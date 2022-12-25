Read full article on original website
Burke County Sheriff’s Office to host ‘Breakfast on the Beat’
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Burke County Sheriff’s Office will host its first “Breakfast on the Beat” and a community, government and media event on Jan. 4. The event will be from 8-10 a.m. at the Burke County Sheriff’s Office Training Center, 250 E. Sixth St. on the corner of East Sixth and Barron streets.
Missing 35-year-old Burke County woman found safe
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Burke County Sheriff’s Office was asking for your help in locating a missing woman. Authorities on Tuesday canceled an alert for the public to be on the lookout for April Michelle Clinton-Lowery, 35. She was found safe, according to the sheriff’s office. We...
Richmond County deputies searching for motel aggravated assault suspect
Richmond County Sheriff's Office wants you to be on the lookout for a suspect they say is involved in an aggravated assault that occurred at a motel on Gordon Highway.
Deputies seek info about aggravated assault suspect
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities are searching for a woman who’s wanted on suspicion of aggravated assault. Rebecca Melanie Perry, 28, is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds, with black or red hair and brown eyes. The incident happened Oct. 19 at 2050 Gordon Highway,...
Augusta 39-year-old fatally shoots himself after police chase
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 39-year-old man fatally shot himself after a pursuit involving law enforcement officers. It happened July 30 and was erroneously reported Tuesday as a new incident. The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating the death of Shane Lord, of Augusta, according to Coroner Mark Bowen.
Have you seen thief who took off with a large trailer in Waynesboro?
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Deputies are looking for a thief who hooked up a trailer and drove off with it. The large red trailer was stolen between Thursday and Saturday near Usher Road and Greens Cut Road in Waynesboro. It’s a red, 20-foot-long gooseneck dump trailer. It has has...
2 arrests bring peace to family of Saluda County murder victim
SALUDA, S.C. (WIS) - The family of a Ridge Spring man who was murdered last month near a pond is sharing their relief after two arrests have been made in the death that’s part of a surge in deadly crimes that’s claimed more than 60 lives since spring in the CSRA.
Search For Missing Richmond County Teen
The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 13 year old boy. According to our news partner WJBF, Qua’seem Williams was last seen on December 22nd at 9:30 AM at the M&M Scott Apartments on Spruce Street. The teen is 5′ 6″ and weighs about 90...
Suspect dies of suicide after pursuit with law enforcement, coroner says
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Coroner's Office is investigating the death of a 39-year-old Augusta man. Coroner Mark Bowen says Shane Lord died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound after being in a pursuit with local law enforcement. Bowen says the incident happened in July and was accidentally...
Hephzibah Woman Arrested After Dragging Man With Car
A Hephzibah woman was arrested after she reportedly hit a pedestrian, dragging him for several miles. The Richmond County Sherriff’s Office charged Jasmine Stephenson, 33, with homicide by vehicle and leaving the scene of an accident in the death of 50-year-old William Bell. According to investigators, Bell’s body was...
Family of man killed following taser incident with Richmond County speaks out
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) -A SECOND MAN IS DEAD THIS YEAR, AFTER BEING TASED BY RICHMOND COUNTY DEPUTIES. IN A FOX54 EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW, NELSON GRAHAM'S FAMILY SPEAKS OUT IN HOPES OF PREVENTING THIS FROM HAPPENING AGAIN. 33-YEAR-OLD NELSON GRAHAM WAS A FAMILY MAN. HIS DAUGHTER PATRICE TELLS FOX54 THat HE WAS...
Suspect arrested in Augusta death of pedestrian
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities said Tuesday they arrested a suspect in the death of a pedestrian. William Bell, 50, of Deans Bridge Road, was struck by a vehicle last Wednesday. Bell was then struck by a second vehicle, which left the scene, dragging his body. On Friday, the Richmond...
Aiken County Coroner’s Office identifies victim in stabbing investigation
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of the stabbing death of a 32-year-old Aiken man. According to authorities, the New Ellenton Police Department and the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office responded to the call of a stabbing victim. Authorities say they arrived at the scene on Camel Street […]
Man charged after nearly 8-hour chase on Christmas Day in Edgefield County
Edgefield County Sheriff Jody Rowland told NewsChannel 6 that 49-year-old Ronald J. Miller sped off from a traffic stop at around 8 a.m. on Christmas morning, and was caught and arrested about eight hours later.
I-20 traffic accident turns deadly in Warren County
Richmond County deputies arrested Jasmane Stephenson, 33, on suspicion of homicide by vehicle, and she was cited with leaving the scene of an accident. Augusta University Health announced Tuesday it intends to join a partnership that will bring it into Atlanta-based Wellstar Health System. Riley's 4 PM Forecast. Updated: 4...
32-year-old man dies at hospital after New Ellenton stabbing
NEW ELLENTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Coroner’s Office is investigating the death of a 32-year-old Aiken man. At 1:28 a.m. Monday, officers from the New Ellenton Police Department and the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence in the 500 block of Camel Street. Upon...
Names released for driver, 3-year-old killed in fiery crash
WARRENTON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A fiery Christmas Day crash on Interstate 20 killed a 24-year-old man and his 3-year-old goddaughter. The 1:28 p.m. crash killed driver Ryant Furtick and the child, Neuriah Shannon, who was in the back seat, at mile marker 163, according to the Warren County Coroner’s Office.
‘Serious’ crash diverts Highway 28 traffic in McCormick County
MCCORMICK, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Deputies responded to the scene of a traffic accident in the Clarks Hill area of McCormick County on Highway 28 south. According to the McCormick County Sheriff’s Office Facebook, the “serious accident” had traffic diverted near Bethany Baptist Church. The crash happened around...
Man & toddler killed in fiery I-20 crash with tractor-trailer on Christmas Day
Georgia State Patrol is investigating a fiery crash involving a tractor-trailer that killed a man and a young girl on Christmas Day.
