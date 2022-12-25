Read full article on original website
‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’: How Does Jaskier Connect to the Main Series?
With The Witcher: Blood Origin, Netflix expands the universe of The Witcher into new and exciting directions, showing events that predate the main series by 1200 years. However, the issue with a prequel that takes place long before The Witcher is that Blood Origin cannot use any of the main characters fans love. And since a prequel is only remembered when it connects to the main story, creators Declan De Barra and Lauren Schmidt-Hissrich had to devise a clever solution. Their solution was to use Jaskier (Joey Batey) as a link between Blood Origin and the main series since the whole prequel is about the bard learning the story that led to the Conjunction of the Spheres.
'Glass Onion' Director Rian Johnson Explains the Film's Final Shot
Editors Note: This article contains spoilers for Glass Onion. Rian Johnson's Knives Out sequel sees Daniel Craig reprise his role as sought-after investigator Benoit Blanc delving into another mystery, this time involving "disruptors" Miles Bron (Edward Norton) and Andi Brand (Janelle Monáe), both of whom are caught up in a messy rich people problem. Called Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, the film has had its fair share of incredible shots throughout its over two-hour runtime, but the one that has caught the eyes of viewers and critics alike is the film's final shot with Monáe positioned in the same way as Leonardo da Vinci's portrait painting Mona Lisa. In an interview with The Wrap, the director discussed the connection between Monáe and the world's most famous painting, as well as its significance in the film.
New ‘Scream VI’ Poster Shows Ghostface in New York for the Holidays
A special new Christmas-themed poster for the upcoming Scream VI has been unveiled. As we already know, the upcoming sixth installment in the long-running slasher franchise will take the action to New York City, a significant change in setting for the series, which has famously been restricted to the fictional town of Woodsboro. The Scream series began in 1996 with director Wes Craven’s acclaimed original, which introduced audiences to the unique brand of meta-horror that the franchise would become synonymous with. Craven returned to direct three more films in the series, before it was rebooted last year with Scream.
Watch the 'Yellowjackets' Cast Finish Each Others Iconic Lines
The cast of Yellowjackets is finishing each other's sentences in a new video released by Showtime. The new video, titled "The Hive Mindset," showcases starring cast members recreating each other's characters while reading some of the first season's most memorable lines. Ahead of Yellowjackets Season 2 —which is set to...
'M3GAN' First Look Featurette Showcases Some Killer New Moves
It's nice to have a friend unless that friend is M3GAN, the killer doll equipped with artificial intelligence that likes to mutilate and loves to get down. The upcoming killer doll movie, a promisingly ridiculous new addition to the genre, is set to be released to theaters on January 6, 2023. And in anticipation of the new film, Universal has released a new first look featurette that gives us a glimpse into the new film.
How 'Doom Patrol's Own 'WandaVision' Shows That the Past Is a Trap
In October 1985, Marvel publishes Vision and the Scarlet Witch, in which the two Avengers try to retire to the suburbs, in the hopes of finding a "normal" life. Naturally, this eludes them, and is only the start of their strangest adventures yet — "normal" was never an option. In August 1990, Doom Patrol #35 introduced Darren Jones, a man obsessed with normality to such an extent that he sought the death of anyone who deviated too far from it. To illustrate Darren Jones' obsessiveness, we see that he lives in a home dedicated to 1950s sitcom tropes: his wife is a homemaker, who presses a laugh track button any time something remotely funny is said. Darren brings home the most typical of sitcom plots: his boss is coming home for dinner and Darren needs it to go perfectly, so he can get a promotion at work. When his wife messes up, he blinds her with a fork.
'1923': Where to Watch the Cast of the Show on Film and TV
1923 premiered to record numbers for Paramount. It's a prequel of the drama Yellowstone, and ties in to Yellowstone: 1883, which all follow the history and rise to prominence of the family Dutton. As Kevin Costner holds the reins as John Dutton in Yellowstone, this installment will feature similarly prominent Hollywood names, namely Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren.
'Thor: The Dark World': What Really Happened Behind the Scenes
Because of its status as one of the most derided Marvel Cinematic Universe titles, the general conversation surrounding Thor: The Dark World has largely focused solely on its artistic shortcomings. Those drawbacks are certainly worth talking about, but it’s somewhat shocking that more attention hasn’t been paid to the chaotic production that this feature endured. Marvel Studios productions have often faced tumultuous behind-the-scenes struggles (just ask the original Ant-Man), but even by comparison to other tormented projects from this studio, Thor: The Dark World had an especially complicated history that included a brief brush with future Wonder Woman helmer Patty Jenkins. No wonder the final product was so underwhelming.
What the Scrapped 'Star Trek: TOS' Sequel Series Would've Looked Like
In 1977, fans of the original Star Trek series received the best "incoming transmission" they could hope for. Even though NBC had canceled creator Gene Roddenberry's ambitious venture after three seasons of disappointingly low ratings, the show had gained a large and active cult following in the interim thanks to syndicated re-runs; Paramount executives knew an opportunity when they saw one.
Top 10 Movies of 2022, According to IMDb
2022 is coming to a close, and it was quite the year for the film industry—especially after the COVID-19 pandemic and its lasting effects. The industry this year has had its ups and downs, trials and tribulations, and major wins and major losses. Some may say that 2022 was one of the best years in terms of new films in some time.
New 'Babylon' Featurette Highlights the Ensemble Cast From Margot Robbie to Brad Pitt
The Damien Chazelle-directed epic period film, Babylon, follows the tale of the rise and fall of several ambitious dreamers during a time of uncontrolled excess and wickedness in 1920s Hollywood. With a film tackling early Hollywood, it's reasonable that the director chose well-known names from the modern era, boasting ensemble casts like Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt, and Tobey Maguire, who—in retrospect—don't need much introduction for some to become familiarized with. The film undoubtedly boasts the largest cast, and Paramount Pictures has recently released a new featurette that captures the entire opulent cast in a two-minute clip.
'The Witcher: Blood Origin' Showrunners Explain How Minnie Driver & Joey Batey Became a Part of the Prequel
When The Witcher: Blood Origin was first announced as a prequel miniseries to Netflix's main The Witcher series, the general question was how did this story connect to the beloved main series. Well aside from exploring the origins of how the first Witcher came to be, the series also employs a frame narrative that shows Jaskier (Joey Batey) being pulled from the field of battled by a woman known only as Seanchaí (Minnie Driver) and told to record the story of the seven adventurers.
New 'Shadow and Bone' Season 2 Image Shows Genya in Distress
The first season of Shadow and Bone became an instant hit when it first premiered on Netflix, notably among the fans of Leigh Bardugo's YA novel series. Based on the author's best-selling novels, the Netflix fantasy series merged Bardugo's "Grisha" trilogy and "Six of Crows" duology into one series, adding a variety of beloved characters and a more complex plot. With the announcement that the popular series will return for Season 2, fans are—of course—thrilled to see how the saga of Alina Starkov, the Darkling, and the Crows will proceed. Scheduled to premiere on the streaming platform on March 16 of next year, TVLine has released an exclusive first look at the upcoming Shadow and Bone season, showing Genya furious about something.
'The Pale Blue Eye': Scott Cooper on the Evolution of His Edgar Allan Poe Origin Story
When one thinks about Edgar Allan Poe, odds are, they’re not picturing a warm and witty young man with a big heart and passion for poetry. But, that’s how the literary iconic is presented in Scott Cooper’s adaptation of Louis Bayard’s The Pale Blue Eye because the film is an Edgar Allan Poe origin story.
10 Best Uses of the "Late Title Card," From 'Friday the 13th' to 'Pacific Rim'
Picture the scene: you have reached the theater just in time for your showing, and you cave in and buy overpriced popcorn and a drink before finding your seat while awkwardly navigating through people's legs as the advertisements play. You sit down, wrestle for the right to the armrest with the person sitting next to you, and breathe a sigh of relief as the movie finally begins after twenty minutes of ads and trailers.
'National Treasure: Edge of History' Clip Sees the Return of Justin Bartha and Teases Page 47
2022 has been another killer year for television. One of the biggest surprises on the small screen has been National Treasure: Edge of History. The Disney+ series that continues the popular adventure franchise, once led by Nicolas Cage, debuted earlier this month. In just three episodes so far, it proved this long-forgotten treasure hunting series still has a lot of life in it. It has the fun, adventurous spirit of the original, the new cast is delightful, and the series retains the film's underrated musical score. However, one of the coolest parts of the series thus far has been seeing all the connections to the larger NT universe. There have been countless nods and Easter eggs to make any fan want to gleefully go on a treasure hunt of their own. However, the next episode has the series’ biggest connection yet and his name is Riley Poole, played by Justin Bartha. To build anticipation for episode 4, Disney released a new clip teasing Bartha’s return, and it has a connection to NT’s biggest mystery. What’s on "Page 47"?
James Cameron Reveals He Cut Out 10 Minutes of Gun Violence From 'Avatar: The Way of Water'
James Cameron recently reflected on action movies fetishizing guns, a trend he wanted to avoid with Avatar: The Way of Water. During an interview with Esquire Middle East, the filmmaker discussed his previous action movies, underlining how he wouldn’t make The Terminator in the current world. While guns are...
James Cameron Confirms Long Standing 'Aliens' Pitch Rumor
While promoting his latest film, Avatar: The Way of Water, James Cameron has been dutifully making the media rounds as part of the publicity machine, and in the process of hyping up audiences' return to Pandora for further adventures with Jake Sully and Neytiri, he has confirmed a long-running rumor relating to his original pitch for his 1986 film, Aliens.
New ‘M3GAN’ Clip Shows the Doll Giving Bullies a Painful Earful
2022 was one of the best years horror has ever seen. 2023 looks to be no different, and it’s not wasting any time getting started with M3GAN. The film about an AI companion with an impeccable sense of style turned evil hits theaters in early January. The marketing for the film has been one of the most purely entertaining campaigns in recent memory, but the newly released clip lets horror fans know M3GAN isn’t playing around. If her best friend Cady’s (Violet McGraw) “in danger” she’s literally ready to give them an earful.
'What Lies Beneath' Had Harrison Ford Playing Against Type to Marvelous Effect
In the fading summer of 1999, Robert Zemeckis took a break from the filming of Cast Away to make What Lies Beneath, a ghostly thriller set against the banks of Lake Champlain in picturesque Burlington, Vermont. Taking cues from several Old Hollywood classics of the genre but adding a spectral twist to proceedings, Zemeckis went on to craft one of the most underrated and effective offerings from that era (released at a time when there was a lot of competition in flicks like Stir of Echoes and The Sixth Sense). Michelle Pfeiffer and Harrison Ford were his first choices for the leads roles -- Claire and Dr. Norman Spencer, an apparently happy couple with demons to spare -- and swiftly made themselves available. Ford reportedly made sure to clear space in his schedule to accommodate Beneath, and for unsuspecting viewers predisposed to seeing a certain heroic brand of Ford, it ended up proving to be one of the most surprising and exciting turns of his illustrious film career.
