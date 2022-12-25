Read full article on original website
peakofohio.com
Car fire south of Bellefontaine Tuesday
Tuesday morning West Liberty Fire and EMS responded to a car fire in the parking lot of Angle’s Nursery south of Bellefontaine. The driver of the car was going north on 68 when she stated she didn’t have any power and couldn’t get over 40 mph. She...
Sidney Daily News
Resident saved by civilian after structure fire
SIDNEY — A good samaritan helped save a life Tuesday night at a house fire. According to Sidney Assistant Fire Chief Eric Barhorst, at 4:48 p.m. on Dec. 27, Sidney firefighters were dispatched to 228 S. Miami Ave. for a reported structure fire with a person trapped inside. Upon...
Man killed in Darke County barn fire
DARKE COUNTY — A man is dead after a barn fire in Darke County last week. Fire departments were called out a reported structure fire in the 2300 block of Stauffer Road in Laura around 7 p.m. on Friday. The 911 caller told dispatchers that her husband, 75-year-old Terry Mowry, ran back into their burning barn.
Resident saved by good samaritan, 1 taken to hospital after 2-alarm fire in Sidney
SIDNEY — A person trapped in their home during a house fire in Sidney was saved by a good samaritan Tuesday afternoon. Crews were called to reports of a fire in the 200 block of South Miami Avenue around 4:30 p.m., according to Sidney Fire Department. When crews arrived...
Sidney Daily News
Spirit EMS record
Dec. 18-24 According to Brian K. Hathaway, Spirit EMS president/CEO, Spirit EMS responded to 17 emergency medical dispatches from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office 911 dispatch center. That’s seven more calls than the week prior. Eight of the 17 calls were in the Houston EMS district which includes...
Sidney Daily News
Firefighters battle duplex fire
Sidney firefighters pour foam on the front porch of duplex on fire at 228 S. Miami Ave. on Tuesday, Dec. 27. Lockington and Anna firefighters responded. Occupants of the building were able to evacuate the building. Several cats were rescued. The Sidney Police also responded to the scene. The fire also damaged a car adjacent to the house.
Man dead following barn fire in Darke County
In the call, a woman reported that her family's barn was on fire. She said that her husband ran back into the burning barn. Multiple fire departments responded to the scene.
Miami Valley fire departments awarded grants from State Fire Marshal
MIAMI VALLEY — Multiple Miami Valley fire departments have been awarded grant money to help them improve their radio communication systems. The grants were awarded by the State Fire Marshal to help switch the departments over to the Multi-Agency Radio Communications System (MARCS). The system allows fire departments to...
UPDATE: 1 dead, 1 taken to hospital after pedestrian crash in Dayton
DAYTON — UPDATE @ 9:30 p.m:. Additional details have been released about a crash that killed one person and sent another to the hospital in Dayton Wednesday. Crews were called to the 1200 block of Wayne Avenue after calls of a deadly crash at around 8:45 a.m., according to a crash report by Dayton Police Department.
1 seriously injured after crash in Preble County
PREBLE COUNTY — A Franklin man was taken to the hospital Monday night after a crash in Preble County. Crews were called to reports of a crash in the area of State Route 122 and Greenbush Drive around 8:30 p.m., according to Ohio State Highway Patrol. An initial investigation...
miamivalleytoday.com
Christmas fire displaces occupants, pets
PIQUA — A fire that broke out at a South Wayne Street duplex on Christmas left tenants in both halves of the duplex, as well as several pets, in need of assistance. Dispatchers at the Miami County Communications Center sent Piqua and Covington firefighters to a multi-family single-story home in the 500 block of South Wayne Street shortly before 6:15 p.m.
Sidney Daily News
Out of the past
————— Sidney is to have another steam railroad. It will be the Miami River and Belt Railroad and will be sure to be built and be in operation within a year if it receives proper encouragement from cities and towns along the line. The proposed route is northwest from Sidney direct to Loramies. From there the route is to Minster and thence over the Minster branch of the Lake Erie and western to St. Marys. At St. Marys, the line will connect with the Columbus and Northwestern now under construction. A branch of the latter will also run from Lakeview through Jackson Center, Maplewood, and Port Jefferson to Sidney.
Sidney Daily News
Hit and run suspect causes crash
PIQUA — A report of a “vehicle into a building” ended with a serious three-vehicle crash on Tuesday morning, Dec. 27. Miami County Communications Center dispatchers sent Piqua Police to the area of High and Broadway Streets around 9:30 a.m. after a citizen reported seeing a vehicle crash into a nearby building.
wbnowqct.com
Mink Farm Closes
It appears the Van Wert County mink farm that was vandalized in November, resulting in the escape of about 10,000 of the animals, is now closing. Area officials say…Lion Farms, located north of Van Wert…known as North America’s largest mink farm…is selling the property, possibly to nearby Cooper Farms. The entire operation shut down on Friday. Cooper Farms works in turkeys. So there is no real word yet on what may happen at the Lion property, yet. We reported…investigators believed it was an act of eco-terrorism…as thousands of mink were released from Lion Farms. Still…weeks after the incident…they say 10,000 mink are unaccounted for. The prime suspect ?…officials say it could be people connected to the Animal Liberation Front. ALF was spray painted on one of the buildings. The incident is still under investigation.
‘It’s despicable;’ Trotwood mayor, police chief speak out after Greyhound riders stranded in cold
TROTWOOD — Trotwood’s mayor and police chief are speaking out after they say Greyhound bus riders were left stranded in freezing cold temperatures on Christmas. Trotwood Police Chief Erik Wilson told News Center 7′s Xavier Hershovitz that his department was called out to the city’s Greyhound station on Christmas night. He said 12 people had been left outside for about an hour and a half after their bus was cancelled and the the station was closed.
1 dead after shooting in Dayton; police investigating
DAYTON — One person is dead after a shooting in Dayton Wednesday evening. Around 6:15 p.m., police and medics were called to reports of a shooting in the 100 block of Fountain Avenue, according to Montgomery County dispatch. In a 911 call, the caller tells dispatchers that a man...
wyso.org
Wren Lofts to bring 89 new apartments and over 2,000 jobs to Springfield, Ohio
The Wren Lofts project in downtown Springfield will rehabilitate a historic building into a 89-unit, market-rate apartment complex. Sasha Rittenhouse, a Clark County commissioner said this new project is an exciting growth for Springfield and Clark County. “We've seen a lot of business growth recently, and I don't think that's...
Sidney Daily News
Names of Sidney officers released
SIDNEY — The names of the four officers involved in the fatal shooting on Dec. 21 have been released by the Sidney Police Department. According to a press release from Capt. Jerry Tangeman, Officers Jason Viapiano, Andrew Shappie, Aaron Wesbecher and Sergeant Chris Burmeister have all been placed on administrative leave pending review of the incident. The investigation is being conducted by the Ohio BCI.
4 dead after crash in Shelby Co. on Christmas Eve
OSHP reported that a tractor-trailer combination driven by a 29-year-old man was traveling north on I-75 while a 2023 GMC Terrain and a 2020 Ford F-150 were traveling south.
‘Fully involved’ house fire in Clark Co. requires full evacuation
SPRINGFIELD — Multiple crews responded to a residential fire Sunday overnight. Pike Township and German Township in Clark County were called to the 5000 block of Hominy Ridge Road at around 1:10 a.m. after calls of a “fully involved” house fire, Clark County Regional Dispatch confirmed to News Center 7.
