Ja Morant unveils the Ja 1, his signature Nike shoe

GRIZZLIES NEXT GAME

Teams: Grizzlies (20-11) vs. Warriors (15-18)

Time: 7 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 25

Place: Chase Center, San Francisco

TV: ABC

Radio: 92.9 FM

Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies are making Christmas a day for firsts.

The franchise will play its first-ever Christmas Day game against the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco and simultaneously, Morant will debut his first Nike signature shoe, the “Ja 1.”

Morant is the 23rd player in NBA history to have his own signature Nike sneaker, according to ESPN sneaker reporter Nick DePaula.

The Grizzlies star teased the release of the shoe on Saturday, posting a photo of a shoe box wrapped as a Christmas present with paper that featured his new Nike logo.

“It’s a shoe for underdogs who have the dog in them, kicks for anyone who has been underrated or overlooked, who’s been told they’re too small, or their dreams too big,” Morant said in a press release.

“Now, I know everyone wearing my shoes isn’t going to posterize a 7-footer,” he added. “But I want everyone to feel like they could. Tap into that underdog inside of them.”

The low-top sneaker also features Morant’s logo on the tongue tab. It is colored in pink, light blue and gold, to represent his daughter, Kaari Morant, his inspiration for playing the game.

“It’s a sad day knowing Ja will never hoop in the KD4s again. Great start for 12 brand with these,” fellow NBA star and Nike athlete Kevin Durant tweeted Sunday.

By partnering with 23-year-old Morant, Nike hopes it has captured the next generation of basketball athletes. The point guard’s popularity has skyrocketed over the last three seasons, and so has support for the Grizzlies.

“NIKE, Inc. is honored to partner with Ja Morant to serve the future of athletes and sport,” says Scott Munson, Nike VP, Global Men’s Basketball.

“Morant, Nike Basketball’s first Gen Z signature athlete, is a revolutionary player who quickly became a global star with his unmatched athleticism and exciting style of play. His authentic personality, deep love for his community and family and joy for the game make him very special — on and off the court. We are thrilled to add Morant to our signature roster and can’t wait for everyone to learn more about his first shoe, the Nike Ja 1.”

Nike has announced the shoe will be globally available in April 2023.