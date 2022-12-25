Read full article on original website
Police seek help finding blue sedan, driver who killed woman
Authorities sought the public’s help Monday finding a blue sedan and its driver that fatally struck a 62-year-old mother who was dropping off toys at a Los Angeles shelter on Christmas Eve. The victim was identified as Trina Newman-Townsend of Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s...
Man found shot dead on Christmas at Palmdale apartment complex
A man was found shot to death outside an apartment complex in Palmdale on Christmas night.A shooting was reported at about 8:30 p.m. on the 1000 block of East Avenue Q, where a man in his 30s was found with gunshot wounds to his upper body, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Dept. The man was found under a staircase at the Arbor at Palmdale apartment complex. He was pronounced dead at the scene.No further details were immediately released. Sheriff's homicide detectives were investigating at the scene.Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact homicide detectives at (323) 890-5500, or Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.
Armed man shot after entering California police station lot
A Southern California police officer shot and wounded a man who entered a secure parking lot of a police station armed with a rifle, authorities said. The shooting happened Monday after the officer drove his cruiser through the security gate at the Rialto police station and was followed closely by a black Dodge Charger, said police Chief Mark Kling. The suspect exited the Charger “armed with an AR-15-type weapon” and ran toward the officer's vehicle, Kling said in a video posted to Twitter. Security camera footage showed the suspect suddenly walking back to the Charger before turning around and...
Relative arrested in Christmas night Compton stabbing death
A man was stabbed to death by a relative in Compton on Christmas night, authorities said Monday.Deputies summoned to the 100 block of East Culver Avenue minutes after 10 p.m. Sunday found the victim, according to the L.A. County Sheriff's Information Bureau.The 20-to-25-year-old man suffered stab wounds to his upper body and was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.The suspect was a family member of the victim and was arrested, officials said. A motive was not released.Anyone with information was asked to call Homicide detectives at (323) 890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.
Teen who went missing while doing school project at California rest stop is found dead
A teenager who went missing at a rest stop in California this week has been found dead, authorities say.Dante de la Torre, 16, disappeared on Wednesday after going to work on a school project at the Gold Run rest stop off Interstate 80, about 60 miles northeast of Sacramento, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement shared on Facebook.When he didn’t return or contact family, more than three dozen search and rescue officers with canine units were sent out to search for him on Thursday.His body was found in a “remote wooded area” on Thursday afternoon, the...
Elementary School Principal Plunges To His Death At Disneyland After Being Charged With Battery, Child Endangerment
Christopher Christensen, an elementary school principal in Southern California, died of an apparent suicide at Disneyland over the weekend. A Southern California elementary school principle who plunged to his death Saturday night at a Disneyland parking garage was facing misdemeanor child endangerment and battery charges. Christopher Christensen, 51, was scheduled...
NBC Los Angeles
Dozen Dogs in Locked Crate That Fell Onto Freeway Saved by Driver and CHP
As many as a dozen dogs locked in a crate fell off and scattered on the 60 Freeway over the weekend. Thankfully, several were rescued by a good Samaritan and CHP officer. It was Saturday morning when Brenda Marquez saw them: several greyhounds on the westbound 60 Freeway near Euclid Avenue. She pulled over and tried to get them off the freeway so they wouldn’t get hit.
Colo. Woman Applied for Restraining Order Against Ex Days Before He Allegedly Killed Her Family Members
The woman and her father were granted temporary restraining orders against Joseph Castorena, 21, a week before the killings A Colorado woman and her father were granted restraining orders against her ex-boyfriend a week before he allegedly shot and killed her father and her other family members, along with a neighbor, Fox31 reports. On Oct. 30, authorities responded to a 911 call from 21-year-old Joseph Castorena's ex-girlfriend, who has not been named but survived the shooting that took place at an Aurora home that day, according to the...
California woman missing in Mexico, possibly kidnapped while walking dog
A California woman is missing after she was allegedly snatched off the street while taking her dog for a walk in Mexico last week, according to her loved ones. Monica De Leon, 29, of San Mateo, was walking her puppy on Nov. 29 around 5 p.m. when she was allegedly pulled into a van and kidnapped, KTVU reported. She was on her way to a gym called FIT 4 LIFE in Tepatitlan, near Guadalajara, according to a Facebook group “Help Us Find Monica De Leon,” which has amassed over 600 members. Her disappearance was reported to the US State Department for...
California man trying to steal goat shot by elderly homeowner, arrested
An elderly homeowner in California shot a man who tried to steal a goat from his property giving authorities time to arrive at the scene and arrest him.
Smash-and-grab suspects stopped by military personnel at Del Amo Fashion Center
A pair of smash-and-grab robbery suspects were arrested in Torrance Tuesday evening after they were stopped from fleeing by bystanders inside of the Del Amo Fashion Center. According to Torrance police, the suspects smashed several displays at a jewelry store in the mall with hammers and attempted to flee with stolen merchandise when they were detained by several bystanders and military personnel who held them until officers arrived. "Great work to all involved, including Marine Corps Recruiting South Bay!" Torrance Police Department said on Facebook. The military members were inside of the recruiting center when the robbery occurred, and once they saw what...
LA pastor foster mom struck and killed by hit-and-run driver while giving out Christmas presents
Trina Newman, 61, a dedicated activist and minister, was tragically hit by a car while dropping off presents for local kids at a community center in South Los Angeles.
Five women covertly steal safe from Orange County grocery store
Police are searching for a group of women who pulled off a covert burglary in the city of Orange. It happened last Saturday as employees at Produce World were busy helping customers. Police call it a distraction burglary. In total, five women were involved. According to officials, they posed as shoppers and peppered two clerks with all kinds of questions, allowing one of the women to sneak in the back and look for cash."The woman wearing a long checkered dress is seen on security video casing the storeroom, going in and out of the office where the money from sales was...
Search continues for driver who killed woman in South LA street takeover
A search was continuing Tuesday for the driver who fatally struck a 24-year-old nursing student while doing “donuts” during a street takeover in the Hyde Park community of South Los Angeles on Christmas night. The woman, identified by relatives as Elyzza Guajaca, was struck at 9:07 p.m. Sunday...
Coyote Attacks California Toddler In Shocking Security Footage
It all happened in broad daylight.
10 injured, 1 dead after multi-vehicle crash in Anaheim
A fatal multi-vehicle crash in Anaheim has left one person dead and 10 people injured. Paramedics took one of the injured to the hospital. According to the Anaheim Police Department, the eight-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of Magnolia Avenue and Ball Road at about 2:15 p.m. on Thursday. While one of the victims was hospitalized, the remaining others suffered only minor injuries.
Arcadia police arrest five suspects they believe to be connected with burglaries in the area
Arcadia police on Thursday announced that they had arrested five different suspects wanted in connection with a string of residential burglaries in the area. According to a press release, detectives investigating the burglaries were surveying the area near Camino Real Avenue and Santa Anita Avenue on Thursday after reports of a suspect vehicle tied to a residential burglary."Believing an additional burglary occurred in our city, units conducted traffic stops on this vehicle and an additional vehicle they believed was associated," police said. During searches of both vehicles, officers found "a burglary tool seen on video from yesterday's burglary," as well as stolen property and unique clothing tied to a different burglary. "Based on the circumstances, it was believed these suspects were involved in yesterday's burglaries and were about to commit another burglary," the statement said. In all, a one man, one woman and three minors were arrested. As they continue to investigate the incident, officers ask anyone with information to contact them at (626) 574-5151.
Multiple Murrieta houses shot at, prompting Christmas lockdown
A man experiencing a mental health crisis allegedly shot several houses in Murrieta Christmas morning, prompting police to lock down the area.Residents in the Murrieta neighborhood were asked to stay indoors while police engaged in the active investigation.Multiple 911 calls reported gunshots in the area of Calle San Clemente and Calle Vicente at 8 a.m. Sunday, according to the Murrieta Police Dept.Officers arriving in the area found several houses that had been struck by bullets. No injuries were reported.Through physical evidence and witness statements, police determined the gunfire had originated from a residence on the 24000 block of Calle San...
Woman killed by vehicle doing ‘donuts’ at South LA street takeover
A 24-year-old woman was fatally injured when she was struck by a vehicle doing “donuts” during a street takeover in the Hyde Park community of South Los Angeles on Christmas night, authorities said Monday. The woman was standing at the northeast corner of Crenshaw Boulevard and Florence Avenue...
Pedestrian struck and killed by hit-and-run driver near South LA
A pedestrian has been struck and killed by a vehicle at Broadway and 88th Street in the Broadway-Manchester area, near South Los Angeles, the Los Angeles Police Department said. The incident is being considered a hit-and-run. According to Officer Matthew Cruz, it happened around 3:27 p.m. Saturday. The pedestrian was pronounced dead a the scene, with a canopy requested, Cruz said.There is no description of the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call LAPD. (This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)
