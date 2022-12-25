Read full article on original website
Opinion: People experiencing homelessness smoke germ-infested snipes despite riskDavid Heitz
New company transforming Aurora Radisson into 'affordable' housingDavid HeitzAurora, CO
Castle Rock rebate helps improve local cancer treatmentMike McKibbinCastle Rock, CO
Castillo family settles wrongful death suit with DougCo schools, continues case against STEM schoolSuzie GlassmanCastle Rock, CO
Grading The Rockies' 2022 Offseason (So Far)IBWAA
DIA to conduct review in midst of cancellations
DIA is planning on making an after-action review of what went wrong during the Christmas traveling season. Vicente Arenas reports.
Rain turns to snow as storm hits the metro
The Denver metro saw rainfall turn to snow on Wednesday night as a storm moved into the state. Greg Nieto reports.
Denver weather: Mild and breezy, mountain snow
Highs will hit the low 60s in Denver with breezy winds today. Snow arrives later in the day for the mountains and lingers through late Wednesday. Highs will hit the low 60s in Denver with breezy winds today. Snow arrives later in the day for the mountains and lingers through late Wednesday.
Pipes burst? You should get your foundation checked
With all the recent temperature changes, you should be aware of possible foundation issues in your home especially if you had a pipe burst. Carly Moore reports.
Snow piles up on Colorado roads and highways
A snowstorm is causing dangerous travel conditions around Colorado on Wednesday night.
How much snow will you get by Thursday morning?
The Front Range had a little break from the cold and snow over the holiday weekend, but another round will arrive Wednesday.
Colorado transplant migration slowed down in 2022
Out-of-state Americans are moving to Colorado at a slower pace, according to this data. DJ Summers reports.
Witness describes Berthoud Pass avalanche
A man spoke about what he saw as rescue crews searched for the people caught in the avalanche. Alex Rose reports.
Plow driver’s truck stolen hours before winter storm
A Wheat Ridge plow operator said his truck and plow were stolen just after 7 a.m. Wednesday from his home near 35th Avenue and Miller Street. Evan Kruegel reports.
Live updates: Dicey drive in Denver as snow is bogging down smaller vehicles
A winter storm warning has been issued for the Denver metro area, the foothills and along the Palmer Divide. Slick and snow-covered roads will affect your commute Thursday morning
Snow and rain target Denver and Colorado Springs for Wednesday p.m. drive
Tuesday will be quite warm, 60s, ahead of the next weather machine that is set to drop heavy snow on the mountains. Here is an animation of the system moving through the state today through Thursday morning, note we'll have some rain and rain snow mixing at lower elevations:. For...
Wet weather and snow hitting Colorado hard
Our blast of wet weather is hitting Colorado hard. We've seen heavy snow pummel much of the high country since yesterday afternoon and that will continue through early Thursday morning. Heavy snow is hitting the Denver area and foothills. The National Weather Service has upgraded the Denver area to a Winter Storm Warning through Thursday morning. 3 o 6 inches or more are possible, with the heaviest snow likely before midnight.After that, we wind down the rest of 2022 with mild conditions and near normal temps. Our next round of snow is looking to arrive on Sunday night.The morning commute will be very icy thanks to the cold temperatures and wet, heavy snow. This is much more reminiscent of a spring snowstorm than a December one. And vastly different than our very cold storm from last week. This snow is very heavy, thanks in part to temperatures right around 32 degrees.
Pinpoint Weather Alert Day: Afternoon rain transitions into snow
The weather is changing in Denver with rain arriving in the afternoon with a transition to snow in the evening hours. Snow lingers overnight and clears early on Thursday morning. Travis Michels forecasts.
Two inches per hour: High-end snowfall amounts "becoming more likely" in Colorado
According to the National Weather Service, heavy snow is expected to keep hitting parts of Colorado into Thursday. In the 'most likely' scenario, up to 18 inches is projected to fall in the mountains southwest of Aspen and in parts of the San Juans during this period. However, one model shows that much more snow could fall and if that happens, there could be major impacts for many Coloradans. In the 'most likely' scenario, Denver and Colorado Springs will probably see between two and three...
Strong winds ahead of next approaching blast of snow
We have an approaching storm system bringing back a hit of snow before the new year. Ahead of this system jet stream enhanced wind gusts will be rocking the Front Range as Tuesday goes on.There is a High Wind Warning in place for the Front Range foothills and mountains of the state both north and south. Wind gusts may reach 75 to 85 mph in some spots. Denver is not in the warning area but, may see gusts of wind up to 30 mph.The strong westerly winds will be a downslope, warming wind for the Denver metro area and eastern...
Denver airport passengers stranded by Southwest
Southwest Airlines continues to cancel flights. Courtney Fromm talked to some of the passengers at Denver International Airport.
How AI is helping spot wildfires
A year after the devastating Marshall Fire, Kirk Yuhnke looks into how artificial intelligence is helping spot fire in Boulder County.
Southwest made DIA the world’s most-canceled airport
Southwest Airlines' cancellations have hit Denver especially hard. DJ Summers reports.
Denver weather: Atmospheric river bringing more snow
High clouds are likely overnight in Denver with low temperatures around 34.
Denver weather: Mild Monday before mid-week snow
Above-average temperatures are back in the Mile High City after last week's deep freeze. Monday will be mild with light winds in the Denver Weather forecast.
