'Gossip Girl's Thomas Doherty, Emily Alyn Lind, & Evan Mock Discuss Throuple Dynamics and Challenges in Season 2

With December almost at its end, that means we are entering a new year and the first month of 2023 brings an exciting new slate of movies and shows that are making their way to Netflix. Among the titles is That '90s Show, a spin-off/sequel to the beloved sitcom That '70s Show following a new cast of rebellious teens and the return of some familiar faces. From playing Moff Gideon in The Mandalorian, Gus Fring in Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, and Stan Edgar in The Boys, Giancarlo Esposito is going to star in another new high-profile series this January with the highly ambitious heist series Kaleidoscope, an eight-part series that will allow viewers to watch the first seven episodes in any order they want before the finale. Christian Bale will find himself reteaming with director Scott Cooper for the gothic mystery film The Pale Blue Eye which will also feature an unexpected cameo from a recently elected senator. Vikings: Valhalla, Ginny & Georgia, and Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight will also return for their second seasons. Kenya Barris will assemble a comedy dream team with his directorial debut You People, a comedy film starring Eddie Murphy, Jonah Hill, Julia Louis-Drefus, David Duchovny, Nia Long, and Lauren London. Other notable titles making their way to Netflix in January include the 2022 animated hit Minions: The Rise of Gru, the eleventh and final season of The Walking Dead, the original Top Gun, and the acclaimed documentary The Pez Outlaw.

