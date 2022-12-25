ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mountlake Terrace, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Chronicle

Resident, Utility Clash Over Riffe Lake Amplified by Boat Launch Closures Due to Low Water Levels

While it sits midway between Lewis County’s eastern and western borders, Mossyrock Dam powers the City of Tacoma. When the Cowlitz River Hydro Project began in the 1960s, in exchange for powering its city, Tacoma offered Lewis County lakes for swimming, boating, fishing and camping. Since, the utility has churned water through the dam to produce the most power while keeping water levels up to the structures around it — namely, boat launches.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
KING 5

King tide brings flooding, jellyfish to streets of downtown Olympia

OLYMPIA, Wash. — A record high tide flooded at least three Olympia businesses Tuesday morning, according to city officials. “This morning was a pretty extraordinary event,” said City of Olympia Water Resources Director Eric Christensen. Christensen said Tuesday morning’s high tide reached 18.4 feet. The prior record of...
OLYMPIA, WA
whatcomtalk.com

Winter Trip to Port Ludlow Resort Offers Warmth, Relaxation on Puget Sound

Pacific Northwest winters are known for dark skies, cool moist air from the marine layer fog and days of sideways rain. A relaxing winter trip to The Resort at Port Ludlow in the beautiful Puget Sound is a retreat for rejuvenation of mind and body. Take in the beauty of the water, eat, rest, take a walk, kayak, golf, get a massage, and storm watch on the Olympic Peninsula during this enchanted time of the year.
PORT LUDLOW, WA
The Suburban Times

Day Island Residents Battle Rising Tides

West Pierce Fire & Rescue announcement. On Tuesday morning, residents on Day Island in University Place found many of their homes with water inside due to the king tides rising from Puget Sound. Fortunately, there were no injuries or rescues necessary. West Pierce Fire & Rescue (WPFR) responded to a...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
nwnewsradio.com

Oh deer! Port Townsend suffers population explosion

Deer roaming the streets have become a common sight in the Olympic Peninsula city, much to the chagrin of many residents. Some complain to the city council they’ve been attacked by increasingly fearless and aggressive deer. Click play to hear Corwin Haeck’s report. (Photo: Facebook/Jeff Kelety)
PORT TOWNSEND, WA
Eater

These 2022 Restaurant Closures Hurt Seattleites the Most

As is tradition, Eater closes out the year by surveying local writers and editors on various restaurant-related topics. Come back each day this week for more Year in Eater feedback from the experts, and check out all Year in Eater coverage over the years. What was your saddest restaurant closure...
SEATTLE, WA
mltnews.com

Over 6,000 customers lose power Christmas night due to high winds

Approximately 6,000 customers in Lynnwood, Edmonds, Mountlake Terrace and Brier lost power Sunday night as high winds whipped through the area. Snohomish County PUD Media Liaison Kellie Stickney said Monday that crews worked overnight to restore power to the affected areas. “We have already been able to restore [power to]...
MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, WA
mltnews.com

Funding applications open for Snohomish County community development projects

The Snohomish County Human Services Department invites nonprofit organizations and government agencies to consider applying for funding for public facilities and infrastructure projects that benefit low- and moderate-income persons or neighborhoods in Snohomish County. An estimated $1,061,852 in federal funds is anticipated to be available for the 2023 program year,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy