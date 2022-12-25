Dec. 23: How gas prices have changed in NC in last week

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Gas prices have declined for the sixth consecutive week on average in the U.S. However, prices have started going up again and demand is high as Americans filled up their tanks for holiday travel plans.

“Fuel prices across the board have been plunging back into territory more Americans feel is normal, which could certainly boost economic sentiment going forward,” GasBuddy head of petroleum analysis Patrick De Haan said in a statement this week.

A gallon of gas was $3.10 on average this week, down from the previous week, according to AAA gas price data. In Florida and many other southern states, the price per gallon has dipped below $3.

De Haan warned, however, that gas prices could begin to rise again in the new year.

Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in North Carolina. Gas prices are as of December 23. The state gas tax data is from World Population Review .

North Carolina by the numbers

– Gas current price: $2.91

– Week change: -$0.07 (-2.3%)

– Year change: $-0.17 (+-5.5%)

– Gas tax: $0.36 per gallon (#9 highest among all states)

– Historical expensive gas price: $4.67 (6/13/22)

– Diesel current price: $4.77

– Week change: -$0.09 (-1.8%)

– Year change: +$1.30 (+37.5%)

– Historical expensive diesel price: $5.77 (6/10/22)

Metros with most expensive gas in North Carolina

#1. Durham-Chapel Hill: $3.09

#2. Asheville: $3.06

#3. Burlington: $3.00

#4. Raleigh: $2.96

#5. Greensboro: $2.92

#6. Charlotte-Gastonia-Rock Hill (NC only): $2.92

#7. Greenville: $2.90

#8. Winston-Salem: $2.88

#9. Wilmington: $2.86

#10. Rocky Mount: $2.85

#11. Fayetteville: $2.83

#12. Goldsboro: $2.82

#13. Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton: $2.79

#14. New Bern: $2.79

#15. Jacksonville: $2.71

States with the most expensive gas

#1. Hawaii: $5.07

#2. California: $4.34

#3. Nevada: $3.98

States with the least expensive gas

#1. Texas: $2.63

#2. Oklahoma: $2.68

#3. Arkansas: $2.68

States with the highest gas tax per gallon

#1. Pennsylvania: $0.59

#2. California: $0.53

#3. Washington: $0.52

States with the lowest gas tax per gallon

#1. Alaska: $0.0895

#2. Hawaii: $0.16

#3. Virginia: $0.162

