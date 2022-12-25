ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

WTNH

Officials ID 32-year-old man killed in Waterbury double shooting

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Officials have announced the name of a 32-year-old man who was shot and killed earlier this week in Waterbury. Dennis Rolon, of Waterbury, was killed after being shot Monday night while sitting in a parked vehicle outside of 264 Walnut St. A 22-year-old man in the vehicle was also shot, and […]
WATERBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

Man arrested for bar fight in Milford

MILFORD, CT. (WFSB) - Officers said that a man was arrested for breaching the peace at MyBar. The incident occurred on Dec. 27 at 12 Broad Street. The victim stated that Justin Lavorgna, 34, from Shelton became hostile when he was told to stop vaping at the bar. Lavorgna attacked...
MILFORD, CT
WTNH

1 dead, 2 injured in Stonington fire

STONINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman is dead and two injured after a fire Wednesday morning in Pawcatuck, according to Stonington police. Crews were called to the fire, located on Moss Street, at about 9:30 a.m. Two people and a cat were able to get out of the home. They were taken to a hospital […]
STONINGTON, CT
NBC Connecticut

1 Dead, 2 Taken to Hospital After House Fire in Stonington

One person has died and two other people were taken to the hospital after a house fire in Stonington on Wednesday. Emergency crews received a 911 call reporting smoke at a home on Moss Street around 9:30 a.m. When firefighters arrived, they said they found fire in the kitchen. Three...
STONINGTON, CT
Eyewitness News

I-691 west in Southington reopens after serious crash

SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) – Part of I-691 westbound is back open in Southington and Meriden after a serious crash Wednesday morning. The Connecticut Department of Transportation said the highway was closed between Exits 6 and 4. It has since reopened. Two vehicles were involved in the crash. State police...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
WTNH

Police: One dead after double shooting in Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — One person is dead after a double shooting on Walnut Street in Waterbury Monday night. Waterbury police responded to the report of a shooting at approximately 8:38 p.m. in the area of 264 Walnut Street. Upon arrival, police located two men who sustained gunshot wounds. Authorities ID 3 killed in West […]
WATERBURY, CT
NBC Connecticut

Procession Held for Fallen North Haven Firefighter

First responders escorted fallen firefighter Matthias Wirtz back to North Haven on Wednesday with a procession to the funeral home. Wirtz, 46, died early Monday morning while fighting a fire at a home on Quinnipiac Avenue. According to the state medical examiner, Wirtz's death was natural, caused by a number...
NORTH HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Meriden Police Warn of Virtual Kidnapping Scam

Meriden police are warning residents about a scam that they said they have seen happening more frequently lately. According to investigators, the scam is called a virtual kidnapping and it revolves around a family member being contacted by an unknown person saying that a loved one has been kidnapped. The...
MERIDEN, CT

