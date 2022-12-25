Read full article on original website
Andrew Hash
3d ago
I believe whoever is placing these signs are also involved in the Moore County power outage.
melvin.wilson
2d ago
I believe if it was ignored...it wouldn't be a problem..ride by..see it..but you don't see it..keep driving..lol
mickie Mcclain
2d ago
a bunch of white males telling a bunch of different white males that they are superior.......yeeeeeeeeaaaahhhh
North Carolina victims become examples of celebratory gunfire dangers
As you welcome in the new year with a bang, police urge that bang not be in the form of gunfire.
wunc.org
Sandhills Pride moves forward after protested Moore County drag show
The organization Sandhills Pride will soon host some of its first support meetings since protests at a drag show in Southern Pines. The show earlier this month attracted protesters who argued it was harmfully sexual in nature. It had just started when someone shot up two electric substations in Moore County, knocking out power to most of the area.
cbs17
Cumberland County felon gets 7+ years for using gun in McDonald’s 2020 assault
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCN) — A Cumberland County felon was sentenced Wednesday to more than seven years in prison for possessing a firearm. Kendale Tyrone Strange, 45, illegally had a gun that was previously used in a violent assault, U.S. Attorney Mike Easley said in a news release. On...
WRAL
Hazmat team responds to Carthage town hall in Moore County
CARTHAGE, N.C. — A hazmat team responded to an incident in Moore County on Tuesday night. The NC Hazmat Response Team confirmed they were responding to the Carthage Town Hall and Fire Station, where officials originally reported they had located a suspicious plastic bag with a possible mysterious powdery substance inside.
cbs17
Local Matters: End of year 1-on-1 with Rep-elect Wiley Nickel
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — How much we pay at the grocery store is just one of the things that people are thinking about heading into the new year. It’s something that’s also on the mind of one of central North Carolina’s newly elected congressmen. Democratic state...
Police chase from Clinton to Fort Bragg ends in fiery crash
One person is in custody after a chase Tuesday night that spanned two counties. Clinton Police confirmed the chase started as an effort to stop a car that was stolen a few days ago. Before 10:30 p.m. the driver crashed into one of the entrances to Fort Bragg, hitting the...
cbs17
Wake County Sheriff’s Office to receive bulletproof K9 vest, in what is ‘the hope of first of several’
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wake County Sheriff’s Office will receive a donated bulletproof K9 vest Thursday which officials hope will be the first of many. The Wake County Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) will donate the Kevlar, or bulletproof, vest to the sheriff’s office at 2:30 p.m. in the lobby of the Public Safety Center.
cbs17
Durham shelter steps up, faces challenges with rising number of homeless
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham Rescue Mission CEO Rob Tart said their objective is simple: to provide. Since 1974, Tart said the Durham Rescue Mission has continued to provide basic food, shelter and clothing to homeless men and women in the Triangle. Throughout the years, Tart said they have seen the number of people they serve grow. However, recently, he said that number has grown significantly.
cbs17
Raleigh man charged with murder in woman’s death on Christmas night: police
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A 50-year-old Raleigh man has been charged with murder in a Christmas night death, according to the Raleigh Police Department. Police were called around 10:50 p.m. on Christmas to a Raleigh Extended Stay America Motel at 3531 Wake Forest Road to assist the Raleigh Fire Department who were there for a fire-alarm call. An initial report from police stated that officers had been called to the motel to investigate a serious assault.
cbs17
Village Grill in Raleigh’s Lafayette Village to undergo full renovation, introduce new menu
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The owners of the Village Grill on Honeycutt Road in Raleigh announced on Wednesday that a full renovation of its space and menu is just around the corner. In a post to the restaurant’s Facebook page, owners said the renovation work will begin after the...
cbs17
Fayetteville officials to announce new police chief Wednesday
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — City officials are ready to say who they are hiring as their new police chief. City Manager Doug Hewett said Tuesday that he will announce his new hire at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the council chambers at City Hall. He said earlier this month he...
cbs17
After 26 years with Fayetteville police, Kemberle Braden is named new chief
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Kemberle Braden, Fayetteville Police Department’s current assistant chief has been officially selected to take the lead in 2023 as the city’s next chief. “I look forward to bringing what I learned throughout my career to lead the Fayetteville Police Department as many of...
cbs17
Raleigh nonprofit ‘Designed For Joy’ aims to provide dignity, opportunities for women in crisis
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Going to a job daily is something many people take for granted and even dread, but it can also change a life. That’s the hope of Designed For Joy, a Raleigh non-profit providing women in crisis a stable job with a living wage where they can learn skills to help them get back on their feet and survive.
Man charged in Christmas Eve double homicide in North Carolina
JAMESTOWN, N.C. (WGHP) — One person has been taken into custody in regard to a Christmas Eve double homicide investigation, according to the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office. At about 7:55 p.m. on Christmas Eve, deputies responded to the 5700 block of Riverdale Drive in Jamestown regarding a homicide, according to Sheriff Danny Rogers. Investigators have […]
North Carolina police arrest teenage suspect in first-degree murder, high-speed chase
Clayton police arrested a Raleigh teenager last Thursday for a first degree murder that took place Dec. 5.
Burlington store has $10k in merchandise taken after break-in, police say
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are trying to find information on a breaking and entering at an area business. Just after midnight on Tuesday, Burlington police officers responded to Camera Corner on South Church Street when the alarm went off. At the scene, they found a damaged window and checked the store. There was no […]
thecoastlandtimes.com
North Carolina woman sentenced to 25 years in prison for fentanyl, firearms charges
A Robeson County woman was sentenced Wednesday, December 21, 2022 to 300 months in prison for conspiring to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl and for possessing firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Eastern District of North Carolina. Jania Delicia Leggett, 28, pleaded guilty to the charges on April 7, 2022.
cbs17
Durham police warn against ‘celebratory’ gunfire on New Year’s Eve
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department is warning residents that “celebratory” gunfire is illegal and dangerous, and could result in injury or death to those struck, and jail time for offenders. Celebratory gunfire is a common problem during the holidays, particularly on New Year’s Eve,...
WRAL
2-year-old injured in deadly fire released from UNC; mother, brother still fighting for life
It's been four days since a tragic fire killed 6-year-old Allayna Woods. Her mother, Faith Woods and two siblings - Noah Woods, 4, and Emma Woods, 2 - were transported to the UNC Burn Center in Chapel Hill. Emma was released on Monday. It's been four days since a tragic...
