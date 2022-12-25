ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton County, IN

Clinton County man dies in overnight house fire

By WRTV.com Staff
 3 days ago
CLINTON COUNTY – A Clinton County man was found dead in his home Saturday due to a fire that authorities believe was started by ‘heating devices.’

According to the Clinton County sheriff’s office, at around 2:45 p.m deputies were dispatched to a residence at 11062 E County Road 600 N on reports of a structure fire.

Upon arrival, deputies found a deceased male along with evidence that the fire occurred due to the use of heating devices.

The deceased male was identified as Claude Faust, 81, of Forest. His family has been notified.

The incident is still under investigation, but officials believe it to be accidental and no foul play is suspected.

The official cause of death is pending an autopsy by the Clinton County Coroner’s Office.

