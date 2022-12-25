2022 has been another killer year for television. One of the biggest surprises on the small screen has been National Treasure: Edge of History. The Disney+ series that continues the popular adventure franchise, once led by Nicolas Cage, debuted earlier this month. In just three episodes so far, it proved this long-forgotten treasure hunting series still has a lot of life in it. It has the fun, adventurous spirit of the original, the new cast is delightful, and the series retains the film's underrated musical score. However, one of the coolest parts of the series thus far has been seeing all the connections to the larger NT universe. There have been countless nods and Easter eggs to make any fan want to gleefully go on a treasure hunt of their own. However, the next episode has the series’ biggest connection yet and his name is Riley Poole, played by Justin Bartha. To build anticipation for episode 4, Disney released a new clip teasing Bartha’s return, and it has a connection to NT’s biggest mystery. What’s on "Page 47"?

INDIANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO