Bills touchdown at Rochester airport following Saturday’s victory game, fans await arrival

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Due to the closure of the Buffalo Niagara International Airport , the Buffalo Bills landed at the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport Sunday near 12:48 p.m. as they returned from Saturday’s game in Chicago.

The Bills took on the Chicago Bears Saturday at Soldier Field — with a kickoff temperature of nine degrees — defeating the Bears with a score of 35-13.

Bills fans lined up at the terminal of the expected flight and awaited the arrival of the team. The buses transporting the team drove and honked to fans as they left the airport.

The Buffalo Bills were originally expected to arrive at the Rochester airport at around 11:15 a.m., but did not land at the Rochester airport until approximately 12:48 p.m.

News 8 was at the ROC airport as the team departs the plane.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.