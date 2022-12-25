ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
John Wayne’s Granddaughter and Her Baby Become Ill Just Before Christmas

By Joe Rutland
 3 days ago
(Photo Courtesy Getty Images)

Jennifer Wayne, who is the granddaughter of legendary actor John Wayne, and her baby girl have been dealing with an illness. Wayne, who also is a member of country stars Runaway June, headed over to Instagram to talk about the situation. Apparently, her little girl had to deal with hand, foot, and mouth disease. Reportedly, it is a common disease for children under 5 years old to get. While it is not serious, the disease can be contagious, according to information provided by the CDC. Wayne discovered this over the holiday weekend.

“Merry Christmas Eve! This poor girl and I have really been through it… she got hand foot mouth and it was the worst couple days in the world… she never cries and she was inconsolable for 2 days,” Wayne wrote on Instagram. “[Then] her mommy got it and I have to say, I’ve never been through anything worse in my life. It was the most excruciating pain I’ve ever experienced and I have been through child labor.”

Granddaughter of John Wayne Offers Details About Having Illness

For those wondering, the CDC makes it quite clear that this is different from Foot-and-Mouth disease. That is prevalent in the animal population and only affects cows, sheep, and pigs. Humans cannot get Foot-and-Mouth disease at the current time. The hand, foot, and mouth disease has symptoms like a skin rash on the palms of the hands and on the soles of the feet. It could also bring about painful mouth sores that the CDC describes as small red spots, typically on the tongue and the insides of the mouth. Meanwhile, the disease exhibits flu-like symptoms and fever, which can lead to less eating and drinking, sore throat, and a general feeling of being unwell, Pop Culture reports.

“[After] having it myself, I can’t imagine that this poor little girl had to go through it,” Wayne wrote. “I’ll spare y’all the horrid pictures. Just so thankful we are past the worst of it just in time for Christmas tomorrow.”

John Wayne Thought ‘The Shootist’ Would Be A Failure At The Box Office

Let’s talk about movies and John Wayne a little bit. Did you know that he thought The Shootist was going to be a failure? It’s true. We turn the Wayback machine all the way to 1976 when the movie was coming out. At the time, another big-budget movie was coming out. They remade King Kong and Wayne knew that he was in trouble. “Those people are putting all their damn time into King Kong,” Wayne reportedly told companion Pat Stacy at the time. “They think the Wayne movie will make it on its own. Well, it won’t.”

Timothy Lewis
3d ago

GET WELL SOON !Prayers to you and your child ! Merry Christmas !

