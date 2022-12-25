Read full article on original website
St. Louis' $9K guaranteed income program is Missouri's first
(The Center Square) – The city of St. Louis became Missouri’s first municipality to create a guaranteed basic income program when Mayor Tishaura Jones signed Board Bill 116 into law. The bill gives authority to the city’s treasurer to negotiate and execute logistics contracts and permission to the...
Indiana's personal income tax rate shrinks 0.08% in new year
Try not to spend it all in one place. Beginning Sunday, Indiana's income tax rate will drop to 3.15% from 3.23% as part of an effort by the Republican-controlled General Assembly to combat inflation by putting money back in Hoosiers' pockets. The lower rate means the total state income tax...
Missouri News Headlines Wednesday, December 28th, 2022
(Statewide) -- Beginning January 1, a new Missouri law is scheduled to take effect that would make sleeping on state land a crime. Anyone who sleeps, camps, or sets up long-term shelters on state-owned land could get a Class C misdemeanor. The regulation will impact the state’s homeless population. It also requires cities and counties to enforce the ban and allows the Missouri attorney general to sue those who don't. If they don’t follow the ban, they could lose state and federal funding for housing and homelessness efforts. The law also restricts some federal and state funds from being used to build affordable housing. Those dollars would instead be used to construct temporary camps that help with substance abuse and mental health treatment.
Charges: Man had meth, cocaine in his system during fatal Alton crash
EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County prosecutors on Tuesday accused a man of being high on cocaine and methamphetamine when he fatally crashed with a motorcyclist from Wood River. Steven T. Dublo, 44, of Grafton, was charged with reckless homicide and aggravated DUI in the death of Nicholas O. West, 32.
More than 1,200 McCool Junction tax statements corrected after miscalculation
YORK — More than 1,200 tax statements mailed out to property owners in the McCool Junction Public Schools district had to be corrected this month. The correction should come as a relief to taxpayers. The error centered on the school district's bond fund levy amount, which was stated to...
CAPITOL NOTEBOOK: E-cigarette maker Juul agrees to $5 million settlement over advertising to Iowa youth
DES MOINES — The nation’s largest e-cigarette maker, Juul Labs Inc., will revamp its advertising and retail practices in Iowa and pay $5 million over a four-year period in order to resolve potential violations of state law. Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller announced the settlement Wednesday to resolve...
Illinois' minimum wage going up again in 2023, new laws to impact how businesses manage employees
(The Center Square) – Illinois' minimum wage will increase by an additional dollar an hour in 2023, and new laws on the books will impact how the state's businesses manage employees. In May, Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed a measure to provide employees with at least one day of rest...
Resolve to take guided hike through an Indiana state park on New Year's Day
Hoosiers looking to get started on new year fitness goals, or simply wanting to enjoy what should be an unusually warm winter day, can take advantage of "First Day Hikes" Jan. 1 at many of Indiana's state parks, forests and lakes, including Indiana Dunes State Park. The guided hikes are...
Georgia offers new honeybee control and removal certification
GRIFFIN — When a swarm of honeybees takes up residence in your house, you may not know who to call to help safely relocate the pollinators and preserve your home in the process. Thanks to a new certification program through the Georgia Structural Pest Control Commission and the Georgia Department of Agriculture called Honeybee Control and Removal (HBR), it will be easier for residents to locate licensed professionals to handle the job.
Enrollment down 14% at Louisiana's community colleges despite increased spending
(The Center Square) — Enrollment in the Louisiana Community and Technical College System declined to the lowest level in 14 years, while state appropriations increased to a decade-high peak in 2022, according to the Louisiana Legislative Auditor. LLA Mike Waguespack issued an audit report for the community college system...
Early snowpack figures look promising
TWIN FALLS — Snowpack numbers in Idaho look promising, with percentages well above average at every SNOTEL measuring site. A lot more snow is needed, however, to ensure an adequate water supply for the 2023 growing season and to help snuff out the lingering drought. The snowpack “gives us...
Tennessee Valley Authority apologizes for rolling blackouts, vows investigation
(The Center Square) — The Tennessee Valley Authority apologized Wednesday for its power issues over the weekend, saying it was the first time in TVA’s 90-year history that it had to institute temporary blackouts. With much of Tennessee seeing low temperatures over the weekend, TVA had power issues...
Hogan flips coin at 2022 Military Bowl
ANNAPOLIS — Gov. Larry Hogan Wednesday led the pregame coin toss at the 2022 Military Bowl Parade in and attended the 2022 Military Bowl at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, where the University of Central Florida Knights took on the Duke University Blue Devils. “Maryland is the proud home to...
Planned Parenthood wins court fight over Missouri Medicaid reimbursements
JEFFERSON CITY — Planned Parenthood declared victory on Wednesday after a Cole County judge dumped the state’s attempt to block the group from receiving Medicaid reimbursement payments. While the state’s Medicaid program doesn’t reimburse for abortions, Planned Parenthood did seek reimbursements for other medical procedures. The group said...
Rural Maryland Economic Development Fund to support 3 programs in Kent
CHESTERTOWN — The State of Maryland awarded the Upper Shore Regional Council (USRC) a $10,000,000 Rural Maryland Economic Fund Grant to stimulate economic activity, private sector investment and grow job opportunities in the region. One of the five rural Maryland regional councils named as grant recipients, the USRC will use the funds to advance critical economic initiatives in Kent, Cecil and Queen Anne’s Counties and throughout the Upper Shore Region. In Kent County, $2,900,000 will be allocated to infrastructure and business development projects.
Texas schedules 9 executions in 2023
TEXARKANA, Texas – The Texas Department of Criminal Justice has nine death row inmates slated for execution in 2023. Anibal Canales Jr., 58, who was convicted of murder in Bowie County, is scheduled for execution on March 29. Canales was serving time for rape at the Telford Unit in...
Legislation to restrict abortion in Nebraska expected but details remain up in the air
Proposals to further restrict abortion will likely be back on the table when the Nebraska Legislature convenes in January, but the specific details of the legislation remain up in the air. Republicans tried and failed to strengthen Nebraska’s abortion restrictions multiple times this year, and with each failure, leading lawmakers...
St. Louis County judge stepping down for job with new attorney general
JEFFERSON CITY — A St. Louis County judge is stepping down to become a top aide to newly appointed Attorney General Andrew Bailey. William Corrigan, who was appointed to a circuit judge post two years ago by Gov. Mike Parson, will serve as deputy attorney general in the office, which is undergoing a retooling amid the departure of current Attorney General Eric Schmitt.
'A young, Ukrainian Mother Teresa’ — Wisconsin resident sends $23 million of materials to war survivors in Ukraine
At the age of 18, Valentyna Pavsyukova, from Zaporizhya, Ukraine, didn’t know that two decades later, she’d lead an enormous outreach program in Wisconsin to help the people of Ukraine get through a war. But now she’s orchestrated a herculean effort to aid the people of her homeland....
