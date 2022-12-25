Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Fontana Herald News
Man and woman are arrested in connection with an attempted murder
A man and woman were arrested in connection with an attempted murder at a Highland apartment complex on Dec. 22, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. At about 3:15 a.m., deputies assigned to the Highland Sheriff's Station responded to the 25900 block of Baseline Street regarding a report of shots fired.
mynewsla.com
Felon Shot During Confrontation with Lawmen Admits Carjacking
A carjacker who was shot during a confrontation with Riverside County sheriff’s deputies and other law enforcement officers after a chase in Hemet pleaded guilty Wednesday to carjacking and another offense and was immediately sentenced to 13 years in state prison. Edgar Alejandro Solis, 36, of Hemet admitted the...
z1077fm.com
Yucca Valley attempted kidnapping ends with arrest of suspect in Brehm Park
A Yucca Valley man wanted for suspicion of attempted kidnapping was located in Brehm Park on Monday (December 26). At around 4:30 p.m., Sheriff’s Deputies responded an incident in the 56700 block of Little League Drive. Deputies report that a man and woman were having an argument in their...
mynewsla.com
Third Suspect Arrested in Fatal Shooting in Perris
A 21-year-old Hemet woman was arrested Wednesday in connection with the fatal shooting of a 27-year-old man in Perris, the third suspect arrested in the case. The booking charges for Kassandra Lepe were not available. Miguel Villegas, 30, and Andrik Avalos-Villasenor, 20, both of Hemet, were arrested Sunday afternoon on...
mynewsla.com
Reputed Gang Member Charged as Accessory in 2020 Killing Pleads Guilty
A 21-year-old reputed gang member who helped a fellow gang member elude capture after the man allegedly gunned down a Cathedral City resident in 2020 pleaded guilty Wednesday to three felony charges and two misdemeanor counts. Joel Sanchez of Cathedral City pleaded guilty to felony charges of being an accessory...
21-year-old pleads guilty to accessory in 2020 Cathedral City murder
A 21-year-old reputed gang member who helped a fellow gang member elude capture after the man allegedly gunned down a Cathedral City resident in 2020 pleaded guilty today to three felony charges and two misdemeanor counts. Joel Sanchez of Cathedral City pleaded guilty to felony charges of being an accessory after the fact, carrying a The post 21-year-old pleads guilty to accessory in 2020 Cathedral City murder appeared first on KESQ.
Hemet man behind bars for alleged cannabis burglary in Desert Hot Springs
A 28-year-old man from Hemet was behind bars today on suspicion of burglarizing $2,000 worth of products from a Desert Hot Springs cannabis dispensary. The suspect was arrested Monday morning in San Jacinto on suspicion of burglary and being a felon and gang member in possession of a firearm, according to Detective Sgt. Christopher Saucer The post Hemet man behind bars for alleged cannabis burglary in Desert Hot Springs appeared first on KESQ.
mynewsla.com
Woman Suspected of Gunning Down Perris Man During Confrontation
A Perris woman was in custody Tuesday for allegedly gunning down a 34-year-old man during a confrontation just north of Menifee. Kayla Sherea Foster, 35, was arrested and booked into the Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta Monday night on suspicion of murder. Foster was being held in lieu of $1 million bail.
mynewsla.com
Jury Selection Begins for Trial of Pair Accused of Fatally Beating Senior
Jury selection began Wednesday in the trial of two women accused of robbing and fatally beating a senior at the Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula. Candace Tai Townsell, 42, and Kimesha Monae Williams, 38, both of Moreno Valley, allegedly killed 84-year-old Afaf Anis Assad of Long Beach in 2019. Both...
Dog, motorcycle found in stolen U-Haul after pursuit in Riverside County
A dog and a motorcycle were found inside a stolen U-Haul when a pursuit with authorities came to an end in Riverside County Monday night. Deputies responded to the area of San Jacinto Avenue and 7th Street in San Jacinto to assist Hemet police who were in pursuit of the U-Haul, Riverside County Sheriff’s Department […]
Body camera video of deadly Cabazon deputy-involved shooting released
The Riverside County Sheriff's Department released body camera video of a deadly deputy-involved shooting that occurred last month in Cabazon. FULL VIDEO RELEASE (VIEWER DISCRETION ADVISED) The shooting happened after a traffic stop on Carmen Avenue west of Rafael Street on Nov. 12, 2022. Authorities said the suspect, identified as Kenneth Scott Wallis, 38, of The post Body camera video of deadly Cabazon deputy-involved shooting released appeared first on KESQ.
ABC7 Los Angeles
Man arrested for allegedly shooting at several Murrieta homes on Christmas Day
MURRIETA, Calif. (CNS) -- Authorities identified a 48-year-old man who allegedly shot at several residences in Murrieta with two semi-automatic firearms on Christmas Day. David Carr of Murrieta was arrested Sunday and booked into the Cois Byrd Detention Center in Riverside on suspicion of assault with a semi-automatic weapon and shooting at an inhabited dwelling. He was being held on $1 million bail.
mynewsla.com
Suspect in Murrieta Standoff Identified
Authorities identified a 48-year-old man Monday who allegedly shot at several residences in Murrieta with two semi-automatic firearms. David Carr of Murrieta was arrested Sunday and booked into the Cois Byrd Detention Center in Riverside on suspicion of assault with a semi-automatic weapon and shooting at an inhabited dwelling. He was being held on $1 million bail.
mynewsla.com
Two Suspects Arrested for Alleged Homicide in Perris
Two people were arrested for the alleged murder of a 27-year-old man in Perris, authorities said Monday. Miguel Villegas, 30, and Andrik Avalos-Villasenor, 20, both of Hemet, were arrested Sunday afternoon on suspicion of homicide. Deputies from the Riverside County Sheriffs Department’s Perris station responded at 11:02 p.m. Saturday to...
mynewsla.com
Trial Proceedings Begin for Pair Accused of Killing Senior at Casino
Jury selection is slated to begin Wednesday in the trial of two women accused of robbing and beating a senior at the Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula, inflicting ultimately fatal injuries. Candace Tai Townsell, 42, and Kimesha Monae Williams, 38, both of Moreno Valley, allegedly killed Afaf Anis Assad of...
Man arrested, accused of assaulting victim with a firearm
Investigators said a female victim was safe and uninjured following a domestic dispute in La Quinta. Deputies first reportedly responded to the incident on the 53600 block of Avenida Villa on Friday around 9:00 p.m. Investigators believed the man assaulted the woman with a firearm, using it as a blunt-force weapon. The victim left the The post Man arrested, accused of assaulting victim with a firearm appeared first on KESQ.
mynewsla.com
Authorities Seek Driver of Big Rig Involved in Fatal Rollover Christmas Night
Authorities Tuesday sought help from the public to identify the driver of a tractor-trailer that was involved in a fatal rollover crash that killed a 32-year-old man and injured four others Christmas night. Officers responded at around 9:45 p.m. Sunday to Interstate 10, west of state Route 62 to a...
Driver arrested for suspected DUI following 3-vehicle crash in La Quinta
The area of Jefferson Street and Fred Waring Drive was temporarily shut down Christmas night following a 3-vehicle crash. Riverside County Sheriff's deputies from the Thermal Station responded to the accident Sunday around 5:20 p.m. Investigators believed the collision was caused by a driver who failed to stop for a red signal. They told News The post Driver arrested for suspected DUI following 3-vehicle crash in La Quinta appeared first on KESQ.
KTLA.com
Elderly war veteran’s golf cart stolen on Christmas Eve in Riverside County
A Southern California veteran is hoping for justice after his beloved golf cart stolen was stolen from his Riverside County home on Christmas Eve. The victim, 73-year-old Dave Stotler, is a Vietnam War veteran who has lived at the Crane Lakeside Mobile Home Park in Lake Elsinore for 17 years.
Yucca Valley: Man arrested, accused of shooting at fleeing dog
San Bernardino County Sheriff's investigators reported a man was arrested for cruelty to an animal. The alleged incident happened Friday before 1:30 p.m. on the 55000 block of Navajo Trail in Yucca Valley. Investigators said a concerned citizen called 9-1-1 to report the suspect was driving and attempting to shoot at a fleeing dog. Responding The post Yucca Valley: Man arrested, accused of shooting at fleeing dog appeared first on KESQ.
Comments / 0