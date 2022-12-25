ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Bills touchdown at Rochester airport following Saturday’s victory game, fans await arrival

By Gio Battaglia
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZACwz_0juD5CuB00

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Due to the closure of the Buffalo Niagara International Airport , the Buffalo Bills landed at the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport Sunday near 12:48 p.m. as they returned from Saturday’s game in Chicago.

The Bills took on the Chicago Bears Saturday at Soldier Field — with a kickoff temperature of nine degrees — defeating the Bears with a score of 35-13.

Bills fans lined up at the terminal of the expected flight and awaited the arrival of the team. The buses transporting the team drove and honked to fans as they left the airport.

Bills defeat Bears 35-13 in frigid Christmas Eve matchup

The Buffalo Bills were originally expected to arrive at the Rochester airport at around 11:15 a.m., but did not land at the Rochester airport until approximately 12:48 p.m.

News 8 was at the ROC airport as the team departs the plane.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 8 WROC

Police raid hospital room of terminally ill patient

HAYS, Kan. (KSNF/KODE) — A terminally-ill Kansas man’s hospital room was raided by cops because he used a weed vape and THC paste to ease the symptoms of the cancer that will kill him within weeks. On December 16th, Hays, Kansas police raided the hospital room of 69-year-old Greg Bretz, who is suffering from terminal […]
HAYS, KS
New York Post

Buffalo man found frozen on street during historic winter storm

A Buffalo man was found frozen to death on his 56th birthday during the historic winter storm which pummeled the region Christmas Eve, his family said. Relatives identified William Clay as the person found lying face down in the snow at Bailey and Kensington avenues in Eerie County. Disturbing video of the frozen body began to circulate online after it was discovered early Saturday morning, WGRV reported. City officials later confirmed that it was the third death in the county during the monster snowstorm. Buffalo Police have not yet officially released the identity and could not share further details when contacted by...
BUFFALO, NY
Yardbarker

Bills Send Cool Playoff Message to NFL

The Buffalo Bills have clinched their third-straight AFC East title and in doing so, sent a standings-related statement to the rest of the NFL. Next? The backing-up of a literal statement. “That’s the goal,” said Bills Pro Bowl safety Jordan Poyer in reference to Buffalo’s plan to secure the No....
BUFFALO, NY
The Spun

Look: Videos Show How Insane The Snow Is In Buffalo

Folks in Buffalo had to brave some extreme weather over the weekend, where as much as 49 inches of snow piled up leaving thousands without power. Video shared by the city's natives over the holiday put into perspective just how wild the situation is in Western New York:. "Snow drifts...
BUFFALO, NY
WBEN 930AM

Fatal Shooting in Buffalo

A fatal shooting Friday night in Buffalo. It happened near Orleans Street and Alice Avenue. A 33-year old Tonawanda man was shot multiple tines and was taken to ECMC where he died.
BUFFALO, NY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

27K+
Followers
19K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy