ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond County, GA

Comments / 0

Related
WRDW-TV

Burke County Sheriff’s Office to host ‘Breakfast on the Beat’

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Burke County Sheriff’s Office will host its first “Breakfast on the Beat” and a community, government and media event on Jan. 4. The event will be from 8-10 a.m. at the Burke County Sheriff’s Office Training Center, 250 E. Sixth St. on the corner of East Sixth and Barron streets.
BURKE COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Missing 35-year-old Burke County woman found safe

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Burke County Sheriff’s Office was asking for your help in locating a missing woman. Authorities on Tuesday canceled an alert for the public to be on the lookout for April Michelle Clinton-Lowery, 35. She was found safe, according to the sheriff’s office. We...
BURKE COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Deputies seek info about aggravated assault suspect

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities are searching for a woman who’s wanted on suspicion of aggravated assault. Rebecca Melanie Perry, 28, is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds, with black or red hair and brown eyes. The incident happened Oct. 19 at 2050 Gordon Highway,...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Augusta 39-year-old fatally shoots himself after police chase

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 39-year-old man fatally shot himself after a pursuit involving law enforcement officers. It happened July 30 and was erroneously reported Tuesday as a new incident. The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating the death of Shane Lord, of Augusta, according to Coroner Mark Bowen.
AUGUSTA, GA
wgac.com

Search For Missing Richmond County Teen

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 13 year old boy. According to our news partner WJBF, Qua’seem Williams was last seen on December 22nd at 9:30 AM at the M&M Scott Apartments on Spruce Street. The teen is 5′ 6″ and weighs about 90...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
wfxg.com

Suspect dies of suicide after pursuit with law enforcement, coroner says

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Coroner's Office is investigating the death of a 39-year-old Augusta man. Coroner Mark Bowen says Shane Lord died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound after being in a pursuit with local law enforcement. Bowen says the incident happened in July and was accidentally...
AUGUSTA, GA
wgac.com

Hephzibah Woman Arrested After Dragging Man With Car

A Hephzibah woman was arrested after she reportedly hit a pedestrian, dragging him for several miles. The Richmond County Sherriff’s Office charged Jasmine Stephenson, 33, with homicide by vehicle and leaving the scene of an accident in the death of 50-year-old William Bell. According to investigators, Bell’s body was...
HEPHZIBAH, GA
WRDW-TV

Suspect arrested in Augusta death of pedestrian

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities said Tuesday they arrested a suspect in the death of a pedestrian. William Bell, 50, of Deans Bridge Road, was struck by a vehicle last Wednesday. Bell was then struck by a second vehicle, which left the scene, dragging his body. On Friday, the Richmond...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

I-20 traffic accident turns deadly in Warren County

Richmond County deputies arrested Jasmane Stephenson, 33, on suspicion of homicide by vehicle, and she was cited with leaving the scene of an accident. Augusta University Health announced Tuesday it intends to join a partnership that will bring it into Atlanta-based Wellstar Health System. Riley's 4 PM Forecast. Updated: 4...
WARREN COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

32-year-old man dies at hospital after New Ellenton stabbing

NEW ELLENTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Coroner’s Office is investigating the death of a 32-year-old Aiken man. At 1:28 a.m. Monday, officers from the New Ellenton Police Department and the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence in the 500 block of Camel Street. Upon...
NEW ELLENTON, SC
WRDW-TV

Names released for driver, 3-year-old killed in fiery crash

WARRENTON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A fiery Christmas Day crash on Interstate 20 killed a 24-year-old man and his 3-year-old goddaughter. The 1:28 p.m. crash killed driver Ryant Furtick and the child, Neuriah Shannon, who was in the back seat, at mile marker 163, according to the Warren County Coroner’s Office.
WARREN COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

‘Serious’ crash diverts Highway 28 traffic in McCormick County

MCCORMICK, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Deputies responded to the scene of a traffic accident in the Clarks Hill area of McCormick County on Highway 28 south. According to the McCormick County Sheriff’s Office Facebook, the “serious accident” had traffic diverted near Bethany Baptist Church. The crash happened around...
MCCORMICK, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy