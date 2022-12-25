ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanibel, FL

Sanibel city officials relax curfew, causeway open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. without restriction

By Tomas Rodriguez, Fort Myers News-Press
The News-Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17pZS5_0juDB0RB00

Sanibel city officials announced this week the partial removal of a critical checkpoint at the island's entry looms closer.

Officials said the police checkpoint that's been in place since the causeway reopened to traffic will dissipate Jan. 2.

The city's curfew will remain in effect between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m., with a police checkpoint in place during those hours.

Partial lane closures:Sanibel Causeway to experience intermittent lane closures until permanent repairs complete

Tolls to resume:Sanibel Causeway tolls re-start Jan. 1 for residents, workers; no word on when public allowed back

Sanibel and Captiva residents should continue to display resident reentry passes when traveling on and off the island during curfew hours, officials said.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office, as well as officers from other jurisdictions, continue to help Sanibel police.

Officials remind that beaches and beach parks, including the Sanibel Lighthouse, remain closed, adding that Sanibel isn't open to beach visitors.

Where do the Sanibel Causeway repairs stand?

Earlier in December, officials with the Florida Department of Transportation told The News-Press that occasional delays on the bridge leading to the island are part of the process to permanent repairs.

With temporary repairs to the Sanibel Causeway completed Oct. 19, officials with the Florida Department of Transportation said they're routinely monitoring and maintaining access to the Sanibel Causeway until permanent repairs are complete.

They said their goal is to have permanent repairs completed by the end of 2023.

The 3-mile causeway, which includes islands and over-water spans, was battered and broken by Hurricane Ian in three places.

Lee County officials announced Sanibel Causeway tolls will resume Jan. 1 after a Hurricane Ian-prompted pause. Then, the causeway will be open to all, not only those with hurricane reentry passes.

Toll collection resumed Nov. 1 on the Cape Coral Bridge and the Midpoint Bridge, the county’s two other toll bridges.

Tomas Rodriguez is a Breaking/Live News Reporter for the Naples Daily News and The News-Press. You can reach Tomas at TRodriguez@gannett.com or 772-333-5501. Connect with him on Twitter @TomasFRoBeltran, Instagram @tomasfrobeltran and Facebook @tomasrodrigueznews.

The News-Press

