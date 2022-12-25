ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Free, hot meals served at St. Augustine Church

By Cris Belle
 3 days ago

CLEVELAND (WJW) — With subzero wind chills in the Greater Cleveland area and the cost of food remaining high, a free, hot meal at the St. Augustine Hunger Center is just what the community needs.

Their annual Christmas Hot Meals event at 1400 Howard Avenue in Cleveland began at 11 a.m. and runs until 1 p.m. on Christmas Day.

Guests are being served meals featuring ham, yams, green beans, corn, mashed potatoes, a dinner roll, juice and coffee, even a brownie or a cookie to end the feast.

