power to the affected areas. “We have already been able to restore [power to]...
mltnews.com
State patrol to conduct high-visibility enforcement in Snohomish County New Year’s Eve
In an effort to reduce serious injury and fatality collisions, the Washington State Patrol is conducting a High Visibility Enforcement (HiVE) patrol on Saturday, Dec. 31. This will be the fourth of four HiVE patrols happening statewide during the holiday season. The Washington Traffic Safety Commission reports Washington state witnessed...
mltnews.com
Funding applications open for Snohomish County community development projects
The Snohomish County Human Services Department invites nonprofit organizations and government agencies to consider applying for funding for public facilities and infrastructure projects that benefit low- and moderate-income persons or neighborhoods in Snohomish County. An estimated $1,061,852 in federal funds is anticipated to be available for the 2023 program year,...
