'Gossip Girl's Thomas Doherty, Emily Alyn Lind, & Evan Mock Discuss Throuple Dynamics and Challenges in Season 2

Why 'Gossip Girl's Reboot Needs to Continue Exploring Its Moral Conflicts
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 2 of Gossip Girl. HBO Max’s Gossip Girl reboot, following a new slew of students from Constance and St. Jude’s private school, like Julien Calloway (Jordan Alexander), had put a modern twist on being a teenager in the renaissance age of social media. Along with Julien, the series follows counterparts of the original gang — her sister Zoya (Whitney Peak), frenemy Monet (Savannah Smith), best friend Audrey (Emily Alyn Lind) with her boyfriends Aki (Evan Mock) and Max (Thomas Doherty), on-and-off-again boyfriend Obie (Eli Brown), and confidant Luna (Zión Moreno) — who all play a starring role in the new era of the notorious gossip Queen that ruled New York with an iron fist not even a full decade prior. Their privilege makes their secrets front-page news, making life for these teenagers even more complex. When the Gossip Girl reboot was announced, it was difficult to see how the series would bring back the infamous and anonymous gossip that had been laid to rest by creator Dan Humphrey (Penn Badgley) after he revealed his story in the series finale of the original show. However, the Gossip Girl reboot finds a surprising new way to make this story work, which is teachers Kate (Tavi Gevinson), Jordan (Adam Chanler-Berat), and Wendy (Megan Ferguson) actively leading the charge against their own students as the new and improved Gossip Girl. Still, the question remains: Can one maintain their morality while running one of the most nefarious sources of gossip to ever exist?
Watch the 'Yellowjackets' Cast Finish Each Others Iconic Lines
The cast of Yellowjackets is finishing each other's sentences in a new video released by Showtime. The new video, titled "The Hive Mindset," showcases starring cast members recreating each other's characters while reading some of the first season's most memorable lines. Ahead of Yellowjackets Season 2 —which is set to...
'Halloween Ends': Jamie Lee Curtis Says Goodbye in Emotional Behind-the-Scenes Video
2022 was one of the best years the horror genre has seen in a very long time. This year saw the return of many beloved franchises, new slasher darlings, and major box office success stories. However, one of the most divisive films to come out of this genre in 2022 was Halloween Ends. This conclusion to Michael Myers and Laurie Strode’s saga had the widest range of opinions a film has seen since Star Wars: The Last Jedi. It’s been a couple of months now and, with the dust finally settling on Michael’s coffin, Halloween Ends is making its way to Blu-ray this week. In preparation for the release, Universal has dropped a new behind-the-scenes look at the film highlighting Jamie Lee Curtis’ legacy as Laurie Strode.
What the Scrapped 'Star Trek: TOS' Sequel Series Would've Looked Like
In 1977, fans of the original Star Trek series received the best "incoming transmission" they could hope for. Even though NBC had canceled creator Gene Roddenberry's ambitious venture after three seasons of disappointingly low ratings, the show had gained a large and active cult following in the interim thanks to syndicated re-runs; Paramount executives knew an opportunity when they saw one.
‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’: How Does Jaskier Connect to the Main Series?
With The Witcher: Blood Origin, Netflix expands the universe of The Witcher into new and exciting directions, showing events that predate the main series by 1200 years. However, the issue with a prequel that takes place long before The Witcher is that Blood Origin cannot use any of the main characters fans love. And since a prequel is only remembered when it connects to the main story, creators Declan De Barra and Lauren Schmidt-Hissrich had to devise a clever solution. Their solution was to use Jaskier (Joey Batey) as a link between Blood Origin and the main series since the whole prequel is about the bard learning the story that led to the Conjunction of the Spheres.
How 'Doom Patrol's Own 'WandaVision' Shows That the Past Is a Trap
In October 1985, Marvel publishes Vision and the Scarlet Witch, in which the two Avengers try to retire to the suburbs, in the hopes of finding a "normal" life. Naturally, this eludes them, and is only the start of their strangest adventures yet — "normal" was never an option. In August 1990, Doom Patrol #35 introduced Darren Jones, a man obsessed with normality to such an extent that he sought the death of anyone who deviated too far from it. To illustrate Darren Jones' obsessiveness, we see that he lives in a home dedicated to 1950s sitcom tropes: his wife is a homemaker, who presses a laugh track button any time something remotely funny is said. Darren brings home the most typical of sitcom plots: his boss is coming home for dinner and Darren needs it to go perfectly, so he can get a promotion at work. When his wife messes up, he blinds her with a fork.
New 'Shadow and Bone' Season 2 Image Shows Genya in Distress
The first season of Shadow and Bone became an instant hit when it first premiered on Netflix, notably among the fans of Leigh Bardugo's YA novel series. Based on the author's best-selling novels, the Netflix fantasy series merged Bardugo's "Grisha" trilogy and "Six of Crows" duology into one series, adding a variety of beloved characters and a more complex plot. With the announcement that the popular series will return for Season 2, fans are—of course—thrilled to see how the saga of Alina Starkov, the Darkling, and the Crows will proceed. Scheduled to premiere on the streaming platform on March 16 of next year, TVLine has released an exclusive first look at the upcoming Shadow and Bone season, showing Genya furious about something.
The Worst Series Finales in TV
A series finale gives the creative team a chance to give the fans a heartfelt thank you for the time they’ve invested. M*A*S*H*, Friends, The Big Bang Theory, and recently DC's Stargirl, are all shows that went out on the right foot, not always giving the fans what they wanted, but all giving them what they needed to bring closure to their experience. Then there are the ones that give the fans a big royal bird, ending the show by leaving a sour taste that, in some cases, taints the entire run of the show with just how awful the finale is. Here are some of the worst TV series finales.
'M3GAN' First Look Featurette Showcases Some Killer New Moves
It's nice to have a friend unless that friend is M3GAN, the killer doll equipped with artificial intelligence that likes to mutilate and loves to get down. The upcoming killer doll movie, a promisingly ridiculous new addition to the genre, is set to be released to theaters on January 6, 2023. And in anticipation of the new film, Universal has released a new first look featurette that gives us a glimpse into the new film.
'The Witcher: Blood Origin': Who Is the First Witcher?
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for The Witcher: Blood Origin. While there’s a lot to love in Netflix’s The Witcher, it’s no secret that one of the series’ main selling points is the fantastic monsters Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill) has to slay in each episode. So, it’s not surprising that The Witcher: Blood Origin also finds a way to feature a thrilling battle against a creature coming from a different dimension. And while Blood Origin takes place 1200 years before the main series and a few centuries before the order of the Witchers is founded, the spinoff prequel does have a prototype monsters slayer that works as the first Witcher in the Continent.
New ‘Scream VI’ Poster Shows Ghostface in New York for the Holidays
A special new Christmas-themed poster for the upcoming Scream VI has been unveiled. As we already know, the upcoming sixth installment in the long-running slasher franchise will take the action to New York City, a significant change in setting for the series, which has famously been restricted to the fictional town of Woodsboro. The Scream series began in 1996 with director Wes Craven’s acclaimed original, which introduced audiences to the unique brand of meta-horror that the franchise would become synonymous with. Craven returned to direct three more films in the series, before it was rebooted last year with Scream.
'National Treasure: Edge of History' Clip Sees the Return of Justin Bartha and Teases Page 47
2022 has been another killer year for television. One of the biggest surprises on the small screen has been National Treasure: Edge of History. The Disney+ series that continues the popular adventure franchise, once led by Nicolas Cage, debuted earlier this month. In just three episodes so far, it proved this long-forgotten treasure hunting series still has a lot of life in it. It has the fun, adventurous spirit of the original, the new cast is delightful, and the series retains the film's underrated musical score. However, one of the coolest parts of the series thus far has been seeing all the connections to the larger NT universe. There have been countless nods and Easter eggs to make any fan want to gleefully go on a treasure hunt of their own. However, the next episode has the series’ biggest connection yet and his name is Riley Poole, played by Justin Bartha. To build anticipation for episode 4, Disney released a new clip teasing Bartha’s return, and it has a connection to NT’s biggest mystery. What’s on "Page 47"?
James Cameron Confirms Long Standing 'Aliens' Pitch Rumor
While promoting his latest film, Avatar: The Way of Water, James Cameron has been dutifully making the media rounds as part of the publicity machine, and in the process of hyping up audiences' return to Pandora for further adventures with Jake Sully and Neytiri, he has confirmed a long-running rumor relating to his original pitch for his 1986 film, Aliens.
What's New on Netflix in January 2023
With December almost at its end, that means we are entering a new year and the first month of 2023 brings an exciting new slate of movies and shows that are making their way to Netflix. Among the titles is That '90s Show, a spin-off/sequel to the beloved sitcom That '70s Show following a new cast of rebellious teens and the return of some familiar faces. From playing Moff Gideon in The Mandalorian, Gus Fring in Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, and Stan Edgar in The Boys, Giancarlo Esposito is going to star in another new high-profile series this January with the highly ambitious heist series Kaleidoscope, an eight-part series that will allow viewers to watch the first seven episodes in any order they want before the finale. Christian Bale will find himself reteaming with director Scott Cooper for the gothic mystery film The Pale Blue Eye which will also feature an unexpected cameo from a recently elected senator. Vikings: Valhalla, Ginny & Georgia, and Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight will also return for their second seasons. Kenya Barris will assemble a comedy dream team with his directorial debut You People, a comedy film starring Eddie Murphy, Jonah Hill, Julia Louis-Drefus, David Duchovny, Nia Long, and Lauren London. Other notable titles making their way to Netflix in January include the 2022 animated hit Minions: The Rise of Gru, the eleventh and final season of The Walking Dead, the original Top Gun, and the acclaimed documentary The Pez Outlaw.
'The Witcher: Blood Origin' Showrunners on the Wild Hunt and the Meaning Behind the Skull
For those familiar with The Witcher saga and the video games, the name Eredin should definitely have sounded off some alarm bells when he appeared in The Witcher: Blood Origin. Played by Jacob Collins-Levy, Blood Origin details the beginnings of Eredin's story and how he eventually ends up as the commander of the Wild Hunt also known as Wraiths of Mörhogg.
'The Pale Blue Eye': Scott Cooper on the Evolution of His Edgar Allan Poe Origin Story
When one thinks about Edgar Allan Poe, odds are, they’re not picturing a warm and witty young man with a big heart and passion for poetry. But, that’s how the literary iconic is presented in Scott Cooper’s adaptation of Louis Bayard’s The Pale Blue Eye because the film is an Edgar Allan Poe origin story.
'Glass Onion' Director Rian Johnson Explains the Film's Final Shot
Editors Note: This article contains spoilers for Glass Onion. Rian Johnson's Knives Out sequel sees Daniel Craig reprise his role as sought-after investigator Benoit Blanc delving into another mystery, this time involving "disruptors" Miles Bron (Edward Norton) and Andi Brand (Janelle Monáe), both of whom are caught up in a messy rich people problem. Called Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, the film has had its fair share of incredible shots throughout its over two-hour runtime, but the one that has caught the eyes of viewers and critics alike is the film's final shot with Monáe positioned in the same way as Leonardo da Vinci's portrait painting Mona Lisa. In an interview with The Wrap, the director discussed the connection between Monáe and the world's most famous painting, as well as its significance in the film.
'Wednesday' Showrunners Explain How the Title Character Relates to 'Smallville's Clark Kent
What do Netflix’s hit dark comedy series Wednesday and The CW’s long-running superhero series Smallville have in common? Well, if you pay close attention to the credits, you’ll realize that both series are created by the same two writers: Al Gough and Miles Millar. 21 years after creating a hit show that helped change our perception of television, the duo has managed to create another hit series that we can't get enough of — and they have a lot in common.
'The Irrational' Starring Jesse L. Martin Gets Series Order at NBC
The Jesse L. Martin-led drama The Irrational has landed a series order at NBC. The news comes after a pilot was ordered back in February 2022. The new series order serves to bolster the network's drama series offerings. At the moment, no premiere date has been set for the series.
New 'Babylon' Featurette Highlights the Ensemble Cast From Margot Robbie to Brad Pitt
The Damien Chazelle-directed epic period film, Babylon, follows the tale of the rise and fall of several ambitious dreamers during a time of uncontrolled excess and wickedness in 1920s Hollywood. With a film tackling early Hollywood, it's reasonable that the director chose well-known names from the modern era, boasting ensemble casts like Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt, and Tobey Maguire, who—in retrospect—don't need much introduction for some to become familiarized with. The film undoubtedly boasts the largest cast, and Paramount Pictures has recently released a new featurette that captures the entire opulent cast in a two-minute clip.
