Our blast of wet weather is hitting Colorado hard. We've seen heavy snow pummel much of the high country since yesterday afternoon and that will continue through early Thursday morning. Heavy snow is hitting the Denver area and foothills. The National Weather Service has upgraded the Denver area to a Winter Storm Warning through Thursday morning. 3 o 6 inches or more are possible, with the heaviest snow likely before midnight.After that, we wind down the rest of 2022 with mild conditions and near normal temps. Our next round of snow is looking to arrive on Sunday night.The morning commute will be very icy thanks to the cold temperatures and wet, heavy snow. This is much more reminiscent of a spring snowstorm than a December one. And vastly different than our very cold storm from last week. This snow is very heavy, thanks in part to temperatures right around 32 degrees.

DENVER, CO ・ 9 HOURS AGO