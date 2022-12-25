ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint James Parish, LA

Portions of St. James Parish under boil water advisory

By Amy Russo
 3 days ago

ST. JAMES PARISH, La. (WGNO) — Areas of St. James Parish are under a boil water advisory after a drop in pressure due to extreme temperatures.

Convent, Paulina, Hester, Union, Uncle Sam and Romeville are the impacted areas.

Residents are urged to boil their water before using it.

This boil advisory is to remain in effect until rescinded by the water system.

Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Killed in Fiery Early Morning Single-Vehicle Crash on LA 347

Louisiana Man Killed in Fiery Early Morning Single-Vehicle Crash on LA 347. St. Martin Parish, Louisiana – Troopers from LSP Troop I were notified of a single-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 347 north of the city limits of St. Martinville in St. Martin Parish shortly after midnight on December 24, 2022, according to the Louisiana State Police. John Thomas Hayes, 34, of St. Martinville, Louisiana, was killed in the collision.
SAINT MARTIN PARISH, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

23rd Judicial District Attorney reports guilty pleas for Dec. 12 to 16

The 23rd Judicial District Attorney's Office, which includes the parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James, reported guilty pleas during the week of Dec. 12 to 16. Jacob Bourg, 339 East 2nd Larose, LA., age 35, pled guilty to DWI 4th Offense and was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Elderly Man with Health Problems Missing Since December 23

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Elderly Man with Health Problems Missing Since December 23. On December 27, 2022, the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office and Alexandria Police Department announced that they are asking for help locating missing person Ervin Bibbins, 79, who was last seen at his daughter’s home on Westwood Boulevard around 7:00 pm on Friday, December 23, 2022.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
houmatimes.com

Hard Freeze Warning issued for overnight Dec. 24-25

* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as the upper teens and lower 20s. * WHERE…All of southeast Louisiana and southeast and southern Mississippi. * WHEN…Until 9 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
LOUISIANA STATE
KPEL 96.5

10 Must Visit Bed and Breakfasts in Louisiana

Are you looking for a little getaway while not going too far away from home?. Louisiana is home to plenty of amazing places to stay if you are in the need of a little vacation. While scrolling through social media I came across a story about Bed and Breakfasts on...
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

How long is too long to keep Christmas decorations up?

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Christmas may be over but the holiday season is still going strong. Some are still celebrating with family while others are busy breaking down decorations. Some wait until the last minute to put up their tree but others might wait even longer to take it...
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

Driver killed in Saint Francisville crash on Christmas Eve

SAINT FRANCISVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – A driver lost his life in a tragic Christmas Eve crash while towing a small utility trailer through West Feliciana Parish, authorities say. According to Louisiana State Police (LSP), the crash occurred shortly before 7 p.m. Saturday, December 24. LSP says the man was...
SAINT FRANCISVILLE, LA
1063radiolafayette.com

Louisiana Ranked Most Unsafe State

In the Bayou State, we have landed at the bottom of yet another national list. A survey conducted by Nicerx has ranked Louisiana the most unsafe state in the United States. Wallethub rated the 50 states on 53 criteria, including highway safety, home safety, and emergency preparedness. Each state was scored on a 0 – 100 scale for each criterion. Louisiana has the 8th worst roads in the United States and a poverty rate of nearly 19 percent.
LOUISIANA STATE
