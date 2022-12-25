ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Driver freed after slamming into 18-wheeler, getting trapped several feet under, firefighters say

ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 3 days ago

One man is spending Christmas in the hospital after being trapped underneath an 18-wheeler during a crash on the north freeway, according to first responders.

On Sunday, Houston firefighters responded to a fire due to a wreck at about 12:30 a.m. near West Gulf Bank.

Upon arrival, firefighters discovered the driver of the truck was stuck several feet underneath the big rig.

Crews used heavy rescue to lift the trailer off of the truck and cut all the doors to free the driver, according to HFD District Chief Alvin McCrorey.

"He ran up under the 18-wheeler three or four feet. Caused all that stuff to be pinned down on top of him so we had to get the trailer lifted up, everything cut away, dash off him, seat back. It's a technical operation to get him out," McCrorey said.

The man was flown to Memorial Hermann and is expected to be OK. The driver of the 18-wheeler was not injured, according to first responders.

"The guy's going to live another day because of these guys out here," McCrorey said.

Comments / 9

Kimi Drak
3d ago

Driving too close to a big rig causing air vacuum...that's how some of those cars get trapped sideways under a rig ..trying to pass too close to the back as well...

Reply(1)
5
EASSY
3d ago

keep on tailgating ✨‼️✨ a lot of people are doing that ✨‼️✨ y'all need to stop✨‼️✨‼️✨

Reply
8
 

ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
