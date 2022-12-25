ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

KPVI Newschannel 6

St. Louis' $9K guaranteed income program is Missouri's first

(The Center Square) – The city of St. Louis became Missouri’s first municipality to create a guaranteed basic income program when Mayor Tishaura Jones signed Board Bill 116 into law. The bill gives authority to the city’s treasurer to negotiate and execute logistics contracts and permission to the...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KPVI Newschannel 6

Indiana's personal income tax rate shrinks 0.08% in new year

Try not to spend it all in one place. Beginning Sunday, Indiana's income tax rate will drop to 3.15% from 3.23% as part of an effort by the Republican-controlled General Assembly to combat inflation by putting money back in Hoosiers' pockets. The lower rate means the total state income tax...
INDIANA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Missouri News Headlines Wednesday, December 28th, 2022

(Statewide) -- Beginning January 1, a new Missouri law is scheduled to take effect that would make sleeping on state land a crime. Anyone who sleeps, camps, or sets up long-term shelters on state-owned land could get a Class C misdemeanor. The regulation will impact the state’s homeless population. It also requires cities and counties to enforce the ban and allows the Missouri attorney general to sue those who don't. If they don’t follow the ban, they could lose state and federal funding for housing and homelessness efforts. The law also restricts some federal and state funds from being used to build affordable housing. Those dollars would instead be used to construct temporary camps that help with substance abuse and mental health treatment.
MISSOURI STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Charges: Man had meth, cocaine in his system during fatal Alton crash

EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County prosecutors on Tuesday accused a man of being high on cocaine and methamphetamine when he fatally crashed with a motorcyclist from Wood River. Steven T. Dublo, 44, of Grafton, was charged with reckless homicide and aggravated DUI in the death of Nicholas O. West, 32.
ALTON, IL
KPVI Newschannel 6

Georgia offers new honeybee control and removal certification

GRIFFIN — When a swarm of honeybees takes up residence in your house, you may not know who to call to help safely relocate the pollinators and preserve your home in the process. Thanks to a new certification program through the Georgia Structural Pest Control Commission and the Georgia Department of Agriculture called Honeybee Control and Removal (HBR), it will be easier for residents to locate licensed professionals to handle the job.
GEORGIA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Early snowpack figures look promising

TWIN FALLS — Snowpack numbers in Idaho look promising, with percentages well above average at every SNOTEL measuring site. A lot more snow is needed, however, to ensure an adequate water supply for the 2023 growing season and to help snuff out the lingering drought. The snowpack “gives us...
IDAHO STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Hogan flips coin at 2022 Military Bowl

ANNAPOLIS — Gov. Larry Hogan Wednesday led the pregame coin toss at the 2022 Military Bowl Parade in and attended the 2022 Military Bowl at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, where the University of Central Florida Knights took on the Duke University Blue Devils. “Maryland is the proud home to...
MARYLAND STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Planned Parenthood wins court fight over Missouri Medicaid reimbursements

JEFFERSON CITY — Planned Parenthood declared victory on Wednesday after a Cole County judge dumped the state’s attempt to block the group from receiving Medicaid reimbursement payments. While the state’s Medicaid program doesn’t reimburse for abortions, Planned Parenthood did seek reimbursements for other medical procedures. The group said...
MISSOURI STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Rural Maryland Economic Development Fund to support 3 programs in Kent

CHESTERTOWN — The State of Maryland awarded the Upper Shore Regional Council (USRC) a $10,000,000 Rural Maryland Economic Fund Grant to stimulate economic activity, private sector investment and grow job opportunities in the region. One of the five rural Maryland regional councils named as grant recipients, the USRC will use the funds to advance critical economic initiatives in Kent, Cecil and Queen Anne’s Counties and throughout the Upper Shore Region. In Kent County, $2,900,000 will be allocated to infrastructure and business development projects.
KENT COUNTY, MD
KPVI Newschannel 6

Texas schedules 9 executions in 2023

TEXARKANA, Texas – The Texas Department of Criminal Justice has nine death row inmates slated for execution in 2023. Anibal Canales Jr., 58, who was convicted of murder in Bowie County, is scheduled for execution on March 29. Canales was serving time for rape at the Telford Unit in...
TEXAS STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

St. Louis County judge stepping down for job with new attorney general

JEFFERSON CITY — A St. Louis County judge is stepping down to become a top aide to newly appointed Attorney General Andrew Bailey. William Corrigan, who was appointed to a circuit judge post two years ago by Gov. Mike Parson, will serve as deputy attorney general in the office, which is undergoing a retooling amid the departure of current Attorney General Eric Schmitt.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO

