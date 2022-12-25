Portions of St. James Parish under boil water advisory

ST. JAMES PARISH, La. (WGNO) — Areas of St. James Parish are under a boil water advisory after a drop in pressure due to extreme temperatures.

Convent, Paulina, Hester, Union, Uncle Sam and Romeville are the impacted areas.

Residents are urged to boil their water before using it.

This boil advisory is to remain in effect until rescinded by the water system.

